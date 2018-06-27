NodeJS SQL query builder

Install

npm install sql-query --save

Dialects

MySQL

PostgreSQL

SQLite

MSSQL

About

This module is used by ORM to build SQL queries in the different supported dialects. Sorry the API documentation is not complete. There are tests in ./test/integration that you can read.

Usage

var sql = require ( 'sql-query' ), sqlQuery = sql.Query();

Create

var sqlCreate = sqlQuery.create(); sqlCreate .table( 'table1' ) .build() "CREATE TABLE 'table1'()" sqlCreate .table( 'table1' ) .field( 'id' , 'id' ) .build() "CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT)" sqlCreate .table( 'table1' ) .fields({ id : 'id' , a_text : 'text' }) .build() "CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_text' TEXT)" sqlCreate .table( 'table1' ) .fields({ id : 'id' , a_num : 'int' }) .build() "CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_num' INTEGER)" sqlCreate .table( 'table1' ) .fields({ id : 'id' , a_num : 'float' }) .build() "CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_num' FLOAT(12,2))" sqlCreate .table( 'table1' ) .fields({ id : 'id' , a_bool : 'bool' }) .build() "CREATE TABLE 'table1'('id' INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,'a_bool' TINYINT(1))"

Select

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select(); sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id' , 'name' ) .build(); "SELECT `id`, `name` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id' , 'name' ) .as( 'label' ) .build(); "SELECT `id`, `name` AS `label` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id' , 'name' ) .select( 'title' ) .as( 'label' ) .build(); "SELECT `id`, `name`, `title` AS `label` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id' , 'name' ) .as( 'label' ) .select( 'title' ) .build(); "SELECT `id`, `name` AS `label`, `title` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select([ 'id' , 'name' ]) .build(); "SELECT `id`, `name` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select() .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select([ 'abc' , 'def' , { a : 'ghi' , sql : 'SOMEFUNC(ghi)' }]) .build(); "SELECT `abc`, `def`, (SOMEFUNC(ghi)) AS `ghi` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .calculateFoundRows() .from( 'table1' ) .build(); "SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS * FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .calculateFoundRows() .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id' ) .build(); "SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS `id` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id1' , 'name' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'id1' ) .select( 'id2' ) .build(); "SELECT `t1`.`id1`, `t1`.`name`, `t2`.`id2` FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'id1' , { joinType : 'left inner' }) .select( 'id2' ) .build(); "SELECT `t1`.`id1`, `t2`.`id2` FROM `table1` `t1` LEFT INNER JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .select( 'id1' , 'name' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'table1' , 'id1' ) .select( 'id2' ) .build(); "SELECT `t1`.`id1`, `t1`.`name`, `t2`.`id2` FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'table1' , 'id1' ) .count() .build(); "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'table1' , 'id1' ) .count( null , 'c' ) .build(); "SELECT COUNT(*) AS `c` FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'table1' , 'id1' ) .count( 'id' ) .build(); "SELECT COUNT(`t2`.`id`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .count( 'id' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'table1' , 'id1' ) .count( 'id' ) .build(); "SELECT COUNT(`t1`.`id`), COUNT(`t2`.`id`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'table1' , 'id1' ) .count( 'id' ) .count( 'col' ) .build(); "SELECT COUNT(`t2`.`id`), COUNT(`t2`.`col`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id2' , 'table1' , 'id1' ) .fun( 'AVG' , 'col' ) .build(); "SELECT AVG(`t2`.`col`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2` = `t1`.`id1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' ,[ 'id2a' , 'id2b' ], 'table1' , [ 'id1a' , 'id1b' ]) .count( 'id' ) .build(); "SELECT COUNT(`t2`.`id`) FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id2a` = `t1`.`id1a` AND `t2`.`id2b` = `t1`.`id1b`"

Where

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select(); sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where() .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where( null ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : 1 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 1" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : 0 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 0" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : null }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NULL" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.eq( null ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NULL" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.ne( null ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NOT NULL" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : undefined }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IS NULL" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : false }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = false" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : "" }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = ''" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : true }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = true" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : 'a' }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 'a'" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : 'a\'' }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 'a\\''" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` IN (1, 2, 3)" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : [] }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE FALSE" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col1 : 1 , col2 : 2 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col1` = 1 AND `col2` = 2" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col1 : 1 }, { col2 : 2 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE (`col1` = 1) AND (`col2` = 2)" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : 1 }).where({ col : 2 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE (`col` = 1) AND (`col` = 2)" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col1 : 1 , col2 : 2 }).where({ col3 : 3 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE (`col1` = 1 AND `col2` = 2) AND (`col3` = 3)" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id' , 'id' ) .where( 'table1' , { col : 1 }, 'table2' , { col : 2 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id` = `t1`.`id` WHERE (`t1`.`col` = 1) AND (`t2`.`col` = 2)" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .from( 'table2' , 'id' , 'id' ) .where( 'table1' , { col : 1 }, { col : 2 }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` `t1` JOIN `table2` `t2` ON `t2`.`id` = `t1`.`id` WHERE (`t1`.`col` = 1) AND (`col` = 2)" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.gt( 1 ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` > 1" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.gte( 1 ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` >= 1" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.lt( 1 ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` < 1" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.lte( 1 ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` <= 1" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.eq( 1 ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` = 1" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.ne( 1 ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` <> 1" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.between( 'a' , 'b' ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` BETWEEN 'a' AND 'b'" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.not_between( 'a' , 'b' ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` NOT BETWEEN 'a' AND 'b'" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.like( 'abc' ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` LIKE 'abc'" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.not_like( 'abc' ) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` NOT LIKE 'abc'" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ col : sql.not_in([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE `col` NOT IN (1, 2, 3)" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ __sql : [[ "LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches'" ]] }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches'" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ __sql : [[ "LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE ?" , [ 'peaches' ]]] }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches'" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ __sql : [[ "LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE ? AND `number` > ?" , [ 'peaches' , 12 ]]] }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches' AND `number` > 12" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .where({ __sql : [[ "LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE ? AND `number` == ?" , [ 'peaches' ]]] }) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` WHERE LOWER(`stuff`) LIKE 'peaches' AND `number` == NULL"

Order

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select(); sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .order( 'col' ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` ASC" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .order( 'col' , 'A' ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` ASC" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .order( 'col' , 'Z' ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` DESC" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .order( 'col' ).order( 'col2' , 'Z' ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` ASC, `col2` DESC" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .order( 'col' , []) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY col" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .order( '?? DESC' , [ 'col' ]) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY `col` DESC" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .order( 'ST_Distance(??, ST_GeomFromText(?,4326))' , [ 'geopoint' , 'POINT(-68.3394 27.5578)' ]) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` ORDER BY ST_Distance(`geopoint`, ST_GeomFromText('POINT(-68.3394 27.5578)',4326))"

Limit

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select(); sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .limit( 123 ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` LIMIT 123" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .limit( '123456789' ) .build(); "SELECT * FROM `table1` LIMIT 123456789"

Select function

var sqlSelect = sqlQuery.select(); sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .fun( 'myfun' , 'col1' ) .build(); "SELECT MYFUN(`col1`) FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .fun( 'myfun' , [ 'col1' , 'col2' ]) .build(); "SELECT MYFUN(`col1`, `col2`) FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .fun( 'dbo.fnBalance' , [ 80 , null , null ], 'balance' ) .build(); "SELECT DBO.FNBALANCE(80, NULL, NULL) AS `balance` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .fun( 'myfun' , [ 'col1' , 'col2' ], 'alias' ) .build(); "SELECT MYFUN(`col1`, `col2`) AS `alias` FROM `table1`" sqlSelect .from( 'table1' ) .fun( 'myfun' , [ 'col1' , sqlQuery.Text( 'col2' ) ], 'alias' ) .build(); "SELECT MYFUN(`col1`, 'col2') AS `alias` FROM `table1`"

Insert

var sqlInsert = sqlQuery.insert(); sqlInsert .into( 'table1' ) .build(); "INSERT INTO `table1`" sqlInsert .into( 'table1' ) .set({}) .build(); "INSERT INTO `table1` VALUES()" sqlInsert .into( 'table1' ) .set({ col : 1 }) .build(); "INSERT INTO `table1` (`col`) VALUES (1)" sqlInsert .into( 'table1' ) .set({ col1 : 1 , col2 : 'a' }) .build(); "INSERT INTO `table1` (`col1`, `col2`) VALUES (1, 'a')"