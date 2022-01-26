This is the client part of Sprotty, a next-generation, open-source diagramming framework built with web technologies.

Some selected features:

Fast, scalable SVG rendering that is compatible with all modern browsers and stylable with CSS

Animations built into the core

Support for a distributed runtime with client and server

Fast, reactive client architecture implemented in TypeScript

Java or Node.js based server architecture

Configuration via dependency injection

Integrations with Xtext, Langium, the Language Server Protocol, VS Code and Theia

Can be run as rich-client as well as in the browser

Repositories

The Sprotty project spans across four GitHub repositories.

sprotty (this repository) contains the client code ( sprotty ), shared code for Node.js servers ( sprotty-protocol ), ELK layout integration ( sprotty-elk ) and examples.

), shared code for Node.js servers ( ), ELK layout integration ( ) and examples. sprotty-server contains server code for Java and includes server-side diagram layout, the extension of the Language Server Protocol, and the integration with the Xtext framework.

sprotty-theia contains the glue code to integrate Sprotty views in the Theia IDE.

sprotty-vscode contains the glue code to integrate Sprotty views in VS Code.

The project is built on ci.eclipse.org/sprotty.

Docs

For further information please consult the Wiki.

The version history is documented in the CHANGELOG (see also links to other packages there).

References