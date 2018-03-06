Springy

A force directed graph layout algorithm in JavaScript.

http://getspringy.com/

What is this?

Springy is a force directed graph layout algorithm.

So what does this 'force directed' stuff mean anyway? Excellent question!

It basically means that it uses some real world physics to try and figure out how to show a network graph in a nice way.

Try to imagine it as a bunch of springs connected to each other.

Demo

basic | simplified API | JSON API

Getting Started

springy.js by itself is quite plain and doesn't include any code to do rendering or drag and drop etc. It's just for calculating the layout.

The drawing and interaction stuff is mostly up to you.

However, I've written a little helper jQuery plugin called springyui.js to help get you started. It's got a semi-decent default renderer and some half assed drag and drop.

Basic Usage

See demo.html for the way to add nodes and edges to graph and springyui.js for the rendering example.

Springy 1.1+ supports simplified API for adding nodes and edges, see demo-simple.html:

var graph = new Springy.Graph(); graph.addNodes( 'mark' , 'higgs' , 'other' , 'etc' ); graph.addEdges( [ 'mark' , 'higgs' ], [ 'mark' , 'etc' ], [ 'mark' , 'other' ] );

Springy 1.2+ also accepts JSON, see demo-json.html:

graphJSON = { "nodes" : [ "mark" , "higgs" , "other" , "etc" ], "edges" : [ [ "mark" , "higgs" ], [ "mark" , "etc" ], [ "mark" , "other" ] ] }; var graph = new Springy.Graph(); graph.loadJSON(graphJSON);

Advanced Drawing

If you're keen to do your own custom drawing, you'll need to know a few things before you get started.

This is the basic graph API, you can create nodes and edges etc.

var graph = new Springy.Graph(); var node1 = graph.newNode({label: '1' }); var node2 = graph.newNode({label: '2' }); graph.newEdge(node1, node2);

So now to draw this graph, lets make a layout object:

var layout = new Springy.Layout.ForceDirected(graph, 400.0 , 400.0 , 0.5 );

I've written a Renderer class, which will handle the rendering loop. You just need to provide some callbacks to do the actual drawing.

var renderer = new Springy.Renderer(layout, function clear ( ) { }, function drawEdge ( edge, p1, p2 ) { }, function drawNode ( node, p ) { } );

Now, just start the rendering loop:

renderer .start ();

Further Reading

Have a look at the code in springy.js. Seriously, it's not very much code and it should be pretty easy to understand.

Please let me know if anything is unclear. Feedback is welcome.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Lachlan Donald for his helpful suggestions and feedback.