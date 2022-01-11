npm install sql-ddl-sync
This module is part of ORM. It's used synchronize model tables in supported dialects. Sorry there is no API documentation for now but there are a couple of tests you can read and find out how to use it if you want.
Install
orm & the required driver (eg:
mysql).
Create a file with the contents below and change insert your database credentials.
Run once and you'll see table
ddl_sync_test appear in your database. Then make some changes to it (add/drop/change columns)
and run the code again. Your table should always return to the same structure.
var orm = require("orm");
var mysql = require("mysql");
var Sync = require("sql-ddl-sync").Sync;
orm.connect("mysql://username:password@localhost/database", function (err, db) {
if (err) throw err;
var driver = db.driver;
var sync = new Sync({
dialect : "mysql",
driver : driver,
debug : function (text) {
console.log("> %s", text);
}
});
sync.defineCollection("ddl_sync_test", {
id : { type: "serial", key: true, serial: true },
name : { type: "text", required: true },
age : { type: "integer" },
male : { type: "boolean" },
born : { type: "date", time: true },
born2 : { type: "date" },
int2 : { type: "integer", size: 2 },
int4 : { type: "integer", size: 4 },
int8 : { type: "integer", size: 8 },
float4 : { type: "number", size: 4 },
float8 : { type: "number", size: 8 },
photo : { type: "binary" }
});
sync.sync(function (err) {
if (err) {
console.log("> Sync Error");
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log("> Sync Done");
}
process.exit(0);
});
});
{ type: 'uuid', defaultExpression: 'uuid_generate_v4()' }
To test, first make sure you have development dependencies installed. Go to the root folder and do:
npm install
Then, just run the tests.
npm test
If you have a supported database server and want to test against it, first install the module:
# if you have a mysql server
npm install mysql
# if you have a postgresql server
npm install pg
And then run:
node test/run-db --uri 'mysql://username:password@localhost/database'