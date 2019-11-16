openbase logo
sfp

sql-formatter-plus

by Adrien Pyke
1.3.6 (see all)

A whitespace formatter for different query languages

Readme

SQL Formatter Plus

A fork of SQL Formatter with some extra bug fixes and features.

Fixes:

  • Fixed formatting issue with unicode characters
  • Fixed comment formatting for non-unix line endings
  • Fixed null reference on input tokenization
  • Fixed indentation of multiple statements

New Features:

  • Convert keywords to uppercase with the uppercase config option
  • Configurable number of line breaks between queries with the linesBetweenQueries config option

SQL Formatter is a JavaScript library for pretty-printing SQL queries. It started as a port of a PHP Library, but has since considerably diverged. It supports Standard SQL, Couchbase N1QL, IBM DB2 and Oracle PL/SQL dialects.

Try the demo.

Install

Get the latest version from NPM:

npm install sql-formatter

Usage

import sqlFormatter from 'sql-formatter-plus';

console.log(sqlFormatter.format('SELECT * FROM table1'));

This will output:

SELECT
  *
FROM
  table1

You can also pass in configuration options:

sqlFormatter.format('SELECT *', {
  language: 'n1ql', // Defaults to "sql"
  indent: '    ', // Defaults to two spaces,
  uppercase: true, // Defaults to false
  linesBetweenQueries: 2 // Defaults to 1
});

Currently just four SQL dialects are supported:

Placeholders replacement

// Named placeholders
sqlFormatter.format("SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = @foo", {
  params: {foo: "'bar'"}
}));

// Indexed placeholders
sqlFormatter.format("SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = ?", {
  params: ["'bar'"]
}));

Both result in:

SELECT
  *
FROM
  tbl
WHERE
  foo = 'bar'

Usage without NPM

If you don't use a module bundler, clone the repository, run npm install and grab a file from /dist directory to use inside a <script> tag. This makes SQL Formatter available as a global variable window.sqlFormatter.

Contributing

# run linter and tests
npm run check

...and you're ready to poke us with a pull request.

License

MIT

