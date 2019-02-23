raw SQL migrations for node
In your project
// migrate.js
var path = require('path');
require('sql-migrations').run({
// configuration here. See the Configuration section
});
run
node ./migrate.js with arguments
node ./migrate create migration_name
will create two migration files (up and down)
./migrations/1415860098827_up_migration_name.sql
./migrations/1415860098827_down_migration_name.sql
node ./migrate migrate
will run all pending migrations
node ./migrate.js rollback
will rollback the last migration if there is one
In your project
require('sql-migrations').migrate({
// configuration here. See the Configuration section
});
This returns a promise which resolves/rejects whenever the migration is complete.
In your project
require('sql-migrations').rollback({
// configuration here. See the Configuration section
});
This returns a promise which resolves/rejects whenever the rollback is complete.
Configuration should be specified as below:
var configuration = {
migrationsDir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'migrations'), // This is the directory that should contain your SQL migrations.
host: 'localhost', // Database host
port: 5432, // Database port
db: 'sql_migrations', // Database name
user: 'dabramov', // Database username
password: 'password', // Database password
adapter: 'pg', // Database adapter: pg, mysql
// Parameters are optional. If you provide them then any occurrences of the parameter (i.e. FOO) in the SQL scripts will be replaced by the value (i.e. bar).
parameters: {
"FOO": "bar"
},
minMigrationTime: new Date('2018-01-01').getTime() // Optional. Skip migrations before this before this time.
};
You can also swap out the default logger (the
console object) for another one that supports the log and error methods. You should do this before running any other commands:
require('sql-migrations').setLogger({
log: function() {},
error: function() {}
});
Write raw sql in your migrations. You can also include placeholders which will be substituted. example
-- ./migrations/1415860098827_up_migration_name.sql
create table "test_table" (id bigint, name varchar(255));
-- ./migrations/1415860098827_down_migration_name.sql
drop table "test_table";