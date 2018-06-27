openbase logo
by Diogo Resende
0.1.27

NodeJS SQL query builder

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NodeJS SQL query builder

Build Status

Install

npm install sql-query --save

Dialects

  • MySQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • SQLite
  • MSSQL

About

This module is used by ORM to build SQL queries in the different supported dialects. Sorry the API documentation is not complete. There are tests in ./test/integration that you can read.

Usage

var sql = require('sql-query'),
  sqlQuery = sql.Query(); //for dialect: sql.Query('postgresql')

Create

var sqlCreate = sqlQuery.create();

sqlCreate
  .table('table1')
  .build()

"CREATE TABLE 'table1'()"


sqlCreate
  .table('table1')
  .field('id','id')
  .build()

"CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT)"


sqlCreate
  .table('table1')
  .fields({id: 'id', a_text: 'text'})
  .build()

"CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_text' TEXT)"


sqlCreate
  .table('table1')
  .fields({id: 'id', a_num: 'int'})
  .build()

"CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_num' INTEGER)"


sqlCreate
  .table('table1')
  .fields({id: 'id', a_num: 'float'})
  .build()

"CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_num' FLOAT(12,2))"


sqlCreate
  .table('table1')
  .fields({id: 'id', a_bool: 'bool'})
  .build()

"CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_bool' TINYINT(1))"

Select

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select();

sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select('id', 'name')
  .build();

"SELECT `id`, `name` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select('id', 'name')
  .as('label')
  .build();

"SELECT `id`, `name` AS `label` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select('id', 'name')
  .select('title')
  .as('label')
  .build();

"SELECT `id`, `name`, `title` AS `label` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select('id', 'name')
  .as('label')
  .select('title')
  .build();

"SELECT `id`, `name` AS `label`, `title` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select([ 'id', 'name' ])
  .build();

"SELECT `id`, `name` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select()
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select(['abc','def', { a: 'ghi', sql: 'SOMEFUNC(ghi)' }])
  .build();

"SELECT `abc`, `def`, (SOMEFUNC(ghi)) AS `ghi` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .calculateFoundRows()
  .from('table1')
  .build();

"SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS * FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .calculateFoundRows()
  .from('table1')
  .select('id')
  .build();

"SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS `id` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select('id1', 'name')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'id1')
  .select('id2')
  .build();

"SELECT `t1`.`id1`, `t1`.`name`, `t2`.`id2` FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select('id1')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'id1', { joinType: 'left inner' })
  .select('id2')
  .build();

"SELECT `t1`.`id1`, `t2`.`id2` FROM `table1` `t1` LEFT INNER JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .select('id1', 'name')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'table1', 'id1')
  .select('id2')
  .build();

"SELECT `t1`.`id1`, `t1`.`name`, `t2`.`id2` FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'table1', 'id1')
  .count()
  .build();

"SELECT COUNT(*) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'table1', 'id1')
  .count(null, 'c')
  .build();

"SELECT COUNT(*) AS `c` FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'table1', 'id1')
  .count('id')
  .build();

"SELECT COUNT(`t2`.`id`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .count('id')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'table1', 'id1')
  .count('id')
  .build();

"SELECT COUNT(`t1`.`id`), COUNT(`t2`.`id`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'table1', 'id1')
  .count('id')
  .count('col')
  .build();

"SELECT COUNT(`t2`.`id`), COUNT(`t2`.`col`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2', 'id2', 'table1', 'id1')
  .fun('AVG', 'col')
  .build();

"SELECT AVG(`t2`.`col`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2',['id2a', 'id2b'], 'table1', ['id1a', 'id1b'])
  .count('id')
  .build();

"SELECT COUNT(`t2`.`id`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2a` = `t1`.`id1a` AND `t2`.`id2b` = `t1`.`id1b`"

Where

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select();

sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where()
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where(null)
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: 1 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 1"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: 0 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 0"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: null })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NULL"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.eq(null) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NULL"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.ne(null) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NOT NULL"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: undefined })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NULL"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: false })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = false"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: "" })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = ''"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: true })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = true"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: 'a' })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 'a'"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: 'a\'' })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 'a\\''"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: [ 1, 2, 3 ] })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IN (1, 2, 3)"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: [] })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE FALSE"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col1: 1, col2: 2 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col1` = 1 AND `col2` = 2"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col1: 1 }, { col2: 2 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE (`col1` = 1) AND (`col2` = 2)"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: 1 }).where({ col: 2 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE (`col` = 1) AND (`col` = 2)"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col1: 1, col2: 2 }).where({ col3: 3 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE (`col1` = 1 AND `col2` = 2) AND (`col3` = 3)"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2', 'id', 'id')
  .where('table1', { col: 1 }, 'table2', { col: 2 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id` = `t1`.`id` WHERE (`t1`.`col` = 1) AND (`t2`.`col` = 2)"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .from('table2', 'id', 'id')
  .where('table1', { col: 1 }, { col: 2 })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id` = `t1`.`id` WHERE (`t1`.`col` = 1) AND (`col` = 2)"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.gt(1) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` > 1"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.gte(1) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` >= 1"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.lt(1) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` < 1"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.lte(1) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` <= 1"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.eq(1) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 1"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.ne(1) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` <> 1"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.between('a', 'b') })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` BETWEEN 'a' AND 'b'"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.not_between('a', 'b') })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` NOT BETWEEN 'a' AND 'b'"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.like('abc') })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` LIKE 'abc'"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: 
  sql.not_like('abc') })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` NOT LIKE 'abc'"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ col: sql.not_in([ 1, 2, 3 ]) })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` NOT IN (1, 2, 3)"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ __sql: [["LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches'"]] })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches'"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ __sql: [["LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE ?", ['peaches']]] })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches'"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ __sql: [["LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE ? AND `number` > ?", ['peaches', 12]]] })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches' AND `number` > 12"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .where({ __sql: [["LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE ? AND `number` == ?", ['peaches']]] })
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches' AND `number` == NULL"

Order

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select();

sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .order('col')
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` ASC"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .order('col', 'A')
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` ASC"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .order('col', 'Z')
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` DESC"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .order('col').order('col2', 'Z')
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` ASC, `col2` DESC"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .order('col', [])
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY col"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .order('?? DESC', ['col'])
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` DESC"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .order('ST_Distance(??, ST_GeomFromText(?,4326))', ['geopoint', 'POINT(-68.3394 27.5578)'])
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY ST_Distance(`geopoint`, ST_GeomFromText('POINT(-68.3394 27.5578)',4326))"

Limit

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select();

sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .limit(123)
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` LIMIT 123"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .limit('123456789')
  .build();

"SELECT * FROM `table1` LIMIT 123456789"

Select function

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select();

sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .fun('myfun', 'col1')
  .build();

"SELECT MYFUN(`col1`) FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .fun('myfun', [ 'col1', 'col2'])
  .build();

"SELECT MYFUN(`col1`, `col2`) FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .fun('dbo.fnBalance', [ 80, null, null], 'balance')
  .build();

"SELECT DBO.FNBALANCE(80, NULL, NULL) AS `balance` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .fun('myfun', [ 'col1', 'col2'], 'alias')
  .build();

"SELECT MYFUN(`col1`, `col2`) AS `alias` FROM `table1`"


sqlSelect
  .from('table1')
  .fun('myfun', [ 'col1', sqlQuery.Text('col2') ], 'alias')
  .build();

"SELECT MYFUN(`col1`, 'col2') AS `alias` FROM `table1`"

Insert

var sqlInsert = sqlQuery.insert();

sqlInsert
  .into('table1')
  .build();

"INSERT INTO `table1`"


sqlInsert
  .into('table1')
  .set({})
  .build();

"INSERT INTO `table1` VALUES()"


sqlInsert
  .into('table1')
  .set({ col: 1 })
  .build();

"INSERT INTO `table1` (`col`) VALUES (1)"


sqlInsert
  .into('table1')
  .set({ col1: 1, col2: 'a' })
  .build();

"INSERT INTO `table1` (`col1`, `col2`) VALUES (1, 'a')"

Update

var sqlUpdate = sqlQuery.update()

sqlUpdate
  .into('table1')
  .build();

"UPDATE `table1`"


sqlUpdate
  .into('table1')
  .set({ col: 1 })
  .build();

"UPDATE `table1` SET `col` = 1"


sqlUpdate
  .into('table1')
  .set({ col1: 1, col2: 2 })
  .build();

"UPDATE `table1` SET `col1` = 1, `col2` = 2"


sqlUpdate
  .into('table1')
  .set({ col1: 1, col2: 2 }).where({ id: 3 })
  .build();

"UPDATE `table1` SET `col1` = 1, `col2` = 2 WHERE `id` = 3"

