Convert spritesheet data into CSS or CSS pre-processor data
spritesheet-templates, formerly
json2css, was built as part of
spritesmith, a tool that converts images into spritesheets and CSS variables.
Install the module with:
npm install spritesheet-templates
// Compilation
var templater = require('spritesheet-templates');
templater({
sprites: [{
name: 'github', x: 0, y: 0, width: 10, height: 20
}, {
name: 'twitter', x: 10, y: 20, width: 20, height: 30
}, {
name: 'rss', x: 30, y: 50, width: 50, height: 50
}],
spritesheet: {
width: 80, height: 100, image: 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png'
}
}, {format: 'stylus'}); /*
// Result stylus
$github_x = 0px;
$github_y = 0px;
...
$github = 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png' 'github';
...
$twitter = 10px 20px -10px -20px 20px 30px 80px 100px 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png' 'twitter';
...
$rss = 30px 50px -30px -50px 50px 50px 80px 100px 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png' 'rss';
...
spriteWidth($sprite) {
width: $sprite[0];
}
...
sprite($sprite) {
spriteImage($sprite)
spritePosition($sprite)
spriteWidth($sprite)
spriteHeight($sprite)
}
// Inside of your Stylus
.github-logo {
sprite($github);
}
*/
spritesheet-templates exports the function
templater as its
module.exports.
templater(data, options)
Converter for spritesheet/sprite info into spritesheet
Object - Container for data for template
Object[] - Deprecated alternative key to define
data.sprites
Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each sprite on the spritesheet
Object - Container for sprite coordinate data
* symbolizes any index (e.g.
data.sprites[0])
String - Name to use for the image
Number - Horizontal coordinate of top-left corner of image
Number - Vertical coordinate of top-left corner of image
Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels
Number - Vertical length of image in pixels
Object - Information about spritesheet
Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels
Number - Vertical length of image in pixels
String - URL to use for spritesheet
background-image
background-image: url({{spritesheet.image}});
Object - Optional container for metadata about
spritesheet and its representation
String - Prefix to use for all spritesheet variables
icons will generate
$icons-width/
$icons-image/etc in a SCSS template
spritesheet (e.g.
$spritesheet-width,
$spritesheet-image)
retina templates are documented in the Retina parameters section
Object - Optional settings
String - Deprecated alternative for
spritesheet_info.name
String - Format to generate output in
css format
Mixed - Options to pass through to the formatter
Returns:
String - Result from specified formatter
retina templates require additional parameters
data.retina_sprites,
data.retina_spritesheet and
data.retina_groups to be passed in.
For the variables to be useful, the retina spritesheet should be a 2x scale image of the original spritesheet. Similarly, retina sprites should be positioned in the same layout and order as their normal counterparts (e.g.
[{x: 0, y: 0}, {x: 20, y: 20}] should correspond to
[{x: 0, y: 0}, {x: 40, y: 40}]).
Object - Same container as defined above
Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each retina sprite for the retina spritesheet
data.sprites
Object - Information about retina spritesheet
data.spritesheet
Object - Optional container for metadata about
retina_spritesheet and its representation
String - Prefix to use for all retina spritesheet variables
retina-icons will generate
$retina-icons-width/
$retina-icons-image/etc in a SCSS template
retina-spritesheet (e.g.
$retina-spritesheet-width,
$retina-spritesheet-image)
Object[] - Array of objects that maps to normal and retina sprites
Object - Container for data about sprite mapping
String - Name to refer to mapping by
Number - Index to look up corresponding normal/retina sprites from
data.sprites/
data.retina_sprites
Object - Optional container for metadata about
retina_groups and its representation
String - Name to use for
retina_groups variable
icon-groups will generate
$icons-groups in a SCSS template
retina-groups (e.g.
$retina-groups)
Below are our template options for
options.format.
Handlebars-based templates support inheritance via
handlebars-layouts (e.g.
{{#extend "css"}}). Inherited templates must copy/paste JSON front matter. An example can be found in the Examples section.
Retina templates have the same setup but are located in the Retina templates section for convenience.
css
Ouput CSS variables as CSS rules.
Options:
Function - Override mapping for CSS selector
cssSelector should have signature
function (sprite) { return 'selector'; }
'.icon-' + sprite.name
sprite with all parameters designed for template
Handlebars blocks:
css is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:
{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before CSS rules
{{#content "sprites"}} - CSS rules
Example:
.icon-sprite1 {
background-image: url(nested/dir/spritesheet.png);
background-position: 0px 0px;
width: 10px;
height: 20px;
}
.icon-sprite2 {
/* ... */
json
Output CSS variables in JSON format.
Example:
{
"sprite1": {
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"width": 10,
"height": 20,
"total_width": 80,
"total_height": 100,
"image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png",
"offset_x": 0,
"offset_y": 0,
"px": {
"x": "0px",
"y": "0px",
"offset_x": "0px",
"offset_y": "0px",
"height": "20px",
"width": "10px",
"total_height": "100px",
"total_width": "80px"
},
"escaped_image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png"
},
"sprite2": {
// ...
json_array
Output CSS variables as an array of objects.
Example:
[
{
"name": "sprite1",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"width": 10,
"height": 20,
"total_width": 80,
"total_height": 100,
"image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png",
"offset_x": 0,
"offset_y": 0,
"px": {
"x": "0px",
"y": "0px",
"offset_x": "0px",
"offset_y": "0px",
"height": "20px",
"width": "10px",
"total_height": "100px",
"total_width": "80px"
},
"escaped_image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png"
},
{
"name": "sprite2",
// ...
json_texture
Output CSS variables as an object in format similar to that of TexturePacker. Useful for game frameworks, such as Phaser, Pixi.js, and others.
For consistency with TexturePacker, we will use the basename of a given image.
spritesmith provides this via
sprite.source_image. If you would like to provide a custom name, then please define
sprite.frame_name:
// Input
{
sprites: [{
frame_name: 'hello', name: 'github', x: 0, y: 0, width: 10, height: 20
}]
}
// Output
{
frames: {
hello: {x: 0, y: 0, w: 10, h: 20}
}
}
If neither
sprite.source_image nor
spriteframe is used, then
sprite.name will be used.
For integration in
grunt-spritesmith/
gulp.spritesmith, please see their
cssVarMap documentation.
Example:
{
"frames": {
"mysprite.png": {
"frame": {
"x": 10,
"y": 20,
"w": 20,
"h": 30
}
},
// ...
},
"meta": {
"app": "spritesheet-templates",
// ...
"image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png",
"scale": 1,
"size": {
"w": 80,
"h": 100
}
}
}
less
Output CSS variables as LESS variables.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['dasherize'] which yields a
dash-case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
less is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:
{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before LESS variable declarations
{{#content "sprites"}} - LESS variable declarations for sprites
{{#content "spritesheet"}} - LESS variable declarations for spritesheet
{{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before LESS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "sprite-functions"}} - LESS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before LESS functions for spritesheet variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - LESS functions for spritesheet variables
Example:
@sprite1-name: 'sprite1';
@sprite1-x: 0px;
@sprite1-y: 0px;
@sprite1-offset-x: 0px;
@sprite1-offset-y: 0px;
@sprite1-width: 10px;
@sprite1-height: 20px;
@sprite1-total-width: 80px;
@sprite1-total-height: 100px;
@sprite1-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png';
@sprite1: 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' 'sprite1';
@sprite2-name: 'sprite2';
// ...
sass
Output CSS variables as SASS variables.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['dasherize'] which yields a
dash-case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
sass is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:
{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before SASS variable declarations
{{#content "sprites"}} - SASS variable declarations for sprites
{{#content "spritesheet"}} - SASS variable declarations for spritesheet
{{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SASS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "sprite-functions"}} - SASS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SASS functions for spritesheet variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - SASS functions for spritesheet variables
Example:
$sprite1-name: 'sprite1'
$sprite1-x: 0px
$sprite1-y: 0px
$sprite1-offset-x: 0px
$sprite1-offset-y: 0px
$sprite1-width: 10px
$sprite1-height: 20px
$sprite1-total-width: 80px
$sprite1-total-height: 100px
$sprite1-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png'
$sprite1: 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' 'sprite1'
$sprite2-name: 'sprite2'
// ...
scss
Output CSS variables as SCSS variables.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['dasherize'] which yields a
dash-case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
scss is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:
{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS variable declarations
{{#content "sprites"}} - SCSS variable declarations for sprites
{{#content "spritesheet"}} - SCSS variable declarations for spritesheet
{{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "sprite-functions"}} - SCSS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for spritesheet variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - SCSS functions for spritesheet variables
Example:
$sprite1-name: 'sprite1';
$sprite1-x: 0px;
$sprite1-y: 0px;
$sprite1-offset-x: 0px;
$sprite1-offset-y: 0px;
$sprite1-width: 10px;
$sprite1-height: 20px;
$sprite1-total-width: 80px;
$sprite1-total-height: 100px;
$sprite1-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png';
$sprite1: 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' 'sprite1';
$sprite2-name: 'sprite2';
// ...
scss_maps
Output CSS variables as SCSS maps variables.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['underscored'] which yields a
snake_case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
scss_maps is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:
{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS variable declarations
{{#content "sprites"}} - SCSS variable declarations for sprites
{{#content "spritesheet"}} - SCSS variable declaration for spritesheet
{{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "sprite-functions"}} - SCSS functions for sprite variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for spritesheet variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - SCSS functions for spritesheet variables
Example:
$sprite1: (
name: 'sprite1',
x: 0px,
y: 0px,
offset_x: 0px,
offset_y: 0px,
width: 10px,
height: 20px,
total_width: 80px,
total_height: 100px,
image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png'
);
$sprite2: (
// ...
stylus
Output CSS variables as Stylus variables.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['underscored'] which yields a
snake_case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
stylus is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:
{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before Stylus variable declarations
{{#content "sprites"}} - Stylus variable declarations for sprites
{{#content "spritesheet"}} - Stylus variable declarations for spritesheet
{{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before Stylus functions for sprite variables
{{#content "sprite-functions"}} - Stylus functions for sprite variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before Stylus functions for spritesheet variables
{{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - Stylus functions for spritesheet variables
Example:
$sprite1_name = 'sprite1';
$sprite1_x = 0px;
$sprite1_y = 0px;
$sprite1_offset_x = 0px;
$sprite1_offset_y = 0px;
$sprite1_width = 10px;
$sprite1_height = 20px;
$sprite1_total_width = 80px;
$sprite1_total_height = 100px;
$sprite1_image = 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png';
$sprite1 = 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png';
$sprite2_name = 'sprite2';
// ...
These are a subset of templates that support retina spritesheets. These require retina parameters like
retina_sprites are provided in order to work properly.
css_retina
Ouput CSS variables as CSS rules with media query and additional rules for retina support.
Options:
Function - Override mapping for CSS selector
cssSelector should have signature
function (retinaGroup) { return 'selector'; }
'.icon-' + retinaGroup.name
retinaGroup with all parameters designed for
retina_groups[*] in templates (e.g.
name,
normal,
retina)
Handlebars blocks:
We extend from the
css template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.
Example:
.icon-sprite1 {
background-image: url(nested/dir/spritesheet.png);
background-position: 0px 0px;
width: 10px;
height: 20px;
}
/* ... */
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
(min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.icon-sprite1 {
background-image: url(nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png);
background-size: 80px 100px;
}
}
json_retina
Output retina CSS variables in JSON format.
Example:
{
"sprite1": {
"normal": {
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"width": 10,
"height": 20,
"image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png",
"escaped_image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png",
"total_width": 80,
"total_height": 100,
"offset_x": 0,
"offset_y": 0,
"px": {
"x": "0px",
"y": "0px",
"offset_x": "0px",
"offset_y": "0px",
"height": "20px",
"width": "10px",
"total_height": "100px",
"total_width": "80px"
}
},
"retina": {
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
// ...
},
"sprite2": {
// ...
json_array_retina
Output retina CSS variables as an array of objects.
Example:
[
{
"name": "sprite1",
"normal": {
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"width": 10,
"height": 20,
"total_width": 80,
"total_height": 100,
// ...
},
"retina": {
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"width": 20,
"height": 40,
"total_width": 160,
"total_height": 200,
// ...
}
},
{
"name": "sprite2",
// ...
less_retina
Output retina CSS variables as LESS variables.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['dasherize'] which yields a
dash-case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
We extend from the
less template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.
Example:
@sprite1-name: 'sprite1';
@sprite1-x: 0px;
@sprite1-y: 0px;
@sprite1-offset-x: 0px;
@sprite1-offset-y: 0px;
@sprite1-total-width: 80px;
@sprite1-total-height: 100px;
// ...
@sprite2-2x-total-width: 160px;
@sprite2-2x-total-height: 200px;
@sprite2-2x-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png';
@sprite2-2x: 0px 0px 0px 0px 20px 40px 160px 200px 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' 'sprite2@2x';
// ...
@sprite3-group: 'sprite3' @sprite3 @sprite3-2x;
@retina-groups: @sprite1-group @sprite2-group @sprite3-group;
// ...
sass_retina
Output retina CSS variables as SASS variables and mixins.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['dasherize'] which yields a
dash-case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
We extend from the
sass template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.
Example:
$sprite1-name: 'sprite1'
$sprite1-x: 0px
$sprite1-y: 0px
$sprite1-offset-x: 0px
$sprite1-total-width: 80px
$sprite1-total-height: 100px
// ...
$sprite2-2x-total-width: 160px
$sprite2-2x-total-height: 200px
$sprite2-2x-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png'
$sprite2-2x: (20px, 40px, -20px, -40px, 40px, 60px, 160px, 200px, 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png', 'sprite2@2x', )
// ...
$sprite3-group: ('sprite3', $sprite3, $sprite3-2x, )
$retina-groups: ($sprite1-group, $sprite2-group, $sprite3-group, )
// ...
scss_retina
Output retina CSS variables as SCSS variables and mixins.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['dasherize'] which yields a
dash-case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
We extend from the
scss template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.
Example:
$sprite1-name: 'sprite1';
$sprite1-x: 0px;
$sprite1-y: 0px;
$sprite1-offset-x: 0px;
$sprite1-total-width: 80px;
$sprite1-total-height: 100px;
// ...
$sprite2-2x-total-width: 160px;
$sprite2-2x-total-height: 200px;
$sprite2-2x-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png';
$sprite2-2x: (20px, 40px, -20px, -40px, 40px, 60px, 160px, 200px, 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png', 'sprite2@2x', );
// ...
$sprite3-group: ('sprite3', $sprite3, $sprite3-2x, );
$retina-groups: ($sprite1-group, $sprite2-group, $sprite3-group, );
// ...
scss_maps_retina
Output retina CSS variables as SCSS maps variables.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['underscored'] which yields a
snake_case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
We extend from the
scss_maps template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.
Example:
$sprite1: (
name: 'sprite1',
x: 0px,
y: 0px,
offset_x: 0px,
offset_y: 0px,
total_width: 80px,
total_height: 100px,
// ...
);
$sprite2: (
// ...
total-width: 160px,
total-height: 200px,
image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png'
);
// ...
$sprite3-group: (
name: 'sprite3',
normal: $sprite3,
retina: $sprite3-2x
);
$retina-groups: ($sprite1-group, $sprite2-group, $sprite3-group, );
// ...
stylus_retina
Output retina CSS variables as Stylus variables and mixins.
Options:
Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not
true (mixins will be included)
String[] - Array of
underscore.string methods to run on variable names
['camelize'] would transform
icon-home-x to
iconHomeX
['underscored'] which yields a
snake_case name
underscore.string: http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api
chain which allows for
toUpperCase and
toLowerCase
Handlebars blocks:
We extend from the
stylus template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.
Example:
$sprite1_name = 'sprite1';
$sprite1_x = 0px;
$sprite1_y = 0px;
$sprite1_offset_x = 0px;
$sprite1_offset_y = 0px;
$sprite1_total_width = 80px;
$sprite1_total_height = 100px;
// ...
$sprite2_2x_total_width = 160px;
$sprite2_2x_total_height = 200px;
$sprite2_2x_image = 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png';
$sprite2_2x = 20px 40px -20px -40px 40px 60px 160px 200px 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' 'sprite2@2x';
// ...
$sprite3_group = 'sprite3' $sprite3 $sprite3_2x;
$retina_groups = $sprite1_group $sprite2_group $sprite3_group;
// ...
Custom templates can be added dynamically via
templater.addTemplate and
templater.addHandlebarsTemplate.
The parameters passed into your template are known as
data. These are a cloned copy of the
data originally passed in. We add some normalized properties for your convenience.
Object - Data available to template
Object[] - Deprecated alias for
data.sprites
Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each sprite on the spritesheet
Object - Container for sprite coordinate data
* symbolizes any index (e.g.
data.sprites[0])
String - Name to use for the image
Number - Horizontal coordinate of top-left corner of image
Number - Vertical coordinate of top-left corner of image
Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels
Number - Vertical length of image in pixels
Number - Width of entire spritesheet
Number - Height of entire spritesheet
String - URL path to spritesheet
String - URL encoded
image
Number - Negative value of
x. Useful to
background-position
Number - Negative value of
y. Useful to
background-position
Object - Container for numeric values including
px
String -
x suffixed with
px
String -
y suffixed with
px
String -
width suffixed with
px
String -
height suffixed with
px
String -
total_width suffixed with
px
String -
total_height suffixed with
px
String -
offset_x suffixed with
px
String -
offset_y suffixed with
px
Object - Information about spritesheet
String - Deprecated alias for
spritesheet_info.name
Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels
Number - Vertical length of image in pixels
String - URL to use for spritesheet
background-image
background-image: url({{spritesheet.image}});
String - URL encoded
image
Object container for numeric values including
px
String -
width suffixed with
px
String -
height suffixed with
px
String - Deprecated alias for
spritesheet_info.name
Object - Container for information about
spritesheet and its representation
String - Name for
spritesheet
Mixed - Options to passed through via
options.formatOpts
We provide an extra set of data for
handlebars templates for variable/string names.
Object - Container for sprite-relevant variable/string names
variableNameTransforms
String - Transformed name of sprite (e.g.
icon-home)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-name string (e.g.
icon-home-name)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-x string (e.g.
icon-home-x)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-y string (e.g.
icon-home-y)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-offset-x string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-x)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-offset-y string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-y)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-width string (e.g.
icon-home-width)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-height string (e.g.
icon-home-height)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-total-width string (e.g.
icon-home-total-width)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-total-height string (e.g.
icon-home-total-height)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-image string (e.g.
icon-home-image)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-sprites string (e.g.
icon-home-sprites)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-group string (e.g.
icon-home-group)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-group-name string (e.g.
icon-home-group-name)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-normal string (e.g.
icon-home-normal)
String - Transformed combination of sprite name and
-retina string (e.g.
icon-home-retina)
String - Transformed word for
name
String - Transformed word for
x
String - Transformed word for
y
String - Transformed word for
offset-x
String - Transformed word for
offset-y
String - Transformed word for
width
String - Transformed word for
height
String - Transformed word for
total-width
String - Transformed word for
total-height
String - Transformed word for
image
String - Transformed word for
sprites
String - Transformed word for
group
String - Transformed word for
group-name
String - Transformed word for
normal
String - Transformed word for
retina
Object - Deprecated container for spritesheet-relevant variable/string names
data.spritesheet_info.strings
Object - Container for spritesheet-relevant variable/string names
variableNameTransforms
String - Transformed name of spritesheet (e.g.
icon-home)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-name string (e.g.
icon-home-name)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-x string (e.g.
icon-home-x)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-y string (e.g.
icon-home-y)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-offset-x string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-x)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-offset-y string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-y)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-width string (e.g.
icon-home-width)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-height string (e.g.
icon-home-height)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-total-width string (e.g.
icon-home-total-width)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-total-height string (e.g.
icon-home-total-height)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-image string (e.g.
icon-home-image)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-sprites string (e.g.
icon-home-sprites)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-group string (e.g.
icon-home-group)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and
-group-name string (e.g.
icon-home-group-name)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet and
-normal string (e.g.
icon-home-normal)
String - Transformed combination of spritesheet and
-retina string (e.g.
icon-home-retina)
String - Transformed word for
name
String - Transformed word for
x
String - Transformed word for
y
String - Transformed word for
offset-x
String - Transformed word for
offset-y
String - Transformed word for
width
String - Transformed word for
height
String - Transformed word for
total-width
String - Transformed word for
total-height
String - Transformed word for
image
String - Transformed word for
sprites
String - Transformed word for
group
String - Transformed word for
group-name
String - Transformed word for
normal
String - Transformed word for
retina
Object - Container for generic strings
variableNameTransforms
String - Transformed word for
name
String - Transformed word for
x
String - Transformed word for
y
String - Transformed word for
offset-x
String - Transformed word for
offset-y
String - Transformed word for
width
String - Transformed word for
height
String - Transformed word for
total-width
String - Transformed word for
total-height
String - Transformed word for
image
String - Transformed word for
sprites
String - Transformed word for
group
String - Transformed word for
group-name
String - Transformed word for
normal
String - Transformed word for
retina
These are additional properties of the template data when retina parameters have been passed in (e.g.
retina_sprites,
retina_groups). As with the normal data, it is cloned copy of the original data with additional properties for convenience.
Object - Same container as defined above
Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each retina sprite for the retina spritesheet
data.sprites (e.g.
name,
x,
offset_y,
px)
Object - Information about retina spritesheet
data.spritesheet (e.g.
width,
image,
px)
retina_spritesheet.name as
name is deprecated
Object - Optional container for metadata about
retina_spritesheet and its representation
data.spritesheet_info (e.g.
name)
Object[] - Array of objects that maps to normal and retina sprites
Object - Container for data about sprite mapping
String - Name to refer to mapping by
Number - Index of corresponding normal/retina sprites from
data.sprites/
data.retina_sprites
Object - Normal sprite from
data.sprites that corresponds to our mapping
data.sprites[*] (e.g.
name,
x,
offset_y,
px)
Object - Retina sprite from
data.retina_sprites that corresponds to our mapping
data.retina_sprites[*] (e.g.
name,
x,
offset_y,
px)
Object - Optional container for metadata about
retina_groups and its representation
String - Name for
retina_groups
Retina specific properties will have the same corresponding new data for Handlebars templates
Object - Container for retina sprite-relevant variable/string names
variableNameTransforms
data.sprites[*].strings (e.g.
name,
name_name,
bare_name)
Object - Container for retina spritesheet-relevant variable/string names
variableNameTransforms
data.spritesheet_info.strings (e.g.
name,
name_sprites,
bare_name)
Object - Container for group-relevant variable/string names
variableNameTransforms
String - Transformed name of retina group (e.g.
icon-home)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-name string (e.g.
icon-home-name)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-x string (e.g.
icon-home-x)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-y string (e.g.
icon-home-y)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-offset-x string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-x)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-offset-y string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-y)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-width string (e.g.
icon-home-width)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-height string (e.g.
icon-home-height)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-total-width string (e.g.
icon-home-total-width)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-total-height string (e.g.
icon-home-total-height)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-image string (e.g.
icon-home-image)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-sprites string (e.g.
icon-home-sprites)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-group string (e.g.
icon-home-group)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-group-name string (e.g.
icon-home-group-name)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-normal string (e.g.
icon-home-normal)
String - Transformed combination of retina group name and
-retina string (e.g.
icon-home-retina)
String - Transformed word for
name
String - Transformed word for
x
String - Transformed word for
y
String - Transformed word for
offset-x
String - Transformed word for
offset-y
String - Transformed word for
width
String - Transformed word for
height
String - Transformed word for
total-width
String - Transformed word for
total-height
String - Transformed word for
image
String - Transformed word for
sprites
String - Transformed word for
group
String - Transformed word for
group-name
String - Transformed word for
normal
String - Transformed word for
retina
Object - Container for retina groups relevant variable/string names
variableNameTransforms
String - Transformed name of retina groups (e.g.
icon-home)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-name string (e.g.
icon-home-name)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-x string (e.g.
icon-home-x)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-y string (e.g.
icon-home-y)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-offset-x string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-x)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-offset-y string (e.g.
icon-home-offset-y)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-width string (e.g.
icon-home-width)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-height string (e.g.
icon-home-height)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-total-width string (e.g.
icon-home-total-width)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-total-height string (e.g.
icon-home-total-height)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-image string (e.g.
icon-home-image)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-sprites string (e.g.
icon-home-sprites)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-group string (e.g.
icon-home-group)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-group-name string (e.g.
icon-home-group-name)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-normal string (e.g.
icon-home-normal)
String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and
-retina string (e.g.
icon-home-retina)
String - Transformed word for
name
String - Transformed word for
x
String - Transformed word for
y
String - Transformed word for
offset-x
String - Transformed word for
offset-y
String - Transformed word for
width
String - Transformed word for
height
String - Transformed word for
total-width
String - Transformed word for
total-height
String - Transformed word for
image
String - Transformed word for
sprites
String - Transformed word for
group
String - Transformed word for
group-name
String - Transformed word for
normal
String - Transformed word for
retina
templater.addTemplate(name, fn)
Method to define a custom template under the format of
name.
String - Key to store template under for reference via
options.format
Function - Template function
function (data) and return a
String output
templater.addHandlebarsTemplate(name, tmplStr)
Method to define a custom handlebars template under the format of
name.
As noted in the Templates section, these can inherit from existing templates via
handlebars-layouts conventions (e.g.
{{#extend "scss"}}). An example can be found in the Examples section.
String - Key to store template under for reference via
options.format
String - Handlebars template to use for formatting
data as its
data (e.g.
{{sprites}} is
data.sprites)
templater.addMustacheTemplate(name, tmplStr)
Deprecated alias for
templater.addHandlebarsTemplate
In this example, we will process a template with retina data.
var templater = require('spritesheet-templates');
templater({
sprites: [{
name: 'github', x: 0, y: 0, width: 10, height: 20
}, {
name: 'twitter', x: 10, y: 20, width: 20, height: 30
}, {
name: 'rss', x: 30, y: 50, width: 50, height: 50
}],
// Note that the retina sprites are in the same order as `sprites`
retina_sprites: [{
name: 'github@2x', x: 0, y: 0, width: 20, height: 40
}, {
name: 'twitter@2x', x: 20, y: 40, width: 40, height: 60
}, {
name: 'rss@2x', x: 60, y: 100, width: 100, height: 100
}],
spritesheet: {
width: 80, height: 100, image: 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png'
},
retina_spritesheet: {
width: 160, height: 200, image: 'url/path/to/spritesheet@2x.png'
},
retina_groups: [{
name: 'github', index: 0
}, {
name: 'twitter', index: 1
}, {
name: 'rss', index: 2
}]
}, {format: 'scss_retina'}); /*
$github-name: 'github';
$github-x: 0px;
...
$twitter-2x-name: 'twitter@2x';
$twitter-2x-x: 20px;
...
$rss-group-name: 'rss';
$rss-group: ('rss', $rss, $rss-2x, );
$retina-groups: ($github-group, $twitter-group, $rss-group, );
*/
In this example, we will extend the SCSS template to output a minimal set of template data.
It should be noted that we must include the JSON front matter from the original template we are inheriting from to preserve default casing and options.
scss-minimal.handlebars:
{
// Default options
'functions': true,
'variableNameTransforms': ['dasherize']
}
{{#extend "scss"}}
{{#content "sprites"}}
{{#each sprites}}
${{strings.name}}: ({{px.x}}, {{px.y}}, {{px.offset_x}}, {{px.offset_y}}, {{px.width}}, {{px.height}}, {{px.total_width}}, {{px.total_height}}, '{{{escaped_image}}}', '{{name}}', );
{{/each}}
{{/content}}
{{#content "spritesheet"}}
${{spritesheet_info.strings.name_sprites}}: ({{#each sprites}}${{strings.name}}, {{/each}});
${{spritesheet_info.strings.name}}: ({{spritesheet.px.width}}, {{spritesheet.px.height}}, '{{{spritesheet.escaped_image}}}', ${{spritesheet_info.strings.name_sprites}}, );
{{/content}}
{{/extend}}
index.js:
// Load in our dependencies
var fs = require('fs');
var templater = require('spritesheet-templates');
// Register our new template
var scssMinimalHandlebars = fs.readFileSync('scss-minimal.handlebars', 'utf8');
templater.addHandlebarsTemplate('scss-minimal', scssMinimalHandlebars);
// Run our templater
templater({
sprites: [{
name: 'github', x: 0, y: 0, width: 10, height: 20
}, {
name: 'twitter', x: 10, y: 20, width: 20, height: 30
}, {
name: 'rss', x: 30, y: 50, width: 50, height: 50
}],
spritesheet: {
width: 80, height: 100, image: 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png'
}
}, {format: 'scss-minimal'}); /*
$github: (0px, 0px, 0px, 0px, 10px, 20px, 80px, 100px, 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png', 'github', );
$twitter: (10px, 20px, -10px, -20px, 20px, 30px, 80px, 100px, 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png', 'twitter', );
$rss: (30px, 50px, -30px, -50px, 50px, 50px, 80px, 100px, 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png', 'rss', );
$spritesheet-sprites: ($github, $twitter, $rss, );
$spritesheet: (80px, 100px, 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png', $spritesheet-sprites, );
*/
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.
http://twolfson.com/support-me
As of Sep 08 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.
Prior to Sep 08 2013, this repository and its contents were licensed under the MIT license.