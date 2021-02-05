SQL Formatter

SQL Formatter is a JavaScript library for pretty-printing SQL queries. It started as a port of a PHP Library, but has since considerably diverged.

SQL formatter supports the following dialects:

It does not support:

Stored procedures.

Changing of the delimiter type to something else than ; .

→ Try the demo.

Install

Get the latest version from NPM:

npm install sql-formatter

Usage as library

import { format } from 'sql-formatter' ; console .log(format( 'SELECT * FROM tbl' ));

This will output:

SELECT * FROM tbl

You can also pass in configuration options:

format( 'SELECT * FROM tbl' , { language : 'spark' , indent : ' ' , uppercase : bool, linesBetweenQueries : 2 , });

Placeholders replacement

format( "SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = @foo" , { params : { foo : "'bar'" } })); format( "SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = ?" , { params : [ "'bar'" ] }));

Both result in:

SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE foo = 'bar'

Usage from command line

The CLI tool will be installed under sql-formatter and may be invoked via npx sql-formatter :

sql-formatter -h

usage: sql-formatter [-h] [-o OUTPUT] [-l {db2,mariadb,mysql,n1ql,plsql,postgresql,redshift,spark,sql,tsql}] [-i N | -t] [-u] [--lines-between-queries N] [--version] [FILE] SQL Formatter positional arguments: FILE Input SQL file (defaults to stdin) optional arguments: - h, --help show this help message and exit - o OUTPUT, --output OUTPUT File to write SQL output (defaults to stdout) - l {db2,mariadb,mysql,n1ql,plsql,postgresql,redshift,spark,sql,tsql}, - -language {db2,mariadb,mysql,n1ql,plsql,postgresql,redshift,spark,sql,tsql} SQL Formatter dialect (defaults to basic sql) - i N, --indent N Number of spaces to indent query blocks (defaults to 2 ) - t, --tab-indent Indent query blocks with tabs instead of spaces - u, --uppercase Capitalize language keywords - -lines-between-queries N How many newlines to insert between queries (separated by ";") - -version show program 's version number and exit

By default, the tool takes queries from stdin and processes them to stdout but one can also name an input file name or use the --output option.

echo 'select * from tbl where id = 3' | sql-formatter -u

SELECT * FROM tbl WHERE id = 3

Usage without NPM

If you don't use a module bundler, clone the repository, run npm install and grab a file from /dist directory to use inside a <script> tag. This makes SQL Formatter available as a global variable window.sqlFormatter .

Contributing

Make sure to run all checks:

npm run check

...and you're ready to poke us with a pull request.

License

MIT