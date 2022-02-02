SQL Language Server
Install vsc extension.
npm i -g sql-language-server
Add the following to the init.vim file (.vimrc)
let g:LanguageClient_serverCommands = {
\ 'sql': ['sql-language-server', 'up', '--method', 'stdio'],
\ }
Run the following command, reference the nvim-lsp documentation for more information.
:LspInstall sqlls
https://github.com/joe-re/sql-language-server/blob/master/example/monaco_editor
It's also used to develop sql-language-server. You can follow development section to check Mocaco Editor working.
$ sql-language-server up [options] run sql-language-server
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
--method, -m What use to communicate with sql language server
[string] [choices: "stdio", "node-ipc"] [default: "node-ipc"]
--debug, -d Enable debug logging [boolean] [default: false]
$ sql-language-server up --method stdio
There are two ways to use configuration files.
{
"connections": [
{
"name": "sql-language-server",
"adapter": "mysql",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 3307,
"user": "username",
"password": "password",
"database": "mysql-development",
"projectPaths": ["/Users/joe-re/src/sql-language-server"],
"ssh": {
"user": "ubuntu",
"remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
"dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 3306,
"identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
"passphrase": "123456"
}
},
{
"name": "postgres-project",
"adapter": "postgres",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 5432,
"user": "postgres",
"password": "pg_pass",
"database": "pg_test",
"projectPaths": ["/Users/joe-re/src/postgres_project"]
},
{
"name": "sqlite3-project",
"adapter": "sqlite3",
"filename": "/Users/joe-re/src/sql-language-server/packages/server/test.sqlite3",
"projectPaths": ["/Users/joe-re/src/sqlite2_project"]
}
]
}
Please restart sql-language-server process after create .sqllsrc.json.
|Key
|Description
|value
|required
|default
|name
|Connection name(free-form text)
|true
|adapter
|Database type
|"mysql" or "postgres" or "sqlite3"
|true
|host
|Database host
|string
|false
|port
|Database port
|string
|false
|mysql:3306, postgres:5432
|user
|Database user
|string
|false
|mysql:"root", postgres:"postgres"
|password
|Database password
|string
|false
|database
|Database name
|string
|false
|filename
|Database filename(only for sqlite3)
|string
|false
|projectPaths
|Project path that you want to apply(if you don't set it configuration will not apply automatically when lsp's started up)
|string[]
|false
|[]
|ssh
|Settings for port fowarding
|*see below SSH section
|false
|Key
|Description
|value
|required
|default
|remoteHost
|The host address you want to connect to
|string
|true
|remotePort
|Port number of the server for ssh
|number
|false
|22
|user
|User name on the server
|string
|false
|dbHost
|Database host on the server
|string
|false
|127.0.0.1
|dbPort
|Databse port on the server
|number
|false
|mysql:3306, postgres:5432
|identitiFile
|Identity file for ssh
|string
|false
|~/.ssh/config/id_rsa
|passphrase
|Passphrase to allow to use identity file
|string
|false
Personal configuration file is located on
~/.config/sql-language-server/.sqllsrc.json.
sql-language-server will try to read when it's started.
Project configuration file is located on
${YOUR_PROJECT_ROOT}/.sqllsrc.json.
All setting items are similarly to personal configuration file, with some exceptions:
connection property element directly(you don't need to set array)
Example:
{
"name": "postgres-project",
"adapter": "postgres",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 5432,
"user": "postgres",
"database": "pg_test"
}
And also if you have set personal configuration and both of them's names are matched, it's merged automatically.
Personal configuration example:
{
"connections": [{
"name": "postgres-project",
"password": "password",
"ssh": {
"user": "ubuntu",
"remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
"dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 5432,
"identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
"passphrase": "123456"
}
}]
}
It will merge them as following:
{
"name": "postgres-project",
"adapter": "postgres",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 5432,
"user": "postgres",
"database": "pg_test",
"password": "password",
"ssh": {
"user": "ubuntu",
"remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
"dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 5432,
"identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
"passphrase": "123456"
}
}
connections params of personal config file
~/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json
{
"languageserver": {
"sql": {
"command": "sql-language-server",
"args": ["up", "--method", "stdio"],
"filetypes": ["sql"],
"settings": {
"sqlLanguageServer": {
"connections": [
{
"name": "mysql_project",
"adapter": "mysql",
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 3306,
"user": "sqlls",
"password": "sqlls",
"database": "mysql_db",
"projectPaths": ["/Users/joe_re/src/MysqlProject"],
"ssh": {
"user": "ubuntu",
"remoteHost": "xxx-xx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
"dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 3306
}
}
],
"lint": {
"rules": {
"align-column-to-the-first": "error",
"column-new-line": "error",
"linebreak-after-clause-keyword": "off",
"reserved-word-case": ["error", "upper"],
"space-surrounding-operators": "error",
"where-clause-new-line": "error",
"align-where-clause-to-the-first": "error"
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
"settings": {
"sqlLanguageServer.connections": [
{
"name": "mysql_project",
"adapter": "mysql",
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 3306,
"user": "sqlls",
"password": "sqlls",
"database": "mysql_db",
"projectPaths": ["/Users/joe_re/src/MysqlProject"],
"ssh": {
"user": "ubuntu",
"remoteHost": "xxx-xx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
"dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 3306
}
}
],
"sqlLanguageServer.lint": {
"rules": {
"align-column-to-the-first": "off",
"column-new-line": "error",
"linebreak-after-clause-keyword": "error",
"reserved-word-case": ["error", "upper"],
"space-surrounding-operators": "error",
"where-clause-new-line": "error",
"align-where-clause-to-the-first": "error",
}
}
}
${env:VARIABLE_NAME} syntax allows you to replace configuration value with enviroment variable. This is useful when you don't want to write actual value on the configuration file.
{
"adapter": "mysql",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 3307,
"user": "username",
"password": "${env:DB_PASSWORD}",
"database": "mysql-development",
"ssh": {
"user": "ubuntu",
"remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
"dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 3306,
"identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
"passphrase": "${env:SSH_PASSPHRASE}"
}
}
If you have multiple connection information on personal config file, you can swtich database connection.
VSC extension provides
Switch database connection command.
Raw RPC param:
method: workspace/executeCommand
command: switchDataBaseConnection
arguments: string(project name)
If you get error when you use sqlite3 connection, you may need to rebuild sqlite3 on your environment.
VSC extension provides the command to rebuild it.(Name:
Rebuild SQLite3 Client)
If you're using sql-language-server directly, after go to the directry of it and call
npm rebuild sqlite to rebuild it.
You can use lint rules that are provided sqlint. Please refer this to know how to use and how to configure to make them be matched your case.
Also you can use it to fix your problem if it's possible.
Raw RPC param:
method: workspace/executeCommand
command: fixAllFixableProblems
arguments: string(document uri)
GitHub Issues are opening for asking question, reporting problems, and suggests improvement.
You can start a disccustion about new rule for SQLint there also.
Code contributions are always appreciated. Feel free to fork the repo and submit pull requests.
You can start to develop sql-language-server on docker compose. Start development process on your docker by the bellow:
$ docker compose up
Open
http://localhost:3000 on your browser.
$ docker compose exec assets bash
$ cd example/monaco_editor
$ yarn migrate:postgres # postgres
$ yarn migrate:mysql # mysql
$ yarn migrate:sqlite # sqlite3