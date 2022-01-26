openbase logo
Readme

Sprotty

Gitpod - Code Now Join the chat at https://gitter.im/eclipse/sprotty

This is the client part of Sprotty, a next-generation, open-source diagramming framework built with web technologies.

Some selected features:

  • Fast, scalable SVG rendering that is compatible with all modern browsers and stylable with CSS
  • Animations built into the core
  • Support for a distributed runtime with client and server
  • Fast, reactive client architecture implemented in TypeScript
  • Java or Node.js based server architecture
  • Configuration via dependency injection
  • Integrations with Xtext, Langium, the Language Server Protocol, VS Code and Theia
  • Can be run as rich-client as well as in the browser

Repositories

The Sprotty project spans across four GitHub repositories.

  • sprotty (this repository) contains the client code (sprotty), shared code for Node.js servers (sprotty-protocol), ELK layout integration (sprotty-elk) and examples.
  • sprotty-server contains server code for Java and includes server-side diagram layout, the extension of the Language Server Protocol, and the integration with the Xtext framework.
  • sprotty-theia contains the glue code to integrate Sprotty views in the Theia IDE.
  • sprotty-vscode contains the glue code to integrate Sprotty views in VS Code.

The project is built on ci.eclipse.org/sprotty.

Docs

For further information please consult the Wiki.

The version history is documented in the CHANGELOG (see also links to other packages there).

References

