openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spy

spy

by Haoliang Gao
1.0.0 (see all)

spy and mock for simple testcase

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

spy

NPM version Spm version Build Status Build Status NPM downloads

spy and mock for simple testcase

Why Spy?

Sinon is the best spy, stub, mock lib, I use it in my every repo.

But Sinon is too big, I just use spy and simple mock, and I think it can be separated to different repo.

So I write Spy

  • written in commonjs, support package mananger for browser such as spm, component, bower.
  • support spy and simple mock, see API below

Install

$ npm install spy -g

Install for browser

spm

spm install spy

component

component install popomore/spy

bower

bower install spy

Usage

var spy = require('spy');
var s = spy();
s(1);
s.called // return true
s.callCount // return 1
s.calledWith(1) // return true

mock spy function

var spy = require('spy');
var s = spy();
s.mock(1);
s(); // return 1

mock module

// a.js
module.exports = function() {}

// b.js
var a = require('spy').require('./a.js');
a();
a.callCount // return 1

API

spy()

Create a anonymous Spy function

spy(func)

Create a Spy function wrapped func

spy(obj, 'func')

Create a Spy function wrapped obj.func

Spy

Spy function can be used as a normal function, and it will record what the function do.

By default, Spy will pass arguments to original function, get result from the function, and use the same context;

Otherwise, using spy.mock will call the mock function instead of calling the original function,

spy.obj

The object that contain the refer to the function

spy(obj, 'a'); // obj === spy.obj

spy.method

The original method

spy(obj, 'a'); // obj.a === spy.method
spy(func); // func === spy.method
spy(); // spy.method is an anonymous function

spy.methodName

The method name of the given function

spy(obj, 'a'); // 'a' === spy.method

spy.called

Return true if the spy function has been called.

spy.callCount

Return the count that the spy function has been called.

spy.calls

Contain the call list in order, each call is the Call instance.

spy(); // spy.call[0]
spy(); // spy.call[1]

spy.mock()

Mock the return value of the spy

spy.mock(1);
spy(); // return 1

You can do it just like a normal function

spy.mock(function(arg1, arg2, arg3) {
    // 1. return arg1
    // 2. return this
    // 3. throw new Error();
});

Support generator!!!

spy.mock(function* () {
  var pkg = yield read('package.json');
  return pkg.name;
});

spy.reset()

Reset the call record and the mock method

spy.restore()

Restore the refer to the function

spy.calledBefore / spy.calledAfter

In the call sequence, determine whether one spy is called before/after the other.

spy1();
spy2();
spy1.calledBefore(spy2); // true
spy2.calledAfter(spy1); // true

spy.calledWith / spy.alwaysCalledWith / spy.neverCalledWith

Same as call.calledWith, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

  • spy.calledWith, whether one of the calls called with arguments, just like

    calls.some(function(call){
  return call.calledWith()
});

  • spy.alwaysCalledWith, whether all calls called with arguments, just like

    calls.every(function(call){
  return call.calledWith()
});

  • spy.neverCalledWith, whether all calls didn't call with arguments, just like

    calls.every(function(call){
  return !call.calledWith()
});

spy.calledWithNew / spy.alwaysCalledWithNew / spy.neverCalledWithNew

Same as spy.calledWithNew, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

spy.calledWithExactly / spy.alwaysCalledWithExactly / spy.neverCalledWithExactly

Same as spy.calledWithExactly, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

spy.calledOn / spy.alwaysCalledOn / spy.neverCalledOn

Same as spy.calledOn, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

spy.returned / spy.alwaysReturned / spy.neverReturned

Same as spy.returned, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

spy.threw / spy.alwaysThrew / spy.neverThrew

Same as spy.threw, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

Call

Call object will record every function call.

call.calledWith

Return true if match the call arguments

spy(1, 2, 3)
spy.calls[0].calldWith(1) // true
spy.calls[0].calldWith(1, 2) // true
spy.calls[0].calldWith(1, 2, 3) // true

call.calledWithExactly

Same as calledWith, but assert the arguments length

spy(1, 2, 3)
spy.calls[0].calledWith(1) // false
spy.calls[0].calledWith(1, 2) // false
spy.calls[0].calledWith(1, 2, 3) // true

call.calledWithNew

Return true if it instantiation

new spy()
spy.calls[0].calledWithNew() // true

call.calledOn

Return true if it called with the context

spy.call(ctx)
spy.calls[0].calledOn(ctx) // true

call.returned

Return true if get the matched return

function spiedFunc() { return 1; }
var spy = require('spy')(spiedFunc);
spy()
spy.calls[0].returned(1) // true

call.threw

Return true if the function had threw

function spiedFunc() { throw new Error(); }
var spy = require('spy')(spiedFunc);
spy()
spy.calls[0].threw() // true

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2014 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial