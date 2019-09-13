Convert images into spritesheets and coordinate maps.
spritesmith is also available as:
A folder of icons processed by
spritesmith:
generates a spritesheet:
and a coordinate map:
{
"/home/todd/github/spritesmith/docs/fork.png": {
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"width": 32,
"height": 32
},
"/home/todd/github/spritesmith/docs/github.png": {
"x": 32,
"y": 0,
"width": 32,
"height": 32
},
// ...
}
spritesmith?
We have moved from
result.image being a binary string to it being a
Buffer. This is to use more canonical conventions in Node.js.
We have moved from spritesmith-engine-spec@1.1.0 to spritesmith-engine-spec@2.0.0. This means if you use an custom engine (e.g.
gmsmith,
canvassmith), then you will need to upgrade it.
npm install my-engine-smith@latest --save-dev
By upgrading the engine, we added support for Vinyl objects via
src as well as future-proof ourselves for forwarding streaming outputs.
We have updated our API to return streams for images. This required moving to a
constructor and splitting apart image creation and processing.
We have maintained legacy support for
spritesmith via
Spritesmith.run which has an identical API to the
spritesmith function in
spritesmith<3.0.0.
// Before
var spritesmith = require('spritesmith');
spritesmith({src: sprites}, function handleResult (err, result) { /* ... */ });
// After
var Spritesmith = require('spritesmith');
Spritesmith.run({src: sprites}, function handleResult (err, result) { /* ... */ });
spritesmith can be installed via npm:
npm install spritesmith
// Load in dependencies
var Spritesmith = require('spritesmith');
// Generate our spritesheet
var sprites = ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'];
Spritesmith.run({src: sprites}, function handleResult (err, result) {
result.image; // Buffer representation of image
result.coordinates; // Object mapping filename to {x, y, width, height} of image
result.properties; // Object with metadata about spritesheet {width, height}
});
We support streaming output by breaking down
run into 2 parts:
// Load in dependencies
var Spritesmith = require('spritesmith');
// Create a new spritesmith and process our images
var sprites = ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'];
var spritesmith = new Spritesmith();
spritesmith.createImages(sprites, function handleImages (err, images) {
images[0].width; // Width of image
images[0].height; // Height of image
// Create our result
var result = spritesmith.processImages(images);
result.image; // Readable stream outputting image
result.coordinates; // Object mapping filename to {x, y, width, height} of image
result.properties; // Object with metadata about spritesheet {width, height}
});
spritesmith exports a
Spritesmith constructor as its
module.exports.
If you would like a faster build time or need to support an obscure image format, see
params.engine.
If you would like to adjust how images are laid out, see
params.algorithm and
params.algorithmOpts.
Spritesmith.run(params, callback)
Helper function that initializes a new
Spritesmith instance, creates images, and processes them into a spritesheet
Object - Container for parameters
String[]|Object[] - Same as
src for
spritesmith.createImages
new Spritesmith or
processImages should be passed in here (e.g.
engine,
algorithm)
Function - Error-first function that receives compiled spritesheet and information
callback should have signature
function (err, result)
Error|null - If an error occurred, this will be it
Object - Container for result items
spritesmith.processImages (i.e.
{image, coordinates, properties})
Buffer - In-memory representation of image
Object - Same as
coordinates returned by
spritesmith.processImages
Object - Same as
properties returned by
spritesmith.processImages
new Spritesmith(params)
Constructor for a new
Spritesmith instance
Object - Container for parameters
String|Object - Optional engine override to use
pixelsmith, a node-based
spritesmith engine
engine can be found in the Examples section
Object - Options to pass through to engine for settings
phantomjssmith accepts
timeout via
{engineOpts: {timeout: 10000}}
spritesmith.createImages(src, callback)
Interpret images via the
spritesmith engine
String[]|Object[] - Array of filepaths for images to include in spritesheet
String is provided, then it's used as the image's filepath
Object is provided, then it should be a Vinyl object pointing to the source image
gmsmith uses filepaths only)
Function - Error-first function that receives compiled spritesheet and map
callback should have signature
function (err, images)
Error|null - If an error occurred, this will be it
Object[] - Array of processed images
image will be a proprietary object for the engine
image will line up with the specification from spritesmith-engine-spec
Object - Metadata container about corresponding input image at same index
Number - Height in pixels of corresponding input image at same index
Number - Width in pixels of corresponding input image at same index
spritesheet.processImages(images, options)
Place interpretted images on a canvas and export spritesheet
Object[] - Images generated via
spritesmith.createImages
Object - Container for options
Number - Padding to use between images
2 is provided, then there will be a
2px gap to the right and bottom between each image
padding can be found in the Examples section
Mixed - Options to pass through to engine for export
gmsmith supports
quality via
{exportOpts: {quality: 75}}
String - Optional algorithm to pack images with
binary-tree which packs images as efficiently as possible
algorithm can be found in the Examples section
Object - Optional algorithm options to pass through to algorithm for layout
top-down supports ignoring sorting via
{algorithmOpts: {sort: false}}
Returns:
Object - Container for result information
ReadableStream - Readable stream outputting generated image contents
Object - Map from filepath to coordinate information between original sprite and spritesheet
filepath will be the same as provided in
params.src
Object - Container for coordinate information
result.coordinates[filepath]
Number - Horizontal position of top-left corner of original sprite on spritesheet
Number - Vertical position of top-left corner of original sprite on spritesheet
Number - Width of original sprite
Number - Height of original sprite
Object - Container for information about spritesheet
Number - Width of the spritesheet
Number - Height of the spritesheet
Images can be laid out in different fashions depending on the algorithm. We use
layout to provide you as many options as possible. At the time of writing, here are your options for
params.algorithm:
top-down
left-right
diagonal
alt-diagonal
binary-tree
More information can be found in the
layout documentation:
https://github.com/twolfson/layout
An engine can greatly improve the speed of your build (e.g.
canvassmith) or support obscure image formats (e.g.
gmsmith).
All
spritesmith engines adhere to a common specification:
https://github.com/twolfson/spritesmith-engine-spec
This repository adheres to specification version: 2.0.0
Below is a list of known engines with their tradeoffs:
pixelsmith is a
node based engine that runs on top of
get-pixels and
save-pixels.
Key differences: Doesn't support uncommon image formats (e.g.
tiff) and not as fast as a compiled library (e.g.
canvassmith).
phantomjssmith is a phantomjs based engine. It was originally built to provide cross-platform compatibility but has since been succeeded by
pixelsmith.
Requirements: phantomjs must be installed on your machine and on your
PATH environment variable. Visit the phantomjs website for installation instructions.
Key differences:
phantomjs is cross-platform and supports all image formats.
canvassmith is a node-canvas based engine that runs on top of Cairo.
Requirements: Cairo and node-gyp must be installed on your machine.
Instructions on how to install Cairo are provided in the node-canvas wiki.
node-gyp should be installed via
npm:
npm install -g node-gyp
Key differences:
canvas has the best performance (useful for over 100 sprites). However, it is
UNIX only.
gmsmith is a
gm based engine that runs on top of either Graphics Magick or Image Magick.
Requirements: Either Graphics Magick or Image Magick must be installed on your machine.
For the best results, install from the site rather than through a package manager (e.g.
apt-get). This avoids potential transparency issues which have been reported.
Image Magick is implicitly discovered. However, you can explicitly use it via
engineOpts
{
engineOpts: {
imagemagick: true
}
}
Key differences:
gmsmith allows for configuring image quality whereas others do not.
This is an example of using a custom layout via the
alt-diagonal algorithm.
// Load in dependencies
var fs = require('fs');
var Spritesmith = require('spritesmith');
// Generate our spritesheet
Spritesmith.run({
src: [
__dirname + '/fork.png',
__dirname + '/github.png',
__dirname + '/twitter.png'
],
algorithm: 'alt-diagonal'
}, function handleResult (err, result) {
// If there was an error, throw it
if (err) {
throw err;
}
// Output the image
fs.writeFileSync(__dirname + '/alt-diagonal.png', result.image);
result.coordinates, result.properties; // Coordinates and properties
});
Result:
This is an example of using a custom engine (
canvassmith in this case).
// Inside package.json
{
"dependencies": {
"canvassmith": "~0.2.4"
}
}
// In our script
// Load in dependencies
var fs = require('fs');
var Spritesmith = require('spritesmith');
// Generate our spritesheet
Spritesmith.run({
src: [
__dirname + '/fork.png',
__dirname + '/github.png',
__dirname + '/twitter.png'
],
engine: require('canvassmith')
}, function handleResult (err, result) {
// If there was an error, throw it
if (err) {
throw err;
}
// Output the image
fs.writeFileSync(__dirname + '/canvassmith.png', result.image);
result.coordinates, result.properties; // Coordinates and properties
});
Result:
This is an example of adding padding between images.
// Load in dependencies
var fs = require('fs');
var Spritesmith = require('spritesmith');
// Generate our spritesheet
Spritesmith.run({
src: [
__dirname + '/fork.png',
__dirname + '/github.png',
__dirname + '/twitter.png'
],
padding: 20 // Exaggerated for visibility, normally 1 or 2
}, function handleResult (err, result) {
// If there was an error, throw it
if (err) {
throw err;
}
// Output the image
fs.writeFileSync(__dirname + '/padding.png', result.image);
result.coordinates, result.properties; // Coordinates and properties
});
Result:
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
GitHub and Twitter icons were taken from Alex Peattie's JustVector Social Icons.
Fork designed by P.J. Onori from The Noun Project
Plus and Equals icons were built using the Ubuntu Light typeface.
Copyright (c) 2012 Todd Wolfson
Licensed under the MIT license.