openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

spring-flo

by spring-projects
0.11.0 (see all)

JavaScript angular based embeddable graphical component for pipeline/graph building and editing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

251

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Spring Flo

macOS Build Status Dependency Status

IntroductionHow To UseAcknowledgments

Introduction

Spring Flo is a JavaScript library that offers a basic embeddable HTML5 visual builder for pipelines and simple graphs. This library is used as the basis of the stream builder in Spring Cloud Data Flow.

dataflow ui

Here is a youtube video of Spring Flo in action.

How To Use

Refer to the wiki for more information on how to embed it in an application.

Please ensure that at a minimum Node.js, npm and the Angular CLI are available on your system. In order to execute the build simply do:

$ git clone https://github.com/spring-projects/spring-flo.git
$ npm install
$ npm run build

Build results are produced under the dist folder.

A small self contained sample usage of Spring Flo is available in the demo sub folder. Execute npm start to run the sample. The Spring Cloud Data Flow UI at github shows a larger scale usage of Spring Flo.

Spring Flo is Open Source software released under the Apache 2.0 license.

Pull requests are welcome, but before accepting them we will need you to sign the Contributors Agreement.

Acknowledgments

This project uses code from several open source packages: JointJS, CodeMirror (...).

This project is powered by:

Pivotal Spring

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial