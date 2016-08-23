SprocketsChain

SprocketsChain is a small node.js utility that parses Sprockets require directives and returns the dependency chain for a JavaScript bundle, which is a list of the file paths that make the bundle, ordered so that each file is preceded by all its dependencies.

Why

Sprockets is very nice for managing assets and their dependencies in a Ruby project. When testing JavaScript though, precompiling and bundling assets is slow and not really needed. It is more efficient to just require the separate JavaScript/CoffeeScript source files in the correct order. SprocketsChain parses the require directives and provides you with the correct ordered list of absolute file paths. This helps setting up a JavaScript test suite that is fast and completely independent from the Ruby application environment.

Usage

var SprocketsChain = require ( "sprockets-chain" ); var sc = new SprocketsChain(); sc.appendPath( "app/assets/javascripts" ); sc.appendPath( "lib/assets/javascripts" ); sc.appendPath( "vendor/assets/javascripts" ); sc.appendExtensions( ".ejs" , ".eco" ); var chain = sc.depChain( "application.js" );

Supported Sprockets directives

The following Sprockets directive are supported: require , require_self , require_directory , require_tree , stub and include

Contributing

Contributes are very welcome :) Just make sure you write proper tests for your feature and send a pull request. To run the test suite, which is based on BusterJS , make sure you install all development dependencies with npm install and then just run npm test .

Please do not bump the version number, I will do that when the change is accepted and merge.

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Luca Ongaro

MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.