raw SQL migrations for node

Example

In your project

var path = require ( 'path' ); require ( 'sql-migrations' ).run({ });

CLI

run node ./migrate.js with arguments

node ./migrate create migration_name

will create two migration files (up and down)

./migrations/ 1415860098827 _up_migration_name. sql ./migrations/ 1415860098827 _down_migration_name. sql

node ./migrate migrate

will run all pending migrations

node ./migrate.js rollback

will rollback the last migration if there is one

Programmatic API

Migrate

In your project

require ( 'sql-migrations' ).migrate({ });

This returns a promise which resolves/rejects whenever the migration is complete.

Rollback

In your project

require ( 'sql-migrations' ).rollback({ });

This returns a promise which resolves/rejects whenever the rollback is complete.

Configuration

Configuration should be specified as below:

var configuration = { migrationsDir : path.resolve(__dirname, 'migrations' ), host : 'localhost' , port : 5432 , db : 'sql_migrations' , user : 'dabramov' , password : 'password' , adapter : 'pg' , parameters : { "FOO" : "bar" }, minMigrationTime : new Date ( '2018-01-01' ).getTime() };

You can also swap out the default logger (the console object) for another one that supports the log and error methods. You should do this before running any other commands:

require ( 'sql-migrations' ).setLogger({ log : function ( ) {}, error : function ( ) {} });

Migration files

Write raw sql in your migrations. You can also include placeholders which will be substituted. example

create table "test_table" ( id bigint , name varchar ( 255 ));