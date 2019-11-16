A fork of SQL Formatter with some extra bug fixes and features.
Fixes:
New Features:
uppercase config option
linesBetweenQueries config option
SQL Formatter is a JavaScript library for pretty-printing SQL queries. It started as a port of a PHP Library, but has since considerably diverged. It supports Standard SQL, Couchbase N1QL, IBM DB2 and Oracle PL/SQL dialects.
Get the latest version from NPM:
npm install sql-formatter
import sqlFormatter from 'sql-formatter-plus';
console.log(sqlFormatter.format('SELECT * FROM table1'));
This will output:
SELECT
*
FROM
table1
You can also pass in configuration options:
sqlFormatter.format('SELECT *', {
language: 'n1ql', // Defaults to "sql"
indent: ' ', // Defaults to two spaces,
uppercase: true, // Defaults to false
linesBetweenQueries: 2 // Defaults to 1
});
Currently just four SQL dialects are supported:
// Named placeholders
sqlFormatter.format("SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = @foo", {
params: {foo: "'bar'"}
}));
// Indexed placeholders
sqlFormatter.format("SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = ?", {
params: ["'bar'"]
}));
Both result in:
SELECT
*
FROM
tbl
WHERE
foo = 'bar'
If you don't use a module bundler, clone the repository, run
npm install and grab a file from
/dist directory to use inside a
<script> tag.
This makes SQL Formatter available as a global variable
window.sqlFormatter.
# run linter and tests
npm run check
...and you're ready to poke us with a pull request.