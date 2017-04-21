Springer

A spring that generates realistic easing functions

Features

1 kb! (minified)

Tension & Wobble parameters

No dependencies

Compatible with any animation library

Demo

Installation

$ yarn add springer $ npm install springer --only=dev

CDN

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/springer@latest/springer.js' > </ script >

Usage

springer(tension, wobble) tension The percentage of force the spring has before release. Min: 0 Max: 1 Default: 0.5 wobble The percentage of wobble, or malleability the spring exhibits Min: 0 Max: 1 Default: 0.5

Returns an spring-based easing function

Example

import springer from 'springer' const spring = springer( 0.5 , 0.8 ) console .log(spring( 0 )) console .log(spring( 0.2 )) console .log(spring( 0.4 )) console .log(spring( 0.6 )) console .log(spring( 0.8 )) console .log(spring( 1 ))

Acknowledgements

Springer is heavily inspired by React-Motion with he bulk of the difficult physics logic originally done by the amazing Cheng Lou (chenglou). Thanks Cheng!

Contributing

To suggest a feature, create an issue if it does not already exist. If you would like to help develop a suggested feature follow these steps:

Fork this repo

$ yarn

Implement your changes to files in the src/ directory

Submit PR for review

Scripts

$ yarn run test Runs the test suite

$ yarn run prepublish Builds for NPM distribution

Used By