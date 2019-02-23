openbase logo
sql-migrations

by Aaron Abramov
1.0.6

raw SQL migrations for node

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

370

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

node-sql-migrations

raw SQL migrations for node

Example

In your project

// migrate.js
var path = require('path');

require('sql-migrations').run({
    // configuration here. See the Configuration section
});

CLI

run node ./migrate.js with arguments

node ./migrate create migration_name

will create two migration files (up and down)

./migrations/1415860098827_up_migration_name.sql
./migrations/1415860098827_down_migration_name.sql

node ./migrate migrate

will run all pending migrations

node ./migrate.js rollback

will rollback the last migration if there is one

Programmatic API

Migrate

In your project

require('sql-migrations').migrate({
    // configuration here. See the Configuration section
});

This returns a promise which resolves/rejects whenever the migration is complete.

Rollback

In your project

require('sql-migrations').rollback({
    // configuration here. See the Configuration section
});

This returns a promise which resolves/rejects whenever the rollback is complete.

Configuration

Configuration should be specified as below:

var configuration = {
    migrationsDir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'migrations'), // This is the directory that should contain your SQL migrations.
    host: 'localhost', // Database host
    port: 5432, // Database port
    db: 'sql_migrations', // Database name
    user: 'dabramov', // Database username
    password: 'password', // Database password
    adapter: 'pg', // Database adapter: pg, mysql
    // Parameters are optional. If you provide them then any occurrences of the parameter (i.e. FOO) in the SQL scripts will be replaced by the value (i.e. bar).
    parameters: {
        "FOO": "bar"
    },
    minMigrationTime: new Date('2018-01-01').getTime() // Optional. Skip migrations before this before this time.
};

You can also swap out the default logger (the console object) for another one that supports the log and error methods. You should do this before running any other commands:

require('sql-migrations').setLogger({
    log: function() {},
    error: function() {}
});

Migration files

Write raw sql in your migrations. You can also include placeholders which will be substituted. example

-- ./migrations/1415860098827_up_migration_name.sql
create table "test_table" (id bigint, name varchar(255));


-- ./migrations/1415860098827_down_migration_name.sql
drop table "test_table";

