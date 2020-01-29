SQL Template Strings

API Documentation

A simple yet powerful module to allow you to use ES6 tagged template strings for prepared/escaped statements.

Works with mysql, mysql2, postgres and sequelize.

Example for escaping queries (callbacks omitted):

const SQL = require ( 'sql-template-strings' ) const book = 'harry potter' const author = 'J. K. Rowling' mysql.query( 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ?' , [book, author]) mysql.query(SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author} ` ) pg.query( 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = $1 AND author = $2' , [book, author]) pg.query(SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author} ` ) sequelize.query( 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ?' , { replacements : [book, author]}) sequelize.query(SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author} ` )

This might not seem like a big deal, but when you do an INSERT with a lot columns writing all the placeholders becomes a nightmare:

db.query( 'INSERT INTO books (name, author, isbn, category, recommended_age, pages, price) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)' , [name, author, isbn, category, recommendedAge, pages, price] ) db.query(SQL ` INSERT INTO books (name, author, isbn, category, recommended_age, pages, price) VALUES ( ${name} , ${author} , ${isbn} , ${category} , ${recommendedAge} , ${pages} , ${price} ) ` )

Also template strings support line breaks, while normal strings do not.

How it works

The SQL template string tag transforms the template string and returns an object that is understood by both mysql and postgres:

const query = SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author} ` typeof query query.text query.sql query.values

Building complex queries with append()

It is also possible to build queries by appending another query or a string with the append() method (returns this for chaining):

query.append(SQL `AND genre = ${genre} ` ).append( ' ORDER BY rating' ) query.text query.sql query.values

This allows you to build complex queries without having to care about the placeholder index or the values array:

const query = SQL `SELECT * FROM books` if (params.name) { query.append(SQL ` WHERE name = ${params.name} ` ) } query.append(SQL ` LIMIT 10 OFFSET ${params.offset || 0 } ` )

Raw values

Some values cannot be replaced by placeholders in prepared statements, like table names. append() replaces the SQL.raw() syntax from version 1, just pass a string and it will get appended raw.

Please note that when inserting raw values, you are responsible for quoting and escaping these values with proper escaping functions first if they come from user input (E.g. mysql.escapeId() and pg.escapeIdentifier() ). Also, executing many prepared statements with changing raw values in a loop will quickly overflow the prepared statement buffer (and destroy their performance benefit), so be careful.

const table = 'books' const order = 'DESC' const column = 'author' db.query(SQL `SELECT * FROM "` .append(table).append(SQL `" WHERE author = ${author} ORDER BY ${column} ` ).append(order)) mysql.query(SQL `SELECT * FROM ` .append(mysql.escapeId(someUserInput)).append(SQL ` WHERE name = ${book} ORDER BY ${column} ` ).append(order)) pg.query(SQL `SELECT * FROM ` .append(pg.escapeIdentifier(someUserInput)).append(SQL ` WHERE name = ${book} ORDER BY ${column} ` ).append(order))

Binding Arrays

To bind the array dynamically as a parameter use ANY (PostgreSQL only):

const authors = [ 'J. K. Rowling' , 'J. R. R. Tolkien' ] const query = SQL `SELECT name FROM books WHERE author = ANY( ${authors} )` query.text query.values

Named Prepared Statements in Postgres

Postgres has the option of naming prepared statements, which allows parsing and other work to be reused (and requires the SQL associated with the name to stay the same, with only the parameters changing). You can set the name with the setName() method:

pg.query({ name : 'my_query' , text : 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = $1' , values : [book]}) pg.query(SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} ` .setName( 'my_query' ))

You can also set the name property on the statement object directly or use Object.assign() .

Bound Statements in sequelize

By default, Sequelize will escape replacements on the client. To switch to using a bound statement in Sequelize, call useBind() . The boolean parameter defaults to true . Like all methods, returns this for chaining. Please note that as long as the bound mode is active, the statement object only supports Sequelize, not the other drivers.

sequelize.query( 'SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ? AND author = ?' , { bind : [book, author]}) sequelize.query(SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} ` .useBind( true )) sequelize.query(SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} ` .useBind()) const query = SQL `SELECT * FROM books` .useBind( true ) if (params.name) { query.append(SQL ` WHERE name = ${params.name} ` ) } query.append(SQL ` LIMIT 10 OFFSET ${params.offset || 0 } ` )

Editor Integration

Sublime Text : javascript-sql-sublime-syntax

: javascript-sql-sublime-syntax Vim: vim-javascript-sql

