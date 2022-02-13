sql-lint will do sanity checks on your queries as well as bring errors back from the DB. If you worry about forgetting WHERE s on a DELETE or borking your data with unexpected characters, then sql-lint is for you.

A complete list of the checks it does is below.

Installation

npm i -g sql -lint # or yarn global add sql -lint

Or download a binary

Usage

sql-lint works on files, directories and stdin.

# Will lint all . sql files recursively from the current directory sql -lint . # Lints the create -person. sql file sql -lint create -person. sql # Lints stdin echo 'DELETE FROM person;' | sql -lint

Programmatic Access

npm i sql -lint # or yarn add sql -lint

import sqlLint from 'sql-lint' const errors = await sqlLint({ sql : 'SELECT my_column FROM my_table' , }) sqlLint({ sql : 'SELECT my_column FROM my_table' }).then( errors => { for ( const error of errors) { } })

Parameters

sql-lint accepts an object using the following interface as its only argument

{ sql: string host?: string user?: string port?: number driver?: string prefix?: string password?: string verbosity?: number }

Notes on some of the parameters

sql : can have multiple queries separated by ;

host : if host is not provided sql-lint will only perform checks that do not require a connection

driver : defaults to mysql

port : if port is not provided it will use the default port for the driver you are using

Output

sql-lint returns an array of objects with the following shape

{ line : number error: string source: string additionalInformation: string }

Editor Integration

If your editor supports external tools, then it supports sql-lint . Below is the list that have direct support for sql-lint either through plugins or configuration.

(Neo)Vim can be configured to use sql-lint on .sql files.

Ale ships with sql-lint support out the box.

If you do not want to use a plugin, a much more lightweight solution is to run the following in an .sql file:

:! sql -lint %

Checks

sql-lint comes with its own suite of checks. It also returns any errors from the SQL server you have connected to. Generally you'll find that the errors from sql-lint are more informative than those from the server. That said, you will still want errors from the server as it covers more cases and will catch things that sql-lint does not.

Shown when a query has an unbalanced amount of parentheses.

test / test -files//test.sql:16 [sql-lint: unmatched-parentheses] Unmatched parentheses.

Shown when a DELETE statement is missing a WHERE clause.

test/test-files/test. sql : 20 [ sql -lint: missing- where ] DELETE statement missing WHERE clause.

Shown when an invalid option is given to the DROP statement.

test/test-files/test.sql: 22 [sql-lint: invalid-drop-option] Option 'thing' is not a valid option, must be one of '[ "database" , "event" , "function" , "index" , "logfile" , "procedure" , "schema" , "server" , "table" , "view" , "tablespace" , "trigger" ]'.

Shown when an invalid option is given to the CREATE statement.

: 24 [sql-lint: invalid-create-option] Option 'test' is not a valid option, must be one of '[ "algorithm" , "database" , "definer" , "event" , "function" , "index" , "or" , "procedure" , "server" , "table" , "tablespace" , "temporary" , "trigger" , "user" , "unique" , "view" ]'.

Shown when an invalid option is given to the TRUNCATE statement.

test/test-files/test. sql : 26 [ sql -lint: invalid- truncate - option ] Option 'something' is not a valid option , must be one of '["table"]' .

Shown when an invalid option is given to the ALTER statement.

test/test-files/test.sql: 28 [sql-lint: invalid-alter-option] Option 'mlady' is not a valid option, must be one of '[ "column" , "online" , "offline" , "ignore" , "database" , "event" , "function" , "procedure" , "server" , "table" , "tablespace" , "view" ]'.

Shown when there are unsupported/unusual* code points in your code.

* This check came about whilst working Microsoft Excel. Microsoft likes to add a lot of zany characters which can subtly break your data without you realising.

test/test-files//test. sql : 30 [ sql -lint: odd-code- point ] Unexpected code point .

Shown when you specify something other than a number to the LIMIT statement.

test/test-files//test. sql : 32 [ sql -lint: invalid- limit -quantifier] Argument 'test' is not a valid quantifier for LIMIT clause.

Shown when the string sp_ or tbl_ is present in the query.

test / test -files/test.sql:34 [sql-lint: hungarian-notation] Hungarian notation present in query

Shown when a query has trailing whitespace.

test/test-files/test. sql : 34 [ sql -lint: trailing -whitespace] Trailing whitespace

Read more

To find out more, read the documentation

Need help?

There's a room on gitter for sql-lint.

Come by and I'll do my best to help.