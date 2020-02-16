Cross platform command line interface for SQL Server
NOTE: All Pull-Requests must be made into the
dev branch.
You can install the sql-cli npm package.
npm install -g sql-cli
If you're more adventurous and like to live on the edge then you can install development version as follows:
git clone https://github.com/hasankhan/sql-cli
cd sql-cli
git checkout dev
npm install -g
To get the list of all parameters type 'mssql -h'
Usage: mssql [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --server <server> Server to connect to
-u, --user <user> User name to use for authentication
-p, --pass <pass> Password to use for authentication
-o, --port <port> Port to connect to
-t, --timeout <timeout> Connection timeout in ms
-T, --requestTimeout <timeout> Request timeout in ms
-d, --database <database> Database to connect to
-q, --query <query> The query to execute
-v, --tdsVersion <tdsVersion> Version of tds protocol to use [7_4, 7_2, 7_3_A, 7_3_B, 7_4]
-e, --encrypt Enable encryption
-f, --format <format> The format of output [table, csv, xml, json]
-c, --config <path> Read connection information from config file
To connect to a SQL Server instance in Azure invoke mssql as follows
mssql -s abcdef.database.windows.net -u username@abcdef -p thepassword -d mydatabase -e
You will get a prompt as follows:
Connecting to abcdef.database.windows.net...done
sql-cli version 0.1.0
Enter ".help" for usage hints.
mssql>
To get the list of all commands use the '.help' command
mssql> .help
.help Shows this message
.databases Lists all the databases
.tables Lists all the tables
.sprocs Lists all the stored procedures
.search TYPE VALUE Searches for a value of specific type (col|text)
.indexes TABLE Lists all the indexes of a table
.read FILENAME Execute commands in a file
.run FILENAME Execute the file as a sql script
.schema TABLE Shows the schema of a table
.analyze Analyzes the database for missing indexes.
.quit Exit the cli
To get the list of databases use the '.databases' command
mssql> .databases
name
------------------
master
test
2 row(s) returned in 12 ms
To get the list of tables use the '.tables' command
mssql> use test;
OK
mssql> .tables
database schema name type
-------- ------ ----- ----------
test dbo books BASE TABLE
test dbo test BASE TABLE
2 row(s) returned in 24 ms
To find all tables with a specified column name
mssql> .search col ID
Searching...
table_name schema_name column_name
-------------------------- ----------- ----------------
Customers dbo ID
Products dbo ID
2 row(s) returned
Executed in 1 ms
To find all records in a database with a value
mssql> .search text john
Searching...
ColumnName ColumnValue
-------------------------- -----------
[dbo].[Customers].[Name] John
[dbo].[Books].[Author] John
2 row(s) returned
Executed in 1 ms
To exit the cli use the '.quit' command
mssql> .quit