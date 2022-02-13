openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sl

sql-lint

by Joe Reynolds
0.0.19 (see all)

An SQL linter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

334

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sql-lint

Build Status

sql-lint will do sanity checks on your queries as well as bring errors back from the DB. If you worry about forgetting WHEREs on a DELETE or borking your data with unexpected characters, then sql-lint is for you.

A complete list of the checks it does is below.

Imgur

Imgur

Installation

npm i -g sql-lint
# or
yarn global add sql-lint

Or download a binary

Usage

sql-lint works on files, directories and stdin.

# Will lint all .sql files recursively from the current directory
sql-lint .

# Lints the create-person.sql file
sql-lint create-person.sql

# Lints stdin
echo 'DELETE FROM person;' | sql-lint

Programmatic Access

npm i sql-lint
# or
yarn add sql-lint

import sqlLint from 'sql-lint'

// using async/await

const errors = await sqlLint({
  sql: 'SELECT my_column FROM my_table',
})

// or using promise

sqlLint({ sql: 'SELECT my_column FROM my_table' }).then(errors => {
  for (const error of errors) {
    // do something
  }
})

Parameters

sql-lint accepts an object using the following interface as its only argument

{
  sql: string
  host?: string
  user?: string
  port?: number
  driver?: string
  prefix?: string
  password?: string
  verbosity?: number
}

Notes on some of the parameters

sql: can have multiple queries separated by ;

host: if host is not provided sql-lint will only perform checks that do not require a connection

driver: defaults to mysql

port: if port is not provided it will use the default port for the driver you are using

Output

sql-lint returns an array of objects with the following shape

{
  line: number
  error: string
  source: string
  additionalInformation: string
}

Editor Integration

If your editor supports external tools, then it supports sql-lint. Below is the list that have direct support for sql-lint either through plugins or configuration.

(Neo)Vim

(Neo)Vim can be configured to use sql-lint on .sql files.

Ale ships with sql-lint support out the box.

If you do not want to use a plugin, a much more lightweight solution is to run the following in an .sql file:

:!sql-lint %

Checks

sql-lint comes with its own suite of checks. It also returns any errors from the SQL server you have connected to. Generally you'll find that the errors from sql-lint are more informative than those from the server. That said, you will still want errors from the server as it covers more cases and will catch things that sql-lint does not.

unmatched-parentheses

Shown when a query has an unbalanced amount of parentheses.

test/test-files//test.sql:16 [sql-lint: unmatched-parentheses] Unmatched parentheses.

missing-where

Shown when a DELETE statement is missing a WHERE clause.

test/test-files/test.sql:20 [sql-lint: missing-where] DELETE statement missing WHERE clause.

invalid-drop-option

Shown when an invalid option is given to the DROP statement.

test/test-files/test.sql:22 [sql-lint: invalid-drop-option] Option 'thing' is not a valid option, must be one of '["database","event","function","index","logfile","procedure","schema","server","table","view","tablespace","trigger"]'.

invalid-create-option

Shown when an invalid option is given to the CREATE statement.

:24 [sql-lint: invalid-create-option] Option 'test' is not a valid option, must be one of '["algorithm","database","definer","event","function","index","or","procedure","server","table","tablespace","temporary","trigger","user","unique","view"]'.

invalid-truncate-option

Shown when an invalid option is given to the TRUNCATE statement.

test/test-files/test.sql:26 [sql-lint: invalid-truncate-option] Option 'something' is not a valid option, must be one of '["table"]'.

invalid-alter-option

Shown when an invalid option is given to the ALTER statement.

test/test-files/test.sql:28 [sql-lint: invalid-alter-option] Option 'mlady' is not a valid option, must be one of '["column","online","offline","ignore","database","event","function","procedure","server","table","tablespace","view"]'.

odd-code-point

Shown when there are unsupported/unusual* code points in your code.

*This check came about whilst working Microsoft Excel. Microsoft likes to add a lot of zany characters which can subtly break your data without you realising.

test/test-files//test.sql:30 [sql-lint: odd-code-point] Unexpected code point.

invalid-limit-quantifier

Shown when you specify something other than a number to the LIMIT statement.

test/test-files//test.sql:32 [sql-lint: invalid-limit-quantifier] Argument 'test' is not a valid quantifier for LIMIT clause.

hungarian-notation

Shown when the string sp_ or tbl_ is present in the query.

test/test-files/test.sql:34 [sql-lint: hungarian-notation] Hungarian notation present in query

trailing-whitespace

Shown when a query has trailing whitespace.

test/test-files/test.sql:34 [sql-lint: trailing-whitespace] Trailing whitespace

Read more

To find out more, read the documentation

Need help?

There's a room on gitter for sql-lint.

Come by and I'll do my best to help.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial