sprintf-js is a complete open source JavaScript
sprintf implementation for the browser and Node.js.
Note: as of v1.1.1 you might need some polyfills for older environments. See Support section below.
var sprintf = require('sprintf-js').sprintf,
vsprintf = require('sprintf-js').vsprintf
sprintf('%2$s %3$s a %1$s', 'cracker', 'Polly', 'wants')
vsprintf('The first 4 letters of the english alphabet are: %s, %s, %s and %s', ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
npm install sprintf-js
bower install sprintf
sprintf
Returns a formatted string:
string sprintf(string format, mixed arg1?, mixed arg2?, ...)
vsprintf
Same as
sprintf except it takes an array of arguments, rather than a variable number of arguments:
string vsprintf(string format, array arguments?)
The placeholders in the format string are marked by
% and are followed by one or more of these elements, in this order:
$ sign that selects which argument index to use for the value. If not specified, arguments will be placed in the same order as the placeholders in the input string.
+ sign that forces to precede the result with a plus or minus sign on numeric values. By default, only the
- sign is used on negative numbers.
0 or any other character preceded by a
' (single quote). The default is to pad with spaces.
- sign, that causes
sprintf to left-align the result of this placeholder. The default is to right-align the result.
j (JSON) type specifier, the padding length specifies the tab size used for indentation.
. (dot) followed by a number, that says how many digits should be displayed for floating point numbers. When used with the
g type specifier, it specifies the number of significant digits. When used on a string, it causes the result to be truncated.
% — yields a literal
% character
b — yields an integer as a binary number
c — yields an integer as the character with that ASCII value
d or
i — yields an integer as a signed decimal number
e — yields a float using scientific notation
u — yields an integer as an unsigned decimal number
f — yields a float as is; see notes on precision above
g — yields a float as is; see notes on precision above
o — yields an integer as an octal number
s — yields a string as is
t — yields
true or
false
T — yields the type of the argument1
v — yields the primitive value of the specified argument
x — yields an integer as a hexadecimal number (lower-case)
X — yields an integer as a hexadecimal number (upper-case)
j — yields a JavaScript object or array as a JSON encoded string
You can also swap the arguments. That is, the order of the placeholders doesn't have to match the order of the arguments. You can do that by simply indicating in the format string which arguments the placeholders refer to:
sprintf('%2$s %3$s a %1$s', 'cracker', 'Polly', 'wants')
And, of course, you can repeat the placeholders without having to increase the number of arguments.
Format strings may contain replacement fields rather than positional placeholders. Instead of referring to a certain argument, you can now refer to a certain key within an object. Replacement fields are surrounded by rounded parentheses -
( and
) - and begin with a keyword that refers to a key:
var user = {
name: 'Dolly',
}
sprintf('Hello %(name)s', user) // Hello Dolly
Keywords in replacement fields can be optionally followed by any number of keywords or indexes:
var users = [
{name: 'Dolly'},
{name: 'Molly'},
{name: 'Polly'},
]
sprintf('Hello %(users[0].name)s, %(users[1].name)s and %(users[2].name)s', {users: users}) // Hello Dolly, Molly and Polly
Note: mixing positional and named placeholders is not (yet) supported
You can pass in a function as a dynamic value and it will be invoked (with no arguments) in order to compute the value on the fly.
sprintf('Current date and time: %s', function() { return new Date().toString() })
You can use
sprintf and
vsprintf (also aliased as
fmt and
vfmt respectively) in your AngularJS projects. See
demo/.
sprintf-js runs in all active Node versions (4.x+).
sprintf-js should work in all modern browsers. As of v1.1.1, you might need polyfills for the following:
String.prototype.repeat() (any IE)
Array.isArray() (IE < 9)
Object.create() (IE < 9)
YMMV
sprintf-js is licensed under the terms of the 3-clause BSD license.
1
sprintf doesn't use the
typeof operator. As such, the value
null is a
null, an array is an
array (not an
object), a date value is a
date etc.