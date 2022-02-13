sql-lint will do sanity checks on your queries as well as bring errors back from the DB.
If you worry about forgetting
WHEREs on a
DELETE or borking your data with unexpected characters, then
sql-lint is for you.
A complete list of the checks it does is below.
npm i -g sql-lint
# or
yarn global add sql-lint
Or download a binary
sql-lint works on files, directories and stdin.
# Will lint all .sql files recursively from the current directory
sql-lint .
# Lints the create-person.sql file
sql-lint create-person.sql
# Lints stdin
echo 'DELETE FROM person;' | sql-lint
npm i sql-lint
# or
yarn add sql-lint
import sqlLint from 'sql-lint'
// using async/await
const errors = await sqlLint({
sql: 'SELECT my_column FROM my_table',
})
// or using promise
sqlLint({ sql: 'SELECT my_column FROM my_table' }).then(errors => {
for (const error of errors) {
// do something
}
})
sql-lint accepts an object using the following interface as its only argument
{
sql: string
host?: string
user?: string
port?: number
driver?: string
prefix?: string
password?: string
verbosity?: number
}
sql: can have multiple queries separated by
;
host: if host is not provided
sql-lint will only perform checks that do not require a connection
driver: defaults to mysql
port: if port is not provided it will use the default port for the driver you are using
sql-lint returns an
array of objects with the following shape
{
line: number
error: string
source: string
additionalInformation: string
}
If your editor supports external tools, then it supports
sql-lint.
Below is the list that have direct support for
sql-lint either through plugins or configuration.
(Neo)Vim can be configured to use
sql-lint on
.sql files.
Ale ships with
sql-lint support out the box.
If you do not want to use a plugin,
a much more lightweight solution is to run the following in an
.sql file:
:!sql-lint %
sql-lint comes with its own suite of checks. It
also returns any errors from the SQL server you have connected to. Generally
you'll find that the errors from
sql-lint are more informative than those from
the server. That said, you will still want errors from the server as it covers
more cases and will catch things that
sql-lint does not.
Shown when a query has an unbalanced amount of parentheses.
test/test-files//test.sql:16 [sql-lint: unmatched-parentheses] Unmatched parentheses.
Shown when a
DELETE statement is missing a
WHERE clause.
test/test-files/test.sql:20 [sql-lint: missing-where] DELETE statement missing WHERE clause.
Shown when an invalid option is given to the
DROP statement.
test/test-files/test.sql:22 [sql-lint: invalid-drop-option] Option 'thing' is not a valid option, must be one of '["database","event","function","index","logfile","procedure","schema","server","table","view","tablespace","trigger"]'.
Shown when an invalid option is given to the
CREATE statement.
:24 [sql-lint: invalid-create-option] Option 'test' is not a valid option, must be one of '["algorithm","database","definer","event","function","index","or","procedure","server","table","tablespace","temporary","trigger","user","unique","view"]'.
Shown when an invalid option is given to the
TRUNCATE statement.
test/test-files/test.sql:26 [sql-lint: invalid-truncate-option] Option 'something' is not a valid option, must be one of '["table"]'.
Shown when an invalid option is given to the
ALTER statement.
test/test-files/test.sql:28 [sql-lint: invalid-alter-option] Option 'mlady' is not a valid option, must be one of '["column","online","offline","ignore","database","event","function","procedure","server","table","tablespace","view"]'.
Shown when there are unsupported/unusual* code points in your code.
*This check came about whilst working Microsoft Excel. Microsoft likes to add a lot of zany characters which can subtly break your data without you realising.
test/test-files//test.sql:30 [sql-lint: odd-code-point] Unexpected code point.
Shown when you specify something other than a number to the
LIMIT statement.
test/test-files//test.sql:32 [sql-lint: invalid-limit-quantifier] Argument 'test' is not a valid quantifier for LIMIT clause.
Shown when the string
sp_ or
tbl_ is present in the query.
test/test-files/test.sql:34 [sql-lint: hungarian-notation] Hungarian notation present in query
Shown when a query has trailing whitespace.
test/test-files/test.sql:34 [sql-lint: trailing-whitespace] Trailing whitespace
To find out more, read the documentation
There's a room on gitter for sql-lint.
Come by and I'll do my best to help.