sls

sql-language-server

by joe-re
1.2.1

SQL Language Server

Overview

Readme

SQLLanguageServer

build-and-test

SQL Language Server

completion

Packages

Supported DB

  • MySQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • SQLite3

Installation & How to setup

Visual Studio Code

Install vsc extension.

Other Editors

npm i -g sql-language-server

Neovim

LanguageClient-neovim

Add the following to the init.vim file (.vimrc)

let g:LanguageClient_serverCommands = {
    \ 'sql': ['sql-language-server', 'up', '--method', 'stdio'],
    \ }
nvim-lsp

Run the following command, reference the nvim-lsp documentation for more information.

:LspInstall sqlls

Monaco Editor(monaco-languageclient)

https://github.com/joe-re/sql-language-server/blob/master/example/monaco_editor

It's also used to develop sql-language-server. You can follow development section to check Mocaco Editor working.

Usage

CLI

$ sql-language-server up [options]        run sql-language-server

Options

  --version      Show version number                                   [boolean]
  --help         Show help                                             [boolean]
  --method, -m  What use to communicate with sql language server
                   [string] [choices: "stdio", "node-ipc"] [default: "node-ipc"]
  --debug, -d    Enable debug logging                 [boolean] [default: false]
  • Example
$ sql-language-server up --method stdio

Configuration

There are two ways to use configuration files.

  • Set personal configuration file(~/.config/sql-language-server/.sqllsrc.json)
  • Set project configuration file on your project root(\${YOUR_PROJECT/.sqllsrc.json})
  • Use workspace/configuration according to LSP specification

Example for personal configuration file

  • Examples
{
  "connections": [
    {
      "name": "sql-language-server",
      "adapter": "mysql",
      "host": "localhost",
      "port": 3307,
      "user": "username",
      "password": "password",
      "database": "mysql-development",
      "projectPaths": ["/Users/joe-re/src/sql-language-server"],
      "ssh": {
        "user": "ubuntu",
        "remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
        "dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
        "port": 3306,
        "identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
        "passphrase": "123456"
      }
    },
    {
      "name": "postgres-project",
      "adapter": "postgres",
      "host": "localhost",
      "port": 5432,
      "user": "postgres",
      "password": "pg_pass",
      "database": "pg_test",
      "projectPaths": ["/Users/joe-re/src/postgres_project"]
    },
    {
      "name": "sqlite3-project",
      "adapter": "sqlite3",
      "filename": "/Users/joe-re/src/sql-language-server/packages/server/test.sqlite3",
      "projectPaths": ["/Users/joe-re/src/sqlite2_project"]
    }
  ]
}

Please restart sql-language-server process after create .sqllsrc.json.

Parameters of connections

KeyDescriptionvaluerequireddefault
nameConnection name(free-form text)true
adapterDatabase type"mysql" or "postgres" or "sqlite3"true
hostDatabase hoststringfalse
portDatabase portstringfalsemysql:3306, postgres:5432
userDatabase userstringfalsemysql:"root", postgres:"postgres"
passwordDatabase passwordstringfalse
databaseDatabase namestringfalse
filenameDatabase filename(only for sqlite3)stringfalse
projectPathsProject path that you want to apply(if you don't set it configuration will not apply automatically when lsp's started up)string[]false[]
sshSettings for port fowarding*see below SSH sectionfalse
SSH
KeyDescriptionvaluerequireddefault
remoteHostThe host address you want to connect tostringtrue
remotePortPort number of the server for sshnumberfalse22
userUser name on the serverstringfalse
dbHostDatabase host on the serverstringfalse127.0.0.1
dbPortDatabse port on the servernumberfalsemysql:3306, postgres:5432
identitiFileIdentity file for sshstringfalse~/.ssh/config/id_rsa
passphrasePassphrase to allow to use identity filestringfalse

Personal confuguration file

Personal configuration file is located on ~/.config/sql-language-server/.sqllsrc.json. sql-language-server will try to read when it's started.

Project confuguration file

Project configuration file is located on ${YOUR_PROJECT_ROOT}/.sqllsrc.json.

All setting items are similarly to personal configuration file, with some exceptions:

  • Specify under connection property element directly(you don't need to set array)
  • You don't need to set project path.(if you set it it will be ignored)
  • It's merged to personal configuration if you have it.

Example:

{
  "name": "postgres-project",
  "adapter": "postgres",
  "host": "localhost",
  "port": 5432,
  "user": "postgres",
  "database": "pg_test"
}

And also if you have set personal configuration and both of them's names are matched, it's merged automatically.

Personal configuration example:

{
  "connections": [{
    "name": "postgres-project",
    "password": "password",
    "ssh": {
      "user": "ubuntu",
      "remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
      "dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
      "port": 5432,
      "identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
      "passphrase": "123456"
    }
  }]
}

It will merge them as following:

{
  "name": "postgres-project",
  "adapter": "postgres",
  "host": "localhost",
  "port": 5432,
  "user": "postgres",
  "database": "pg_test",
  "password": "password",
  "ssh": {
    "user": "ubuntu",
    "remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
    "dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
    "port": 5432,
    "identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
    "passphrase": "123456"
  }
}

workspace/configuration

Parameters of workspace configuration
  • connections: It's the same as connections params of personal config file
  • lint: It's the same as configuration of sqlint.
Example of workspace configuration

~/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json

{
  "languageserver": {
    "sql": {
      "command": "sql-language-server",
      "args": ["up", "--method", "stdio"],
      "filetypes": ["sql"],
      "settings": {
        "sqlLanguageServer": {
          "connections": [
            {
              "name": "mysql_project",
              "adapter": "mysql",
              "host": "127.0.0.1",
              "port": 3306,
              "user": "sqlls",
              "password": "sqlls",
              "database": "mysql_db",
              "projectPaths": ["/Users/joe_re/src/MysqlProject"],
              "ssh": {
                "user": "ubuntu",
                "remoteHost": "xxx-xx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
                "dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
                "port": 3306
              }
            }
          ],
          "lint": {
            "rules": {
              "align-column-to-the-first": "error",
              "column-new-line": "error",
              "linebreak-after-clause-keyword": "off",
              "reserved-word-case": ["error", "upper"],
              "space-surrounding-operators": "error",
              "where-clause-new-line": "error",
              "align-where-clause-to-the-first": "error"
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}
  • vscode workspace setting
"settings": {
  "sqlLanguageServer.connections": [
    {
      "name": "mysql_project",
      "adapter": "mysql",
      "host": "127.0.0.1",
      "port": 3306,
      "user": "sqlls",
      "password": "sqlls",
      "database": "mysql_db",
      "projectPaths": ["/Users/joe_re/src/MysqlProject"],
      "ssh": {
        "user": "ubuntu",
        "remoteHost": "xxx-xx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
        "dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
        "port": 3306
      }
    }
  ],
  "sqlLanguageServer.lint": {
    "rules": {
      "align-column-to-the-first": "off",
      "column-new-line": "error",
      "linebreak-after-clause-keyword": "error",
      "reserved-word-case": ["error", "upper"],
      "space-surrounding-operators": "error",
      "where-clause-new-line": "error",
      "align-where-clause-to-the-first": "error",
    }
  }
}

Inject envitonment variables

${env:VARIABLE_NAME} syntax allows you to replace configuration value with enviroment variable. This is useful when you don't want to write actual value on the configuration file.

example
{
  "adapter": "mysql",
  "host": "localhost",
  "port": 3307,
  "user": "username",
  "password": "${env:DB_PASSWORD}",
  "database": "mysql-development",
  "ssh": {
    "user": "ubuntu",
    "remoteHost": "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com",
    "dbHost": "127.0.0.1",
    "port": 3306,
    "identityFile": "~/.ssh/id_rsa",
    "passphrase": "${env:SSH_PASSPHRASE}"
  }
}

Switch database connection

If you have multiple connection information on personal config file, you can swtich database connection.

2020-05-25_15-23-01

VSC extension provides Switch database connection command.

Raw RPC param:

method: workspace/executeCommand
command: switchDataBaseConnection
arguments: string(project name)

SQLite3 Notes

If you get error when you use sqlite3 connection, you may need to rebuild sqlite3 on your environment.

VSC extension provides the command to rebuild it.(Name: Rebuild SQLite3 Client) image

If you're using sql-language-server directly, after go to the directry of it and call npm rebuild sqlite to rebuild it.

Lint

You can use lint rules that are provided sqlint. Please refer this to know how to use and how to configure to make them be matched your case.

sqlint-on-editor

Also you can use it to fix your problem if it's possible.

2020-06-18_08-24-03

Raw RPC param:

method: workspace/executeCommand
command: fixAllFixableProblems
arguments: string(document uri)

Contributing on sql-language-server

Bug Repots and Feature Requests

GitHub Issues are opening for asking question, reporting problems, and suggests improvement.

You can start a disccustion about new rule for SQLint there also.

Development

Code contributions are always appreciated. Feel free to fork the repo and submit pull requests.

Development environment

You can start to develop sql-language-server on docker compose. Start development process on your docker by the bellow:

$ docker compose up

Open http://localhost:3000 on your browser.

Migrate database

  1. Login into development docker container
$ docker compose exec assets bash
  1. Migrate database
$ cd example/monaco_editor
$ yarn migrate:postgres # postgres
$ yarn migrate:mysql    # mysql
$ yarn migrate:sqlite   # sqlite3

