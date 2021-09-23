Introduction • How To Use • Acknowledgments

Introduction

Spring Flo is a JavaScript library that offers a basic embeddable HTML5 visual builder for pipelines and simple graphs. This library is used as the basis of the stream builder in Spring Cloud Data Flow.

Here is a youtube video of Spring Flo in action.

How To Use

Refer to the wiki for more information on how to embed it in an application.

Please ensure that at a minimum Node.js, npm and the Angular CLI are available on your system. In order to execute the build simply do:

git clone https://github.com/spring-projects/spring-flo.git npm install npm run build

Build results are produced under the dist folder.

A small self contained sample usage of Spring Flo is available in the demo sub folder. Execute npm start to run the sample. The Spring Cloud Data Flow UI at github shows a larger scale usage of Spring Flo.

Spring Flo is Open Source software released under the Apache 2.0 license.

Pull requests are welcome, but before accepting them we will need you to sign the Contributors Agreement.

Acknowledgments

This project uses code from several open source packages: JointJS, CodeMirror (...).

This project is powered by: