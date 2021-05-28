spsave

Need help on SharePoint with Node.JS? Join our gitter chat and ask question!

Nodejs module for saving files in SharePoint:

SharePoint 2013, 2016

SharePoint Online

spsave depends heavily on another module sp-request and use it to send REST queries to SharePoint. sp-request , in turns, depends on the module responsible for SharePoint authentiation from node js - node-sp-auth.

CHANGELOG

How to use:

npm install spsave --save-dev

var spsave = require ( "spsave" ).spsave; spsave(coreOptions, creds, fileOptions) .then(successHandler) .catch(errorHandler);

Using with gulp

You have following options:

Use official gulp plugin for spsave - gulp-spsave Use spsave inside gulp tasks or in watchers like this: var spsave = require ( "spsave" ).spsave; gulp.task( 'spsave' , function (cb) { spsave(coreOptions, creds, fileOptions) .then( function () { cb(); }). catch (cb); ); Use both approaches. First one is handy if you are processing files in a stream, for example you need minimize, concatenate and then upload. The second can be used if you want just upload files and that's it.

Using with SharePoint hosted apps (uploading to app web)

Please refer to this page (at the bottom)

Starting from spsave 3.x all options divided by logical categories (in order):

core options

credentials

file(s) options

Core options:

siteUrl - required, string url of the site

- required, string url of the site checkin - optional, boolean to allow the files to be checked in/published

- optional, boolean to allow the files to be checked in/published checkinType - optional number, used when checkin options is true 0 - minor 1 - major 2 - overwrite 3 - nocheckin - special case if you don't want your file to be checked-in on every file upload. In that case you file will remain checked-in after upload and you should either manually upload it, or run spsave again with other checkinType

- optional number, used when options is true checkinMessage - optional string, you can provide your own checkin message, otherwise default will be used

- optional string, you can provide your own checkin message, otherwise default will be used notification - optional boolean, when true, spsave will notify about successful upload using node-notifier module

- optional boolean, when true, will notify about successful upload using node-notifier module filesMetaData - optional, array of IFileMetaData : fileName - required, string file name metadata - metadata object

- optional, array of :

spsave 3.x implicitly depends on another module used for SharePoint authentication from node js - node-sp-auth. For spsave credentials param you need to pass exactly the same object, as for node-sp-auth credentialsOptions object. That also means that spsave supports all authentication options supported by node-sp-auth . On Recipes page you can find a bit more samples.

You can also pass a null as credentials, in that case spsave will ask you for credentials and will store your credentials in a user folder in an encrypted manner (everything is handled by node-sp-auth actually).

File options used to tell spsave how to find\load the file to be uploaded to SharePoint. When one is used, others are ignored. There are three file options supported: file content, glob and vinyl file.

File content options:

folder - required string, site-relative url to folder, which will be used to save your file. For example for library http://sp2013/sites/dev/SiteAssets folder will be equal to SiteAssets , SiteAssets/subfolder for sub folder. If the folder doesn't exist, spsave will create that folder and all sub folders if required (full hierarchy)

- required string, site-relative url to folder, which will be used to save your file. For example for library folder will be equal to , for sub folder. If the folder doesn't exist, will create that folder and all sub folders if required (full hierarchy) fileName - required, string file name

- required, string file name fileContent - required, string or buffer file content (binary files supported, you can do something like this: fileContent: fs.readFileSync('app/img/logo.png') )

Glob options (you can provide a mask to read all or certain files from the file system):

glob - required, string or string array, i.e. 'build/css/style.css' or ['build/css/*.*'] . Pattern is similar to node-glob module.

- required, string or string array, i.e. or . Pattern is similar to node-glob module. base - optional string, if you want to preserve folders structure inside SharePoint folder, you can provide a base for you files. For example when using glob ['build/css/*.*'] and base: 'build' , all css files will be loaded under [SharePoint folder]/css

- optional string, if you want to preserve folders structure inside SharePoint folder, you can provide a base for you files. For example when using glob and , all css files will be loaded under folder - optional string, site-relative url to folder, which will be used to save your file. The same as for file content options. If the folder is null or empty, spsave will try to resolve folder using base option provided

Vinyl options. If you are familiar with vinyl and vinyl-fs you can provide vinyl file directly:

file - required, vinyl File object

- required, vinyl File object folder - optional string, site-relative url to folder, which will be used to save your file. The same as for file content options. If the folder is null or empty, spsave will try to resolve the folder using base of vinyl file

Don't be scared and confused with a lot of options and take a look at the Recipes page. You can find all possible scenarios with spsave , input params and expected output.

successHandler

Handler gets called upon successful file upload.

errorHandler

Handler gets executed in case of exception inside spsave . Accepts error object as first argument for callback.

Samples

Use Recipes page to see all different options available with spsave .

Basic usage:

var coreOptions = { siteUrl : '[sp url]' , notification : true , checkin : true , checkinType : 1 }; var creds = { username : '[username]' , password : '[password]' , domain : '[domain (on premise)]' }; var fileOptions = { folder : 'SiteAssets' , fileName : 'file.txt' , fileContent : 'hello world' }; spsave(coreOptions, creds, fileOptions) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'saved' ); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

I recommend using VS Code for development. Repository already contains some settings for VS Code editor. Before creating Pull Request you need to create an appropriate issue and reference it from PR.

git clone https://github.com/s-KaiNet/spsave.git cd spsave git checkout -b myfeature dev npm run build - restores dependencies and runs typescript compilation gulp live-dev - setup watchers and automatically runs typescript compilation, tslint and tests when you save files

npm test . As a result /reports folder will be created with test results in junit format and code coverage. Additionally test reports will be available in a console window.

Integration testing: