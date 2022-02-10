This is the
v1 alpha readme. You can find the current docs here.
SQIP is a flexible, and a little bit different image processor. It is available as node API and CLI.
By combining plugins you can use it for several purposes:
Get a more detailed look on our demo website.
The most common plugin
sqip-plugin-primitive is packed with a 64bit executable for all 3 major operating systems. Users with non 32-bit operating system or those who simply want to use the latest and greatest verison of primitive need:
go get -u github.com/hashbite/primitive)
After installing Primitive, you may also need to add the path to the
Primitive binary file.
It would generally look something like
/Users/myMacbook/go/bin
To do this on a Mac, type:
sudo vim /etc/paths into your terminal, and add the path to your
Primitive binary file, but be sure to add the full path,
/Users/<username>/go/bin and not
~/go/bin.
Using the command line (https://www.windows-commandline.com/set-path-command-line) Using a GUI (https://www.computerhope.com/issues/ch000549.htm)
You need the core plugin
sqip plus all the plugins you want to use like
sqip-plugin-primtive,
sqip-plugin-svgo and more.
For example:
npm install sqip@canary sqip-plugin-primitive@canary sqip-plugin-svgo@canary sqip-plugin-data-uri@canary
This is the
v1 alpha readme. Click here for v0 "stable" instructions.
Hint: SQIP is plugin based, you might want to install more plugins later on. See Plugins section.
SQIP is async.
try {
const result = await sqip({...options})
console.log(result)
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
// or
sqip({...options})
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.error(error))
If you passed a single image to process, SQIP will return the following result object:
{
content: Buffer.from('<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 300 188">...</svg>'),
metadata: {
originalWidth: 1024,
originalHeight: 640,
palette: {
Vibrant: Vibrant.Swatch,
DarkVibrant: Vibrant.Swatch,
LightVibrant: Vibrant.Swatch,
Muted: Vibrant.Swatch,
DarkMuted: Vibrant.Swatch,
LightMuted: Vibrant.Swatch
},
width: 300,
height: 188,
type: 'svg',
// These will be added by sqip-plugin-data-uri
dataURI: "data:image/svg+xml,...",
dataURIBase64: 'data:image/svg+xml;base64,...'
}
}
Documentation for all 6 colors from the palette: Vibrant.Swatch
Plugins might add their own meta data
Multiple input images will result in an array of result objects.
import { sqip } from 'sqip'
import { resolve } from 'path'
;(async () => {
try {
// Process whole folder with default settings
const folderResults = await sqip({
input: resolve(__dirname, 'images/originals'),
output: resolve(__dirname, 'images/previews')
})
console.log(folderResults)
} catch (err) {
console.log('Something went wrong generating the SQIP previews')
console.error(err)
}
})()
This will run:
;(async () => {
const pluginResults = await sqip({
input: resolve(__dirname, 'images/originals'),
output: resolve(__dirname, 'images/previews'),
plugins: [
{
name: 'sqip-plugin-primitive',
options: {
numberOfPrimitives: 8,
mode: 0,
},
},
'sqip-plugin-svgo',
],
})
console.log(pluginResults)
})()
For further configuration options see here
npm install -g sqip-cli@canary
This is the
v1 alpha readme. You can find the current docs here.
Make sure to specify plugins when using
--help to see the available plugin options.
sqip -h -p primitive -p blur -p svgo
sqip CLI
Usage: sqip --input [path]
"SQIP" (pronounced skwɪb like the non-magical folk of magical descent) is a
SVG-based LQIP technique - https://github.com/technopagan/sqip
Options
-h, --help Show help
--version Show version number
-p, --plugins string[] One or more plugins. E.g. "-p primitive blur"
-i, --input string
-o, --output string Save the resulting SVG to a file. The svg result will be returned by default.
-n, --primitive-numberOfPrimitives number The number of primitive shapes to use to build the SQIP SVG
-m, --primitive-mode number The style of primitives to use:
0=combo, 1=triangle, 2=rect, 3=ellipse, 4=circle, 5=rotatedrect, 6=beziers,
7=rotatedellipse, 8=polygon
-b, --blur-blur number Set the GaussianBlur SVG filter value. Disable it via 0.
Examples
Output input.jpg image as SQIP
$ sqip --input /path/to/input.jpg
Save input.jpg as result.svg with 25 shapes and no blur
$ sqip -i input.jpg -n 25 -b 0 -o result.svg
$ sqip -i __tests__/fixtures/beach.jpg
Processing: __tests__/fixtures/beach.jpg
[Preview image (iTerm2 users only)]
┌───────────────┬────────────────┬───────┬────────┬──────┐
│ originalWidth │ originalHeight │ width │ height │ type │
├───────────────┼────────────────┼───────┼────────┼──────┤
│ 1024 │ 640 │ 300 │ 188 │ svg │
└───────────────┴────────────────┴───────┴────────┴──────┘
┌─────────┬─────────────┬──────────────┬─────────┬───────────┬────────────┐
│ Vibrant │ DarkVibrant │ LightVibrant │ Muted │ DarkMuted │ LightMuted │
├─────────┼─────────────┼──────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼────────────┤
│ #dd852f │ #be4e0c │ #f2b17a │ #5c8fa4 │ #694e35 │ #cfc8b7 │
└─────────┴─────────────┴──────────────┴─────────┴───────────┴────────────┘
sqip -p primitive -p blur -p svgo \
-i "demo/*.jpg" \
-b 6
For further configuration options see here
The configuration consists of three parts. A required input, an optional output path and a configuration of plugins to be applied on the images.
input - required
Input file or directory. Supports feature rich globbing via micromatch.
CLI usage:
-i/--input
output
If set, the output will be written to the given file or directory.
Otherwise, results will be output to CLI
CLI usage:
-o/--output
width
Set the width of the resulting image. Negative values and 0 will fall back to the original image width.
CLI usage:
-w/--width
plugins
Default:
['primitive', 'svgo']
Array of plugins. Either as a string (default config will be applied) or as a config object.
Example:
await sqip({
...
plugins: [
{
name: 'sqip-plugin-primitive',
options: {
numberOfPrimitives: 8,
mode: 0,
},
},
`sqip-plugin-svgo`,
],
})
CLI usage:
-p/--plugins
-p svgo -p blur
sqip-plugin-[name]
-p blur -p svgo -h will list you all options of the blur and the svgo plugins.
--[plugin-name]-[option]=[value]
Example:
Set
blur option of
blur plugin to 3. You could use the
-b shortcut as well.
sqip -i foo.jpg -p primitive -p blur -blur-blur 3
--parseable-output (CLI only)
non-TTY consoles and when the
--parseable-output input flag is set, the output will be the following:
$ sqip -i __tests__/fixtures/beach.jpg --parseable-output
Processing: __tests__/fixtures/beach.jpg
originalWidth originalHeight width height type
1024 640 300 188 svg
Vibrant DarkVibrant LightVibrant Muted DarkMuted LightMuted
#dd852f #be4e0c #f2b17a #5c8fa4 #694e35 #cfc8b7
--silent (CLI only)
No output at all on STDOUT. The process will still return an error code & message when something failed.
SQIP comes with some core plugins, the community is very welcome to contribute their own plugins to SQIP. The effort to implement a tool or script doing something with images into SQIP is very minimal.
Here is a list of all current core plugins:
If something is not going as expected, adding debug output might help a lot. You can achieve this by setting the
DEBUG environment variable to
sqip*.
On a *NIX environment, you might do the following:
DEBUG=sqip* node myscript.js
# or for CLI:
DEBUG=sqip* sqip --input...
Image placeholders are a thing: from grey boxes in skeleton screens over boxes that show the predominant color of the image that will later occupy the space and CSS color gradients made from two dominant colors up to an actual low quality raster images downscaled to a few pixels, saved in low quality and then blurred to provide a preview of image contents.
Many major players have adopted one of these image placeholder techniques: Guypo incepted LQIP in 2012 and Akamai adopted it as part of their image optimization tools, Google started using colored placeholders a long time ago, Facebook, Pinterest and Medium made a significant impact on their LQIP implementations and the most popular JS libraries for responsive images include LQIP implementations.
Overview of Image Placeholder Techniques
On the low end of the bytesize spectrum of image placeholder implementations, we have skeleton screens and colored boxes, weighing only a few extra bytes each, but providing no preview of image contents. On the high end of the bytesize spectrum, the LQIP technique ships an actual raster image, which gives a good initial impression of image contents to come, but weighs more heavily in bytesize.
If we disregard Facebooks's native-app implementation of shipping a custom image decoder that enables them to hardcode image headers, the current minimum bytesize for LQIP raster images is ~400-600 bytes. At this byterange, the preview image often looks distorted and coarse, especially on HiDPI screens. Many other LQIP implementations go for preview images of ~2kb in size, which provides a much better initial visual impression but comes at the cost of significantly increased bytesize for the LQIP implementation.
SQIP is an attempt to find a balance between these two extremes: it makes use of Primitive to generate a SVG consisting of several simple shapes that approximate the main features visible inside the image, optimizes the SVG using SVGO and adds a Gaussian Blur filter to it. This produces a SVG placeholder which weighs in at only ~800-1000 bytes, looks smooth on all screens and provides an visual cue of image contents to come.
Before contribution, please make sure to read the contribution guidelines guidelines and the code of conduct.
Pull requests, forks and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.
In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
For more information, please refer to <http://unlicense.org/>