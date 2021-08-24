spritezero

Small opinionated sprites.

Why is this different than sprite generation libraries like spritesmith? spritezero was initially created to power a sprite API, and thus is geared towards performance, as well as an ability to work with image data in buffers rather than on disk. Also, since version 2.0, spritezero generates sprites based on SVG graphics alone, therefore making it possible to support @2x and higher-dpi sprites from the same source.

Usage

var spritezero = require ( '@mapbox/spritezero' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var glob = require ( 'glob' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); [ 1 , 2 , 4 ].forEach( function ( pxRatio ) { var svgs = glob.sync(path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, 'input/*.svg' ))) .map( function ( f ) { return { svg : fs.readFileSync(f), id : path.basename(f).replace( '.svg' , '' ) }; }); var pngPath = path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, 'output/sprite@' + pxRatio + '.png' )); var jsonPath = path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, 'output/sprite@' + pxRatio + '.json' )); spritezero.generateLayout({ imgs : svgs, pixelRatio : pxRatio, format : true }, function ( err, dataLayout ) { if (err) return ; fs.writeFileSync(jsonPath, JSON .stringify(dataLayout)); }); spritezero.generateLayout({ imgs : svgs, pixelRatio : pxRatio, format : false }, function ( err, imageLayout ) { spritezero.generateImage(imageLayout, function ( err, image ) { if (err) return ; fs.writeFileSync(pngPath, image); }); }); });

Documentation

Complete API documentation is here: http://mapbox.github.io/spritezero/

Installation

Requires nodejs v10.0.0 or greater.

$ npm install @mapbox/spritezero

Executable

spritezero-cli is an executable for bundling and creating your own sprites from a folder of svg's: