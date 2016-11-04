A template tag for writing elegant parameterized SQL queries based on ES2015 tagged template literals.

Compatible with pg, pg-native, mysql and mysql2. Read more about sequelize support.

Status

Installation

Install the package via npm :

$ npm install --save sql-tag

Usage

Arguments

query (string): The sql query. [...*] (...*): The query replacements.

Returns

(Object): A structured object with the sql query string and its replacements.

Examples

const sql = require ( 'sql-tag' ); const out = sql `SELECT * FROM biz WHERE id = ${ 'foo' } ` ;

const sql = require ( 'sql-tag' ); const foo = 'bar' ; const out = sql `SELECT * FROM biz WHERE id = ${foo} ` ;

The tag itself is framework agnostic. It should just require a small modification to the query generator function.

NOTE: the sql tag does not provide any kind of escaping safety. It delegates that work to the underlying framework.

The output format is sql-tag is directly compatible with pg and pg-native parameterized queries.

const pg = require ( 'pg' ); const client = new pg.Client(); const sql = require ( 'sql-tag' ); client.connect( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; client.query(sql `SELECT * FROM foo WHERE id = ${ 'foo' } ` ).then( console .log); });

Integration with mysql/mysql2

const mysql = require ( 'mysql' ); const connection = mysql.createConnection({ user : 'root' , password : 'root' }); const sql = require ( 'sql-tag' ); connection.query(sql `SELECT * FROM foo WHERE id = ${ 'foo' } ` , (err, rows) => console .log(err, rows));

Integration with sequelize

Sequelize requires a special format to be able to handle parameterized queries. Check out the sequelize-sql-tag plugin which builds on top of sql-tag to provide this functionality.

Tests

npm test

Release

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"

License

MIT