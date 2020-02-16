Cross platform command line interface for SQL Server

NOTE: All Pull-Requests must be made into the dev branch.

Installation

You can install the sql-cli npm package.

npm install -g sql-cli

If you're more adventurous and like to live on the edge then you can install development version as follows:

git clone https://github.com/hasankhan/sql-cli cd sql-cli git checkout dev npm install -g

Get Started

To get the list of all parameters type 'mssql -h'

Usage: mssql [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -s, --server <server> Server to connect to -u, --user <user> User name to use for authentication -p, --pass <pass> Password to use for authentication -o, --port <port> Port to connect to -t, --timeout <timeout> Connection timeout in ms -T, --requestTimeout <timeout> Request timeout in ms -d, --database <database> Database to connect to -q, --query <query> The query to execute -v, --tdsVersion <tdsVersion> Version of tds protocol to use [7_4, 7_2, 7_3_A, 7_3_B, 7_4] -e, --encrypt Enable encryption -f, --format <format> The format of output [table, csv, xml, json] -c, --config <path> Read connection information from config file

To connect to a SQL Server instance in Azure invoke mssql as follows

mssql -s abcdef.database.windows.net -u username@abcdef -p thepassword -d mydatabase -e

You will get a prompt as follows:

Connecting to abcdef.database.windows.net...done sql-cli version 0.1.0 Enter ".help" for usage hints. mssql>

To get the list of all commands use the '.help' command

mssql> . help . help Shows this message .databases Lists all the databases .tables Lists all the tables .sprocs Lists all the stored procedures .search TYPE VALUE Searches for a value of specific type (col|text) .indexes TABLE Lists all the indexes of a table . read FILENAME Execute commands in a file .run FILENAME Execute the file as a sql script .schema TABLE Shows the schema of a table .analyze Analyzes the database for missing indexes. .quit Exit the cli

To get the list of databases use the '.databases' command

mssql> .databases name ------------------ master test 2 row(s) returned in 12 ms

To get the list of tables use the '.tables' command

mssql> use test ; OK mssql> .tables database schema name type -------- ------ ----- ---------- test dbo books BASE TABLE test dbo test BASE TABLE 2 row(s) returned in 24 ms

To find all tables with a specified column name

mssql> .search col ID Searching... table_name schema_name column_name -------------------------- ----------- ---------------- Customers dbo ID Products dbo ID 2 row(s) returned Executed in 1 ms

To find all records in a database with a value

mssql> .search text john Searching... ColumnName ColumnValue -------------------------- ----------- [dbo].[Customers].[Name] John [dbo].[Books].[Author] John 2 row(s) returned Executed in 1 ms

To exit the cli use the '.quit' command