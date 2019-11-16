SQL Formatter Plus

A fork of SQL Formatter with some extra bug fixes and features.

Fixes:

Fixed formatting issue with unicode characters

Fixed comment formatting for non-unix line endings

Fixed null reference on input tokenization

Fixed indentation of multiple statements

New Features:

Convert keywords to uppercase with the uppercase config option

config option Configurable number of line breaks between queries with the linesBetweenQueries config option

SQL Formatter is a JavaScript library for pretty-printing SQL queries. It started as a port of a PHP Library, but has since considerably diverged. It supports Standard SQL, Couchbase N1QL, IBM DB2 and Oracle PL/SQL dialects.

Try the demo.

Install

Get the latest version from NPM:

npm install sql-formatter

Usage

import sqlFormatter from 'sql-formatter-plus' ; console .log(sqlFormatter.format( 'SELECT * FROM table1' ));

This will output:

SELECT * FROM table1

You can also pass in configuration options:

sqlFormatter.format( 'SELECT *' , { language : 'n1ql' , indent : ' ' , uppercase : true , linesBetweenQueries : 2 });

Currently just four SQL dialects are supported:

Placeholders replacement

sqlFormatter.format( "SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = @foo" , { params : { foo : "'bar'" } })); sqlFormatter.format( "SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = ?" , { params : [ "'bar'" ] }));

Both result in:

SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = 'bar'

Usage without NPM

If you don't use a module bundler, clone the repository, run npm install and grab a file from /dist directory to use inside a <script> tag. This makes SQL Formatter available as a global variable window.sqlFormatter .

Contributing

run linter and tests npm run check

...and you're ready to poke us with a pull request.

License

MIT