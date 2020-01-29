A simple yet powerful module to allow you to use ES6 tagged template strings for prepared/escaped statements.
Works with mysql, mysql2, postgres and sequelize.
Example for escaping queries (callbacks omitted):
const SQL = require('sql-template-strings')
const book = 'harry potter'
const author = 'J. K. Rowling'
// mysql:
mysql.query('SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ?', [book, author])
// is equivalent to
mysql.query(SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author}`)
// postgres:
pg.query('SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = $1 AND author = $2', [book, author])
// is equivalent to
pg.query(SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author}`)
// sequelize:
sequelize.query('SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ?', {replacements: [book, author]})
// is equivalent to
sequelize.query(SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author}`)
This might not seem like a big deal, but when you do an INSERT with a lot columns writing all the placeholders becomes a nightmare:
db.query(
'INSERT INTO books (name, author, isbn, category, recommended_age, pages, price) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)',
[name, author, isbn, category, recommendedAge, pages, price]
)
// is better written as
db.query(SQL`
INSERT
INTO books
(name, author, isbn, category, recommended_age, pages, price)
VALUES (${name}, ${author}, ${isbn}, ${category}, ${recommendedAge}, ${pages}, ${price})
`)
Also template strings support line breaks, while normal strings do not.
The SQL template string tag transforms the template string and returns an object that is understood by both mysql and postgres:
const query = SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author}`
typeof query // => 'object'
query.text // => 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = $1 AND author = $2'
query.sql // => 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ?'
query.values // => ['harry potter', 'J. K. Rowling']
append()
It is also possible to build queries by appending another query or a string with the
append() method (returns
this for chaining):
query.append(SQL`AND genre = ${genre}`).append(' ORDER BY rating')
query.text // => 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = $1 AND author = $2 AND genre = $3 ORDER BY rating'
query.sql // => 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ? AND genre = ? ORDER BY rating'
query.values // => ['harry potter', 'J. K. Rowling', 'Fantasy'] ORDER BY rating
This allows you to build complex queries without having to care about the placeholder index or the values array:
const query = SQL`SELECT * FROM books`
if (params.name) {
query.append(SQL` WHERE name = ${params.name}`)
}
query.append(SQL` LIMIT 10 OFFSET ${params.offset || 0}`)
Some values cannot be replaced by placeholders in prepared statements, like table names.
append() replaces the
SQL.raw() syntax from version 1, just pass a string and it will get appended raw.
Please note that when inserting raw values, you are responsible for quoting and escaping these values with proper escaping functions first if they come from user input (E.g.
mysql.escapeId()and
pg.escapeIdentifier()). Also, executing many prepared statements with changing raw values in a loop will quickly overflow the prepared statement buffer (and destroy their performance benefit), so be careful.
const table = 'books'
const order = 'DESC'
const column = 'author'
db.query(SQL`SELECT * FROM "`.append(table).append(SQL`" WHERE author = ${author} ORDER BY ${column} `).append(order))
// escape user input manually
mysql.query(SQL`SELECT * FROM `.append(mysql.escapeId(someUserInput)).append(SQL` WHERE name = ${book} ORDER BY ${column} `).append(order))
pg.query(SQL`SELECT * FROM `.append(pg.escapeIdentifier(someUserInput)).append(SQL` WHERE name = ${book} ORDER BY ${column} `).append(order))
To bind the array dynamically as a parameter use ANY (PostgreSQL only):
const authors = ['J. K. Rowling', 'J. R. R. Tolkien']
const query = SQL`SELECT name FROM books WHERE author = ANY(${authors})`
query.text // => 'SELECT name FROM books WHERE author = ANY($1)'
query.values // => ['J. K. Rowling', 'J. R. R. Tolkien']
Postgres has the option of naming prepared statements, which allows parsing and other work to be reused (and requires the SQL associated with the name to stay the same, with only the parameters changing).
You can set the name with the
setName() method:
// old way
pg.query({name: 'my_query', text: 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = $1', values: [book]})
// with template strings
pg.query(SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book}`.setName('my_query'))
You can also set the name property on the statement object directly or use
Object.assign().
By default, Sequelize will escape replacements on the client.
To switch to using a bound statement in Sequelize, call
useBind().
The boolean parameter defaults to
true.
Like all methods, returns
this for chaining.
Please note that as long as the bound mode is active, the statement object only supports Sequelize, not the other drivers.
// old way
sequelize.query('SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ?', {bind: [book, author]})
// with template strings
sequelize.query(SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book}`.useBind(true))
sequelize.query(SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book}`.useBind()) // the same
// works with append (you can call useBind at any time)
const query = SQL`SELECT * FROM books`.useBind(true)
if (params.name) {
query.append(SQL` WHERE name = ${params.name}`)
}
query.append(SQL` LIMIT 10 OFFSET ${params.offset || 0}`)
npm test to run the tests and check coding style