PostgreSQL dialect for SQLBricks

This is a lightweight, schemaless library helping you to generate statements for PostgreSQL. It is based on sql-bricks and adds PostgreSQL specific things into it.

You might also want to take a look at pg-bricks, which adds query execution, connections and transaction handling on top of this library.

Installation

npm install sql-bricks-postgres

Usage

var sql = require ( 'sql-bricks-postgres' ); var sql = PostgresBricks; sql.select().from( 'user' ).where({ name : 'Fred' }).toParams(); sql.select().from( 'user' ).where({ name : 'Fred' }).toString();

You can read about basic flavor of how this thing works in sql-bricks documentation. Here go PostgreSQL specifics.

LIMIT and OFFSET

sql.select().from( 'user' ).limit( 10 ).offset( 20 ).toString();

RETURNING

sql.update( 'user' , { name : 'John' }).where({ id : 1 }).returning( '*' ).toString(); sql.delete( 'job' ).where({ finished : true }).returning( 'id' ).toString();

sql.update( 'setting' , { value : sql( 'V.value' )}) .from( 'val as V' ).where({ name : sql( 'V.name' )}).toString();

DELETE ... USING

sql.delete( 'user' ).using( 'address' ).where( 'user.addr_fk' , sql( 'address.pk' )) .toString();

The most popular use case is probably UPSERT:

sql.insert( 'user' , { name : 'Alex' , age : 34 }).onConflict( 'name' ).doUpdate( 'age' ) sql.insert( 'user' , { name : 'Alex' , age : 34 }).onConflict( 'name' ).doUpdate()

Other clauses such as DO NOTHING , ON CONSTRAINT and WHERE are also supported:

sql.insert( 'user' , ...).onConflict( 'name' ).where({ is_active : true }).doNothing() sql.insert( 'user' , ...).onConflict().onConstraint( 'name_idx' ) .doUpdate().where(sql( 'is_active' ))

FROM VALUES

VALUES statement is a handy way to provide data with a query. It is most known in a context of INSERT , but could be used for other things like altering selects and doing mass updates:

var data = [{ name : 'a' , value : 1 }, { name : 'b' , value : 2 }]; sql.select().from(sql.values(data)).toString(); sql.update( 'setting s' , { value : sql( 'v.value' )}) .from(sql.values({ name : 'a' , value : 1 }).as( 'v' ).columns()) .where( 's.name' , sql( 'v.name' )}).toString()

Sometimes you need types on values columns for query to work. You can use .types() method to provide them:

var data = { i : 1 , f : 1.5 , b : true , s : 'hi' }; insert( 'domain' , _.keys(data)) .select().from(sql.values(data).as( 'v' ).columns().types()) .where(sql.not(sql.exists( select( '1' ).from( 'domain d' ) .where({ 'd.job_id' : sql( 'v.job_id' ), 'd.domain' : sql( 'v.domain' )}))))

When type can't detected by value, e.g. you have null , no cast will be added. However, you can specify types explicitly:

sql.values({ field : null }).types({ field : 'int' }).toString()

ILIKE

ILIKE is a case insensitive LIKE statement

sql.select( "text" ).from( "example" ).where(sql.ilike( "text" , "%EASY%PEASY%" ))

PostgreSQL Type Compatability

Supports node-postgres toPostgres() conventions to format Javascript appropriately for PostgreSQL. See postgres-interval for an example of this pattern in action. (index.js#L14-L22)

Even Harder Things

PostgreSQL has lots of functions and operators so it's inpractical to support everything, instead simple fallback is offered:

select().from( 'time_limit' ) .where(sql( 'tsrange(start, end) @> tsrange($1, $2)' , t1, t2))