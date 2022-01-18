openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

spritejs

by spritejs
3.7.38 (see all)

A cross platform high-performance graphics system.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

4.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

spritejs logo

spritejs.com

npm status build status Package Quality Maintainability License

Spritejs is a cross platform high-performance graphics system, which can render graphics on web, node, desktop applications and mini-programs.

SpritejsNext is the new version of spritejs. It is renderer agnostic enabling the same api to render in multiple contexts: webgl2, webgl, and canvas2d.

Manipulate the sprites in canvas as you do with the DOM elements.

Features

  • Manipulate the sprites element as you do with the DOM elements.
  • Rendering by WebGL2 context.
  • Multiple layers.
  • DOM Events.
  • Object Oriented Programmed Development with ES6+.
  • OffscreenCanvas and Web Worker.
  • Work with d3.
  • Server-side rendering.
  • Vue.

Quick Start

SpriteJS - spritejs.com

<script src="https://unpkg.com/spritejs@3/dist/spritejs.min.js"></script>
<div id="container" style="width:400px;height:400px"></div>
<script>
    const imgUrl = 'https://s5.ssl.qhres2.com/static/ec9f373a383d7664.svg'
    const {Scene, Sprite} = spritejs;
    const container = document.getElementById('container');
    const paper = new Scene({
      container,
      width: 400,
      height: 400,
    })

    const sprite = new Sprite(imgUrl)
    sprite.attr({
      bgcolor: '#fff',
      pos: [0, 0],
      size: [400, 400],
      borderRadius: '200'
    })

    paper.layer().appendChild(sprite)
</script>
Learn more at spritejs.com

Usage

In browser:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/spritejs@3/dist/spritejs.min.js"></script>

With Node.js:

npm install spritejs --save

import * as spritejs from 'spritejs';

3D

SpriteJSNext can render 3D elements through 3D extension library.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/spritejs@3/dist/spritejs.es.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/sprite-extend-3d/dist/sprite-extend-3d.js"></script>

Or from NPM

import {Scene} from 'spritejs';
import {Cube, shaders} from 'sprite-extend-3d';

Examples

Basic

With D3

Compatible with d3.js.

3D Extension

Q-Charts

A visulization library based on spritejs.

Ecosystem & Extensions

ProjectDescription
sprite-vueSpriteJS for Vue.js.
sprite-reactRendering spritejs elements with React.
q-chartsA visulization library based on spritejs
cat-charts-vueA visulization library based on spritejs , qcharts and Vue.

Architecture

SpritejsNext provides several kinds of basic sprite elements, which can be operated on the layer like DOM elements.

架构图

Build

Build with NPM

npm run build

Build Doc

npm run build-doc

Tests

npm test

V2

SpriteJS v2.0

Compatibility

Compatible for most modern browsers.

You should import babel-polyfill for early browers(i.e. iOS 8).

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


betseyliu
💻 📖
Shero0311
📖
有马
📖 💻
文蔺
💻 🐛
蔡斯杰
💻 📖
Shaofei Cheng
💻 📖
摇太阳
📖

公子
💻
justemit
💻 📖 🐛
Welefen Lee
💻
YUPENG12138
📖
xinde
🐛
ggvswild
🐛
liulinboyi
💻

Lulzx
💻
asidar
💻
alphatr
💻
W-Qing
📖

Credits and Acknowledgements

  • svg-path-contours Approximates an SVG path into a discrete list of 2D contours (polylines).

  • extrude-polyline Extrudes a 2D polyline with a given line thickness and the desired join/cap types.

  • triangulate-contours Triangulates a series of contours using Tess2.js.

  • OGL OGL is a small, effective WebGL library aimed at developers who like minimal layers of abstraction, and are comfortable creating their own shaders.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mihail OLARURepublic of Moldova/Romania.62 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial