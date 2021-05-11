Convert spritesheet data into CSS or CSS pre-processor data

spritesheet-templates , formerly json2css , was built as part of spritesmith , a tool that converts images into spritesheets and CSS variables.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install spritesheet-templates

var templater = require ( 'spritesheet-templates' ); templater({ sprites : [{ name : 'github' , x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 10 , height : 20 }, { name : 'twitter' , x : 10 , y : 20 , width : 20 , height : 30 }, { name : 'rss' , x : 30 , y : 50 , width : 50 , height : 50 }], spritesheet : { width : 80 , height : 100 , image : 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png' } }, { format : 'stylus' });

Documentation

spritesheet-templates exports the function templater as its module.exports .

Converter for spritesheet/sprite info into spritesheet

data Object - Container for data for template items Object[] - Deprecated alternative key to define data.sprites sprites Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each sprite on the spritesheet Object - Container for sprite coordinate data For reference, * symbolizes any index (e.g. data.sprites[0] ) name String - Name to use for the image x Number - Horizontal coordinate of top-left corner of image y Number - Vertical coordinate of top-left corner of image width Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels height Number - Vertical length of image in pixels spritesheet Object - Information about spritesheet width Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels height Number - Vertical length of image in pixels image String - URL to use for spritesheet This will typically be used in background-image For example, background-image: url({{spritesheet.image}}); spritesheet_info Object - Optional container for metadata about spritesheet and its representation name String - Prefix to use for all spritesheet variables For example, icons will generate $icons-width / $icons-image /etc in a SCSS template By default, this is spritesheet (e.g. $spritesheet-width , $spritesheet-image ) Additional parameters for retina templates are documented in the Retina parameters section

- Container for data for template options Object - Optional settings spritesheetName String - Deprecated alternative for spritesheet_info.name format String - Format to generate output in We accept any format inside of the Templates section Custom formats can be added via the custom methods By default, we will use the css format formatOpts Mixed - Options to pass through to the formatter

- Optional settings

Returns:

retVal String - Result from specified formatter

Retina parameters

retina templates require additional parameters data.retina_sprites , data.retina_spritesheet and data.retina_groups to be passed in.

For the variables to be useful, the retina spritesheet should be a 2x scale image of the original spritesheet. Similarly, retina sprites should be positioned in the same layout and order as their normal counterparts (e.g. [{x: 0, y: 0}, {x: 20, y: 20}] should correspond to [{x: 0, y: 0}, {x: 40, y: 40}] ).

data Object - Same container as defined above retina_sprites Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each retina sprite for the retina spritesheet Properties are retina equivalent of data.sprites These should be in the same order as their normal complements retina_spritesheet Object - Information about retina spritesheet Properties are retina equivalent of data.spritesheet retina_spritesheet_info Object - Optional container for metadata about retina_spritesheet and its representation name String - Prefix to use for all retina spritesheet variables For example, retina-icons will generate $retina-icons-width / $retina-icons-image /etc in a SCSS template By default, this is retina-spritesheet (e.g. $retina-spritesheet-width , $retina-spritesheet-image ) retina_groups Object[] - Array of objects that maps to normal and retina sprites Object - Container for data about sprite mapping name String - Name to refer to mapping by This is typically used for CSS selectors and variable names index Number - Index to look up corresponding normal/retina sprites from data.sprites / data.retina_sprites retina_groups_info Object - Optional container for metadata about retina_groups and its representation name String - Name to use for retina_groups variable For example, icon-groups will generate $icons-groups in a SCSS template By default, this is retina-groups (e.g. $retina-groups )

- Same container as defined above

Templates

Below are our template options for options.format .

Handlebars-based templates support inheritance via handlebars-layouts (e.g. {{#extend "css"}} ). Inherited templates must copy/paste JSON front matter. An example can be found in the Examples section.

Retina templates have the same setup but are located in the Retina templates section for convenience.

css

Ouput CSS variables as CSS rules.

Options:

cssSelector Function - Override mapping for CSS selector cssSelector should have signature function (sprite) { return 'selector'; } By default this will return '.icon-' + sprite.name It will receive sprite with all parameters designed for template

- Override mapping for CSS selector

Handlebars blocks:

css is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:

{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before CSS rules

- Comment before CSS rules {{#content "sprites"}} - CSS rules

Example:

.icon-sprite1 { background-image : url (nested/dir/spritesheet.png); background-position : 0px 0px ; width : 10px ; height : 20px ; } .icon-sprite2 {

json

Output CSS variables in JSON format.

Example:

{ "sprite1" : { "x" : 0 , "y" : 0 , "width" : 10 , "height" : 20 , "total_width" : 80 , "total_height" : 100 , "image" : "nested/dir/spritesheet.png" , "offset_x" : 0 , "offset_y" : 0 , "px" : { "x" : "0px" , "y" : "0px" , "offset_x" : "0px" , "offset_y" : "0px" , "height" : "20px" , "width" : "10px" , "total_height" : "100px" , "total_width" : "80px" }, "escaped_image" : "nested/dir/spritesheet.png" }, "sprite2" : {

Output CSS variables as an array of objects.

Example:

[ { "name" : "sprite1" , "x" : 0 , "y" : 0 , "width" : 10 , "height" : 20 , "total_width" : 80 , "total_height" : 100 , "image" : "nested/dir/spritesheet.png" , "offset_x" : 0 , "offset_y" : 0 , "px" : { "x" : "0px" , "y" : "0px" , "offset_x" : "0px" , "offset_y" : "0px" , "height" : "20px" , "width" : "10px" , "total_height" : "100px" , "total_width" : "80px" }, "escaped_image" : "nested/dir/spritesheet.png" }, { "name" : "sprite2" ,

Output CSS variables as an object in format similar to that of TexturePacker. Useful for game frameworks, such as Phaser, Pixi.js, and others.

For consistency with TexturePacker, we will use the basename of a given image. spritesmith provides this via sprite.source_image . If you would like to provide a custom name, then please define sprite.frame_name :

{ sprites : [{ frame_name : 'hello' , name : 'github' , x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 10 , height : 20 }] } { frames : { hello : { x : 0 , y : 0 , w : 10 , h : 20 } } }

If neither sprite.source_image nor spriteframe is used, then sprite.name will be used.

For integration in grunt-spritesmith / gulp.spritesmith , please see their cssVarMap documentation.

Example:

{ "frames" : { "mysprite.png" : { "frame" : { "x" : 10 , "y" : 20 , "w" : 20 , "h" : 30 } }, }, "meta" : { "app" : "spritesheet-templates" , "image" : "nested/dir/spritesheet.png" , "scale" : 1 , "size" : { "w" : 80 , "h" : 100 } } }

less

Output CSS variables as LESS variables.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['dasherize'] which yields a dash-case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

less is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:

{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before LESS variable declarations

- Comment before LESS variable declarations {{#content "sprites"}} - LESS variable declarations for sprites

- LESS variable declarations for sprites {{#content "spritesheet"}} - LESS variable declarations for spritesheet

- LESS variable declarations for spritesheet {{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before LESS functions for sprite variables

- Comment before LESS functions for sprite variables {{#content "sprite-functions"}} - LESS functions for sprite variables

- LESS functions for sprite variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before LESS functions for spritesheet variables

- Comment before LESS functions for spritesheet variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - LESS functions for spritesheet variables

Example:

@sprite1-name: 'sprite1' ; @sprite1-x: 0px ; @sprite1-y: 0px ; @sprite1-offset-x: 0px ; @sprite1-offset-y: 0px ; @sprite1-width: 10px ; @sprite1-height: 20px ; @sprite1-total-width: 80px ; @sprite1-total-height: 100px ; @sprite1-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' ; @sprite1: 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' 'sprite1' ; @sprite2-name: 'sprite2' ;

sass

Output CSS variables as SASS variables.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['dasherize'] which yields a dash-case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

sass is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:

{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before SASS variable declarations

- Comment before SASS variable declarations {{#content "sprites"}} - SASS variable declarations for sprites

- SASS variable declarations for sprites {{#content "spritesheet"}} - SASS variable declarations for spritesheet

- SASS variable declarations for spritesheet {{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SASS functions for sprite variables

- Comment before SASS functions for sprite variables {{#content "sprite-functions"}} - SASS functions for sprite variables

- SASS functions for sprite variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SASS functions for spritesheet variables

- Comment before SASS functions for spritesheet variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - SASS functions for spritesheet variables

Example:

$sprite1-name: 'sprite1' $sprite1-x: 0px $sprite1-y: 0px $sprite1-offset-x: 0px $sprite1-offset-y: 0px $sprite1-width: 10px $sprite1-height: 20px $sprite1-total-width: 80px $sprite1-total-height: 100px $sprite1-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' $sprite1: 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' 'sprite1' $sprite2-name: 'sprite2' // ...

scss

Output CSS variables as SCSS variables.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['dasherize'] which yields a dash-case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

scss is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:

{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS variable declarations

- Comment before SCSS variable declarations {{#content "sprites"}} - SCSS variable declarations for sprites

- SCSS variable declarations for sprites {{#content "spritesheet"}} - SCSS variable declarations for spritesheet

- SCSS variable declarations for spritesheet {{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for sprite variables

- Comment before SCSS functions for sprite variables {{#content "sprite-functions"}} - SCSS functions for sprite variables

- SCSS functions for sprite variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for spritesheet variables

- Comment before SCSS functions for spritesheet variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - SCSS functions for spritesheet variables

Example:

$sprite1-name : 'sprite1' ; $sprite1-x : 0px ; $sprite1-y : 0px ; $sprite1-offset-x : 0px ; $sprite1-offset-y : 0px ; $sprite1-width : 10px ; $sprite1-height : 20px ; $sprite1-total-width : 80px ; $sprite1-total-height : 100px ; $sprite1-image : 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' ; $sprite1 : 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' 'sprite1' ; $sprite2-name : 'sprite2' ;

Output CSS variables as SCSS maps variables.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['underscored'] which yields a snake_case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

scss_maps is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:

{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS variable declarations

- Comment before SCSS variable declarations {{#content "sprites"}} - SCSS variable declarations for sprites

- SCSS variable declarations for sprites {{#content "spritesheet"}} - SCSS variable declaration for spritesheet

- SCSS variable declaration for spritesheet {{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for sprite variables

- Comment before SCSS functions for sprite variables {{#content "sprite-functions"}} - SCSS functions for sprite variables

- SCSS functions for sprite variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before SCSS functions for spritesheet variables

- Comment before SCSS functions for spritesheet variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - SCSS functions for spritesheet variables

Example:

$sprite1 : ( name: 'sprite1' , x: 0px , y: 0px , offset_x: 0px , offset_y: 0px , width: 10px , height: 20px , total_width: 80px , total_height: 100px , image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' ); $sprite2 : ( // ...

stylus

Output CSS variables as Stylus variables.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['underscored'] which yields a snake_case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

stylus is a Handlebars based template. We allow for overriding the following sections:

{{#content "sprites-comment"}} - Comment before Stylus variable declarations

- Comment before Stylus variable declarations {{#content "sprites"}} - Stylus variable declarations for sprites

- Stylus variable declarations for sprites {{#content "spritesheet"}} - Stylus variable declarations for spritesheet

- Stylus variable declarations for spritesheet {{#content "sprite-functions-comment"}} - Comment before Stylus functions for sprite variables

- Comment before Stylus functions for sprite variables {{#content "sprite-functions"}} - Stylus functions for sprite variables

- Stylus functions for sprite variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions-comment"}} - Comment before Stylus functions for spritesheet variables

- Comment before Stylus functions for spritesheet variables {{#content "spritesheet-functions"}} - Stylus functions for spritesheet variables

Example:

$sprite1_name = 'sprite1' ; $sprite1_x = 0px ; $sprite1_y = 0px ; $sprite1_offset_x = 0px ; $sprite1_offset_y = 0px ; $sprite1_width = 10px ; $sprite1_height = 20px ; $sprite1_total_width = 80px ; $sprite1_total_height = 100px ; $sprite1_image = 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' ; $sprite1 = 0px 0px 0px 0px 10px 20px 80px 100px 'nested/dir/spritesheet.png' ; $sprite2_name = 'sprite2' ;

Retina templates

These are a subset of templates that support retina spritesheets. These require retina parameters like retina_sprites are provided in order to work properly.

Ouput CSS variables as CSS rules with media query and additional rules for retina support.

Options:

cssSelector Function - Override mapping for CSS selector cssSelector should have signature function (retinaGroup) { return 'selector'; } By default this will return '.icon-' + retinaGroup.name It will receive retinaGroup with all parameters designed for retina_groups[*] in templates (e.g. name , normal , retina )

- Override mapping for CSS selector

Handlebars blocks:

We extend from the css template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.

Example:

.icon-sprite1 { background-image : url (nested/dir/spritesheet.png); background-position : 0px 0px ; width : 10px ; height : 20px ; } @ media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2 ), (min-resolution: 192dpi ) { .icon-sprite1 { background-image : url (nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png); background-size : 80px 100px ; } }

Output retina CSS variables in JSON format.

Example:

{ "sprite1" : { "normal" : { "x" : 0 , "y" : 0 , "width" : 10 , "height" : 20 , "image" : "nested/dir/spritesheet.png" , "escaped_image" : "nested/dir/spritesheet.png" , "total_width" : 80 , "total_height" : 100 , "offset_x" : 0 , "offset_y" : 0 , "px" : { "x" : "0px" , "y" : "0px" , "offset_x" : "0px" , "offset_y" : "0px" , "height" : "20px" , "width" : "10px" , "total_height" : "100px" , "total_width" : "80px" } }, "retina" : { "x" : 0 , "y" : 0 , }, "sprite2" : {

Output retina CSS variables as an array of objects.

Example:

[ { "name" : "sprite1" , "normal" : { "x" : 0 , "y" : 0 , "width" : 10 , "height" : 20 , "total_width" : 80 , "total_height" : 100 , }, "retina" : { "x" : 0 , "y" : 0 , "width" : 20 , "height" : 40 , "total_width" : 160 , "total_height" : 200 , } }, { "name" : "sprite2" ,

Output retina CSS variables as LESS variables.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['dasherize'] which yields a dash-case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

We extend from the less template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.

Example:

@sprite1-name: 'sprite1' ; @sprite1-x: 0px ; @sprite1-y: 0px ; @sprite1-offset-x: 0px ; @sprite1-offset-y: 0px ; @sprite1-total-width: 80px ; @sprite1-total-height: 100px ; @sprite2-2x-total-width: 160px ; @sprite2-2x-total-height: 200px ; @sprite2-2x-image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' ; @sprite2-2x: 0px 0px 0px 0px 20px 40px 160px 200px 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' 'sprite2@2x' ; @sprite3-group: 'sprite3' @sprite3 @sprite3-2x ; @retina-groups: @sprite1-group @sprite2-group @sprite3-group ;

Output retina CSS variables as SASS variables and mixins.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['dasherize'] which yields a dash-case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

We extend from the sass template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.

Example:

$sprite1-name : 'sprite1' $sprite1-x : 0px $sprite1-y : 0px $sprite1-offset-x : 0px $sprite1-total-width : 80px $sprite1-total-height : 100px // ... $sprite2-2x-total-width : 160px $sprite2-2x-total-height : 200px $sprite2-2x-image : 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' $sprite2-2x : ( 20px , 40px , - 20px , - 40px , 40px , 60px , 160px , 200px , 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' , 'sprite2@2x' , ) // ... $sprite3-group : ( 'sprite3' , $sprite3 , $sprite3-2x , ) $retina-groups : ( $sprite1-group , $sprite2-group , $sprite3-group , ) // ...

Output retina CSS variables as SCSS variables and mixins.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['dasherize'] which yields a dash-case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

We extend from the scss template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.

Example:

$sprite1-name : 'sprite1' ; $sprite1-x : 0px ; $sprite1-y : 0px ; $sprite1-offset-x : 0px ; $sprite1-total-width : 80px ; $sprite1-total-height : 100px ; $sprite2-2x-total-width : 160px ; $sprite2-2x-total-height : 200px ; $sprite2-2x-image : 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' ; $sprite2-2x : ( 20px , 40px , - 20px , - 40px , 40px , 60px , 160px , 200px , 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' , 'sprite2@2x' , ); $sprite3-group : ( 'sprite3' , $sprite3 , $sprite3-2x , ); $retina-groups : ( $sprite1-group , $sprite2-group , $sprite3-group , );

Output retina CSS variables as SCSS maps variables.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['underscored'] which yields a snake_case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

We extend from the scss_maps template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.

Example:

$sprite1 : ( name: 'sprite1' , x: 0px , y: 0px , offset_x: 0px , offset_y: 0px , total_width: 80px , total_height: 100px , // ... ); $sprite2 : ( // ... total-width: 160px , total-height: 200px , image: 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' ); $sprite3-group : ( name: 'sprite3' , normal: $sprite3 , retina: $sprite3-2x ); $retina-groups : ( $sprite1-group , $sprite2-group , $sprite3-group , );

Output retina CSS variables as Stylus variables and mixins.

Options:

functions Boolean - Flag to include mixins or not By default this is true (mixins will be included)

- Flag to include mixins or not variableNameTransforms String[] - Array of underscore.string methods to run on variable names For example, ['camelize'] would transform icon-home-x to iconHomeX By default, this is ['underscored'] which yields a snake_case name underscore.string : http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#api We use chain which allows for toUpperCase and toLowerCase http://epeli.github.io/underscore.string/#s-string-gt-chain

- Array of methods to run on variable names

Handlebars blocks:

We extend from the stylus template and have its blocks. There are no new sections for retina data.

Example:

$sprite1_name = 'sprite1' ; $sprite1_x = 0px ; $sprite1_y = 0px ; $sprite1_offset_x = 0px ; $sprite1_offset_y = 0px ; $sprite1_total_width = 80px ; $sprite1_total_height = 100px ; $sprite2_2x_total_width = 160px ; $sprite2_2x_total_height = 200px ; $sprite2_2x_image = 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' ; $sprite2_2x = 20px 40px - 20px - 40px 40px 60px 160px 200px 'nested/dir/spritesheet@2x.png' 'sprite2@2x' ; $sprite3_group = 'sprite3' $sprite3 $sprite3_2x ; $retina_groups = $sprite1_group $sprite2_group $sprite3_group ;

Custom

Custom templates can be added dynamically via templater.addTemplate and templater.addHandlebarsTemplate .

Template data

The parameters passed into your template are known as data . These are a cloned copy of the data originally passed in. We add some normalized properties for your convenience.

data Object - Data available to template items Object[] - Deprecated alias for data.sprites sprites Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each sprite on the spritesheet Object - Container for sprite coordinate data For reference, * symbolizes any index (e.g. data.sprites[0] ) name String - Name to use for the image x Number - Horizontal coordinate of top-left corner of image y Number - Vertical coordinate of top-left corner of image width Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels height Number - Vertical length of image in pixels total_width Number - Width of entire spritesheet total_height Number - Height of entire spritesheet image String - URL path to spritesheet escaped_image String - URL encoded image offset_x Number - Negative value of x . Useful to background-position offset_y Number - Negative value of y . Useful to background-position px Object - Container for numeric values including px x String - x suffixed with px y String - y suffixed with px width String - width suffixed with px height String - height suffixed with px total_width String - total_width suffixed with px total_height String - total_height suffixed with px offset_x String - offset_x suffixed with px offset_y String - offset_y suffixed with px spritesheet Object - Information about spritesheet name String - Deprecated alias for spritesheet_info.name width Number - Horizontal length of image in pixels height Number - Vertical length of image in pixels image String - URL to use for spritesheet This will typically be used in background-image For example, background-image: url({{spritesheet.image}}); escaped_image String - URL encoded image px Object container for numeric values including px width String - width suffixed with px height String - height suffixed with px spritesheet_name String - Deprecated alias for spritesheet_info.name spritesheet_info Object - Container for information about spritesheet and its representation name String - Name for spritesheet options Mixed - Options to passed through via options.formatOpts If we have retina parameters were passed in, then we prepare additional retina properties as well More info can be found on these parameters in Retina template data

- Data available to template

Handlebars template data

We provide an extra set of data for handlebars templates for variable/string names.

data.sprites[*].strings Object - Container for sprite-relevant variable/string names Each of these strings will be transformed via variableNameTransforms name String - Transformed name of sprite (e.g. icon-home ) name_name String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -name string (e.g. icon-home-name ) name_x String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -x string (e.g. icon-home-x ) name_y String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -y string (e.g. icon-home-y ) name_offset_x String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -offset-x string (e.g. icon-home-offset-x ) name_offset_y String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -offset-y string (e.g. icon-home-offset-y ) name_width String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -width string (e.g. icon-home-width ) name_height String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -height string (e.g. icon-home-height ) name_total_width String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -total-width string (e.g. icon-home-total-width ) name_total_height String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -total-height string (e.g. icon-home-total-height ) name_image String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -image string (e.g. icon-home-image ) name_sprites String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -sprites string (e.g. icon-home-sprites ) name_group String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -group string (e.g. icon-home-group ) name_group_name String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -group-name string (e.g. icon-home-group-name ) name_normal String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -normal string (e.g. icon-home-normal ) name_retina String - Transformed combination of sprite name and -retina string (e.g. icon-home-retina ) bare_name String - Transformed word for name bare_x String - Transformed word for x bare_y String - Transformed word for y bare_offset_x String - Transformed word for offset-x bare_offset_y String - Transformed word for offset-y bare_width String - Transformed word for width bare_height String - Transformed word for height bare_total_width String - Transformed word for total-width bare_total_height String - Transformed word for total-height bare_image String - Transformed word for image bare_sprites String - Transformed word for sprites bare_group String - Transformed word for group bare_group_name String - Transformed word for group-name bare_normal String - Transformed word for normal bare_retina String - Transformed word for retina

- Container for sprite-relevant variable/string names data.spritesheet.strings Object - Deprecated container for spritesheet-relevant variable/string names Contents will match the same as data.spritesheet_info.strings

- Deprecated container for spritesheet-relevant variable/string names data.spritesheet_info.strings Object - Container for spritesheet-relevant variable/string names Each of these strings will be transformed via variableNameTransforms name String - Transformed name of spritesheet (e.g. icon-home ) name_name String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -name string (e.g. icon-home-name ) name_x String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -x string (e.g. icon-home-x ) name_y String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -y string (e.g. icon-home-y ) name_offset_x String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -offset-x string (e.g. icon-home-offset-x ) name_offset_y String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -offset-y string (e.g. icon-home-offset-y ) name_width String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -width string (e.g. icon-home-width ) name_height String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -height string (e.g. icon-home-height ) name_total_width String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -total-width string (e.g. icon-home-total-width ) name_total_height String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -total-height string (e.g. icon-home-total-height ) name_image String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -image string (e.g. icon-home-image ) name_sprites String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -sprites string (e.g. icon-home-sprites ) name_group String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -group string (e.g. icon-home-group ) name_group_name String - Transformed combination of spritesheet name and -group-name string (e.g. icon-home-group-name ) name_normal String - Transformed combination of spritesheet and -normal string (e.g. icon-home-normal ) name_retina String - Transformed combination of spritesheet and -retina string (e.g. icon-home-retina ) bare_name String - Transformed word for name bare_x String - Transformed word for x bare_y String - Transformed word for y bare_offset_x String - Transformed word for offset-x bare_offset_y String - Transformed word for offset-y bare_width String - Transformed word for width bare_height String - Transformed word for height bare_total_width String - Transformed word for total-width bare_total_height String - Transformed word for total-height bare_image String - Transformed word for image bare_sprites String - Transformed word for sprites bare_group String - Transformed word for group bare_group_name String - Transformed word for group-name bare_normal String - Transformed word for normal bare_retina String - Transformed word for retina

- Container for spritesheet-relevant variable/string names data.strings Object - Container for generic strings Each of these strings will be transformed via variableNameTransforms bare_name String - Transformed word for name bare_x String - Transformed word for x bare_y String - Transformed word for y bare_offset_x String - Transformed word for offset-x bare_offset_y String - Transformed word for offset-y bare_width String - Transformed word for width bare_height String - Transformed word for height bare_total_width String - Transformed word for total-width bare_total_height String - Transformed word for total-height bare_image String - Transformed word for image bare_sprites String - Transformed word for sprites bare_group String - Transformed word for group bare_group_name String - Transformed word for group-name bare_normal String - Transformed word for normal bare_retina String - Transformed word for retina

- Container for generic strings

Retina template data

These are additional properties of the template data when retina parameters have been passed in (e.g. retina_sprites , retina_groups ). As with the normal data, it is cloned copy of the original data with additional properties for convenience.

data Object - Same container as defined above retina_sprites Object[] - Array of objects with coordinate data about each retina sprite for the retina spritesheet Properties are retina equivalent of data.sprites (e.g. name , x , offset_y , px ) retina_spritesheet Object - Information about retina spritesheet Properties are retina equivalent of data.spritesheet (e.g. width , image , px ) We do not provide retina_spritesheet.name as name is deprecated retina_spritesheet_info Object - Optional container for metadata about retina_spritesheet and its representation Properties are retina equivalent of data.spritesheet_info (e.g. name ) retina_groups Object[] - Array of objects that maps to normal and retina sprites Object - Container for data about sprite mapping name String - Name to refer to mapping by index Number - Index of corresponding normal/retina sprites from data.sprites / data.retina_sprites normal Object - Normal sprite from data.sprites that corresponds to our mapping This has all the same properties as data.sprites[*] (e.g. name , x , offset_y , px ) retina Object - Retina sprite from data.retina_sprites that corresponds to our mapping This has all the same properties as data.retina_sprites[*] (e.g. name , x , offset_y , px ) retina_groups_info Object - Optional container for metadata about retina_groups and its representation name String - Name for retina_groups

- Same container as defined above

Retina Handlebars template data

Retina specific properties will have the same corresponding new data for Handlebars templates

data.retina_sprites[*].strings Object - Container for retina sprite-relevant variable/string names Each of these strings will be transformed via variableNameTransforms Properties are retina equivalent of data.sprites[*].strings (e.g. name , name_name , bare_name )

- Container for retina sprite-relevant variable/string names data.retina_spritesheet_info.strings Object - Container for retina spritesheet-relevant variable/string names Each of these strings will be transformed via variableNameTransforms Properties are retina equivalent of data.spritesheet_info.strings (e.g. name , name_sprites , bare_name )

- Container for retina spritesheet-relevant variable/string names data.retina_groups[*].strings Object - Container for group-relevant variable/string names Each of these strings will be transformed via variableNameTransforms name String - Transformed name of retina group (e.g. icon-home ) name_name String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -name string (e.g. icon-home-name ) name_x String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -x string (e.g. icon-home-x ) name_y String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -y string (e.g. icon-home-y ) name_offset_x String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -offset-x string (e.g. icon-home-offset-x ) name_offset_y String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -offset-y string (e.g. icon-home-offset-y ) name_width String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -width string (e.g. icon-home-width ) name_height String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -height string (e.g. icon-home-height ) name_total_width String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -total-width string (e.g. icon-home-total-width ) name_total_height String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -total-height string (e.g. icon-home-total-height ) name_image String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -image string (e.g. icon-home-image ) name_sprites String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -sprites string (e.g. icon-home-sprites ) name_group String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -group string (e.g. icon-home-group ) name_group_name String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -group-name string (e.g. icon-home-group-name ) name_normal String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -normal string (e.g. icon-home-normal ) name_retina String - Transformed combination of retina group name and -retina string (e.g. icon-home-retina ) bare_name String - Transformed word for name bare_x String - Transformed word for x bare_y String - Transformed word for y bare_offset_x String - Transformed word for offset-x bare_offset_y String - Transformed word for offset-y bare_width String - Transformed word for width bare_height String - Transformed word for height bare_total_width String - Transformed word for total-width bare_total_height String - Transformed word for total-height bare_image String - Transformed word for image bare_sprites String - Transformed word for sprites bare_group String - Transformed word for group bare_group_name String - Transformed word for group-name bare_normal String - Transformed word for normal bare_retina String - Transformed word for retina

- Container for group-relevant variable/string names data.retina_groups_info.strings Object - Container for retina groups relevant variable/string names Each of these strings will be transformed via variableNameTransforms name String - Transformed name of retina groups (e.g. icon-home ) name_name String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -name string (e.g. icon-home-name ) name_x String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -x string (e.g. icon-home-x ) name_y String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -y string (e.g. icon-home-y ) name_offset_x String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -offset-x string (e.g. icon-home-offset-x ) name_offset_y String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -offset-y string (e.g. icon-home-offset-y ) name_width String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -width string (e.g. icon-home-width ) name_height String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -height string (e.g. icon-home-height ) name_total_width String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -total-width string (e.g. icon-home-total-width ) name_total_height String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -total-height string (e.g. icon-home-total-height ) name_image String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -image string (e.g. icon-home-image ) name_sprites String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -sprites string (e.g. icon-home-sprites ) name_group String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -group string (e.g. icon-home-group ) name_group_name String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -group-name string (e.g. icon-home-group-name ) name_normal String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -normal string (e.g. icon-home-normal ) name_retina String - Transformed combination of retina groups name and -retina string (e.g. icon-home-retina ) bare_name String - Transformed word for name bare_x String - Transformed word for x bare_y String - Transformed word for y bare_offset_x String - Transformed word for offset-x bare_offset_y String - Transformed word for offset-y bare_width String - Transformed word for width bare_height String - Transformed word for height bare_total_width String - Transformed word for total-width bare_total_height String - Transformed word for total-height bare_image String - Transformed word for image bare_sprites String - Transformed word for sprites bare_group String - Transformed word for group bare_group_name String - Transformed word for group-name bare_normal String - Transformed word for normal bare_retina String - Transformed word for retina

- Container for retina groups relevant variable/string names

Method to define a custom template under the format of name .

name String - Key to store template under for reference via options.format

- Key to store template under for reference via fn Function - Template function Should have signature of function (data) and return a String output

- Template function

Method to define a custom handlebars template under the format of name .

As noted in the Templates section, these can inherit from existing templates via handlebars-layouts conventions (e.g. {{#extend "scss"}} ). An example can be found in the Examples section.

name String - Key to store template under for reference via options.format

- Key to store template under for reference via tmplStr String - Handlebars template to use for formatting This will receive data as its data (e.g. {{sprites}} is data.sprites )

- Handlebars template to use for formatting

Deprecated alias for templater.addHandlebarsTemplate

Examples

Retina configuration

In this example, we will process a template with retina data.

var templater = require ( 'spritesheet-templates' ); templater({ sprites : [{ name : 'github' , x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 10 , height : 20 }, { name : 'twitter' , x : 10 , y : 20 , width : 20 , height : 30 }, { name : 'rss' , x : 30 , y : 50 , width : 50 , height : 50 }], retina_sprites : [{ name : 'github@2x' , x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 20 , height : 40 }, { name : 'twitter@2x' , x : 20 , y : 40 , width : 40 , height : 60 }, { name : 'rss@2x' , x : 60 , y : 100 , width : 100 , height : 100 }], spritesheet : { width : 80 , height : 100 , image : 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png' }, retina_spritesheet : { width : 160 , height : 200 , image : 'url/path/to/spritesheet@2x.png' }, retina_groups : [{ name : 'github' , index : 0 }, { name : 'twitter' , index : 1 }, { name : 'rss' , index : 2 }] }, { format : 'scss_retina' });

Inheriting from a template

In this example, we will extend the SCSS template to output a minimal set of template data.

It should be noted that we must include the JSON front matter from the original template we are inheriting from to preserve default casing and options.

scss-minimal.handlebars:

{ // Default options 'functions': true, 'variableNameTransforms': ['dasherize'] } {{# extend "scss"}} {{# content "sprites"}} {{# each sprites}} $ {{strings.name}} : ( {{px.x}} , {{px.y}} , {{px.offset_x}} , {{px.offset_y}} , {{px.width}} , {{px.height}} , {{px.total_width}} , {{px.total_height}} , ' {{{escaped_image}}} ', ' {{name}} ', ); {{/ each }} {{/ content }} {{# content "spritesheet"}} $ {{spritesheet_info.strings.name_sprites}} : ( {{# each sprites}} $ {{strings.name}} , {{/ each }} ); $ {{spritesheet_info.strings.name}} : ( {{spritesheet.px.width}} , {{spritesheet.px.height}} , ' {{{spritesheet.escaped_image}}} ', $ {{spritesheet_info.strings.name_sprites}} , ); {{/ content }} {{/ extend }}

index.js:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var templater = require ( 'spritesheet-templates' ); var scssMinimalHandlebars = fs.readFileSync( 'scss-minimal.handlebars' , 'utf8' ); templater.addHandlebarsTemplate( 'scss-minimal' , scssMinimalHandlebars); templater({ sprites : [{ name : 'github' , x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 10 , height : 20 }, { name : 'twitter' , x : 10 , y : 20 , width : 20 , height : 30 }, { name : 'rss' , x : 30 , y : 50 , width : 50 , height : 50 }], spritesheet : { width : 80 , height : 100 , image : 'url/path/to/spritesheet.png' } }, { format : 'scss-minimal' });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm run lint and test via npm test .

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.

http://twolfson.com/support-me

Unlicense

As of Sep 08 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.

It has been released under the UNLICENSE.

Prior to Sep 08 2013, this repository and its contents were licensed under the MIT license.