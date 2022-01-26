This is the client part of Sprotty, a next-generation, open-source diagramming framework built with web technologies.
Some selected features:
- Fast, scalable SVG rendering that is compatible with all modern browsers and stylable with CSS
- Animations built into the core
- Support for a distributed runtime with client and server
- Fast, reactive client architecture implemented in TypeScript
- Java or Node.js based server architecture
- Configuration via dependency injection
- Integrations with Xtext, Langium, the Language Server Protocol, VS Code and Theia
- Can be run as rich-client as well as in the browser
Repositories
The Sprotty project spans across four GitHub repositories.
- sprotty (this repository) contains the client code (
sprotty), shared code for Node.js servers (
sprotty-protocol), ELK layout integration (
sprotty-elk) and examples.
- sprotty-server contains server code for Java and includes server-side diagram layout, the extension of the Language Server Protocol, and the integration with the Xtext framework.
- sprotty-theia contains the glue code to integrate Sprotty views in the Theia IDE.
- sprotty-vscode contains the glue code to integrate Sprotty views in VS Code.
The project is built on ci.eclipse.org/sprotty.
Docs
For further information please consult the Wiki.
The version history is documented in the CHANGELOG (see also links to other packages there).
References