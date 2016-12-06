spy

spy and mock for simple testcase

Why Spy?

Sinon is the best spy, stub, mock lib, I use it in my every repo.

But Sinon is too big, I just use spy and simple mock, and I think it can be separated to different repo.

So I write Spy

written in commonjs, support package mananger for browser such as spm, component, bower.

support spy and simple mock, see API below

Install

npm install spy -g

Install for browser

spm

spm install spy

component

component install popomore/spy

bower

bower install spy

Usage

var spy = require ( 'spy' ); var s = spy(); s( 1 ); s.called s.callCount s.calledWith( 1 )

mock spy function

var spy = require ( 'spy' ); var s = spy(); s.mock( 1 ); s();

mock module

module .exports = function ( ) {} var a = require ( 'spy' ).require( './a.js' ); a(); a.callCount

API

Create a anonymous Spy function

Create a Spy function wrapped func

Create a Spy function wrapped obj.func

Spy

Spy function can be used as a normal function, and it will record what the function do.

By default, Spy will pass arguments to original function, get result from the function, and use the same context;

Otherwise, using spy.mock will call the mock function instead of calling the original function,

The object that contain the refer to the function

spy (obj, 'a' );

The original method

spy (obj, 'a' ); spy (func); spy ();

The method name of the given function

spy (obj, 'a' );

Return true if the spy function has been called.

Return the count that the spy function has been called.

Contain the call list in order, each call is the Call instance.

spy (); spy ();

Mock the return value of the spy

spy .mock ( 1 ); spy ();

You can do it just like a normal function

spy.mock( function ( arg1, arg2, arg3 ) { });

Support generator!!!

spy.mock( function * ( ) { var pkg = yield read( 'package.json' ); return pkg.name; });

Reset the call record and the mock method

Restore the refer to the function

In the call sequence, determine whether one spy is called before/after the other.

spy1 (); spy2 (); spy1 .calledBefore (spy2); spy2 .calledAfter (spy1);

Same as call.calledWith, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

spy.calledWith , whether one of the calls called with arguments, just like calls. some ( function ( call ){ return call .calledWith() });

spy.alwaysCalledWith , whether all calls called with arguments, just like calls.every( function ( call ){ return call .calledWith() });

spy.neverCalledWith , whether all calls didn't call with arguments, just like calls.every( function ( call ){ return ! call .calledWith() });

Same as spy.calledWithNew, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

Same as spy.calledWithExactly, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

Same as spy.calledOn, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

Same as spy.returned, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

Same as spy.threw, but will match spy.calls in diffent ways.

The different between always and never see spy.calledWith

Call

Call object will record every function call.

Return true if match the call arguments

spy(1, 2 , 3 ) spy.calls[0].calldWith(1) // true spy.calls[0].calldWith(1, 2 ) // true spy.calls[0].calldWith(1, 2 , 3 ) // true

Same as calledWith, but assert the arguments length

spy(1, 2 , 3 ) spy.calls[0].calledWith(1) // false spy.calls[0].calledWith(1, 2 ) // false spy.calls[0].calledWith(1, 2 , 3 ) // true

Return true if it instantiation

new spy () spy .calls [0] .calledWithNew ()

Return true if it called with the context

spy .call (ctx) spy .calls [0] .calledOn (ctx)

Return true if get the matched return

function spiedFunc ( ) { return 1 ; } var spy = require ( 'spy' )(spiedFunc); spy() spy.calls[ 0 ].returned( 1 )

Return true if the function had threw

function spiedFunc ( ) { throw new Error (); } var spy = require ( 'spy' )(spiedFunc); spy() spy.calls[ 0 ].threw()

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2014 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.