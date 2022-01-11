NodeJS SQL DDL Synchronization

Install

npm install sql-ddl-sync

Dialects

MySQL

PostgreSQL

SQLite

About

This module is part of ORM. It's used synchronize model tables in supported dialects. Sorry there is no API documentation for now but there are a couple of tests you can read and find out how to use it if you want.

Example

Install orm & the required driver (eg: mysql ). Create a file with the contents below and change insert your database credentials. Run once and you'll see table ddl_sync_test appear in your database. Then make some changes to it (add/drop/change columns) and run the code again. Your table should always return to the same structure.

var orm = require ( "orm" ); var mysql = require ( "mysql" ); var Sync = require ( "sql-ddl-sync" ).Sync; orm.connect( "mysql://username:password@localhost/database" , function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; var driver = db.driver; var sync = new Sync({ dialect : "mysql" , driver : driver, debug : function ( text ) { console .log( "> %s" , text); } }); sync.defineCollection( "ddl_sync_test" , { id : { type : "serial" , key : true , serial : true }, name : { type : "text" , required : true }, age : { type : "integer" }, male : { type : "boolean" }, born : { type : "date" , time : true }, born2 : { type : "date" }, int2 : { type : "integer" , size : 2 }, int4 : { type : "integer" , size : 4 }, int8 : { type : "integer" , size : 8 }, float4 : { type : "number" , size : 4 }, float8 : { type : "number" , size : 8 }, photo : { type : "binary" } }); sync.sync( function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( "> Sync Error" ); console .log(err); } else { console .log( "> Sync Done" ); } process.exit( 0 ); }); });

PostgreSQL UUID

{ type : 'uuid' , defaultExpression : 'uuid_generate_v4()' }

Test

To test, first make sure you have development dependencies installed. Go to the root folder and do:

npm install

Then, just run the tests.

npm test

If you have a supported database server and want to test against it, first install the module:

npm install mysql npm install pg

And then run: