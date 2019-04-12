SpRestLib

Microsoft SharePoint REST JavaScript Library

SpRestLib is a lightweight wrapper around the SharePoint REST API that can be used in client browsers or server-side.

This library is for developers who build web parts embedded into Content Editor/Script Editor, SPFx web parts, Angular/React apps, Node.js/npm-based solutions, etc. Using SpRestLib greatly simplifies SharePoint integration by reducing common operations to concise Promise-based methods.

Library Features

Simple - Clean, concise API: Get users, sites, list items, etc. in 1-3 lines of code

Modern - Lightweight, pure JavaScript solution with no other dependencies

Elegant - Utilizes the new ES6 Promise architecture for asynchronous operations

Robust - Handles authentication, asynchronous errors, results paging and more

SharePoint Interfaces

List Methods - Create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) List/Library items, including support for paging/next

User Methods - Get User information: Basic (ID, Email, LoginName, etc.) and UserProfile (Manager, 100+ Properties)

Site Methods - Get Site information (Lists, Groups, Users, Roles, Subsites and Permissions)

File Methods - Get files, file properties/permissions, delete/recycle files

Folder Methods - Get folder contents, folder properties/permissions, create/delete/recycle folders

REST Methods - Execute REST API calls against any available SharePoint REST API endpoint

Form Population - Populate form elements using data-bind declarative binding system like Knockout or AngluarJS

Supported Environments

SharePoint 2013 (SP2013), SharePoint 2016 (SP2016), SharePoint 2019 (SP2019), SharePoint Online (SPO)

Method Overview

REST API

sprLib.rest(options) - Returns the results of a given REST call to any SharePoint REST API

sprLib.list(listName).items() - Returns an array of SP.ListItem objects using a variety of query options

- Returns an array of objects using a variety of query options sprLib.list(listName).create() - Create a new list item using JSON data

- Create a new list item using JSON data sprLib.list(listName).update() - Update an existing item using JSON data

- Update an existing item using JSON data sprLib.list(listName).delete() - Delete an existing item using JSON data (permanently delete)

- Delete an existing item using JSON data (permanently delete) sprLib.list(listName).recycle() - Recycle an existing item using JSON data (move to Recycle Bin)

- Recycle an existing item using JSON data (move to Recycle Bin) sprLib.list(listName).cols() - Returns an array of column properties (datatype, default values, etc.)

- Returns an array of column properties (datatype, default values, etc.) sprLib.list(listName).info() - Returns SP.List properties (last modified, number of items, etc.)

- Returns properties (last modified, number of items, etc.) sprLib.list(listName).perms() - Returns an array of the list's Member Role assignments

File

sprLib.file(fileName).get() - Returns a file (binary/text) as a blob which can be saved

- Returns a file (binary/text) as a blob which can be saved sprLib.file(fileName).info() - Returns SP.File properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.)

- Returns properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.) sprLib.file(fileName).perms() - Returns an array of the file's Member Role assignments

- Returns an array of the file's Member Role assignments sprLib.file(fileName).checkin() - Check in a file (supports optional comments/checkin types)

- Check in a file (supports optional comments/checkin types) sprLib.file(fileName).checkout() - Check out a file

- Check out a file sprLib.file(fileName).delete() - Permanently deletes a file (bypasses recycle bin)

- Permanently deletes a file (bypasses recycle bin) sprLib.file(fileName).recycle() - Moves file to the site Recycle Bin

Folder

sprLib.folder(folderName).files() - Returns an array of file objects contained in the folder

- Returns an array of file objects contained in the folder sprLib.folder(folderName).folders() - Returns an array of folder objects contained in the folder

- Returns an array of folder objects contained in the folder sprLib.folder(folderName).info() - Returns SP.Folder properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.)

- Returns properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.) sprLib.folder(folderName).perms() - Returns an array of the folder's Member Role assignments

- Returns an array of the folder's Member Role assignments sprLib.folder(folderName).add() - Creates a new folder under the parent folder

- Creates a new folder under the parent folder sprLib.folder(folderName).delete() - Permanently deletes a folder (bypasses recycle bin)

- Permanently deletes a folder (bypasses recycle bin) sprLib.folder(folderName).recycle() - Moves folder to the site Recycle Bin

Site Collection/Subsite

sprLib.site(siteUrl).groups() - Returns an array of the site's Groups and Members

- Returns an array of the site's Groups and Members sprLib.site(siteUrl).info() - Returns SP.Web site properties (ID, Owner, Language, Logo, etc.)

- Returns site properties (ID, Owner, Language, Logo, etc.) sprLib.site(siteUrl).lists() - Returns an array of the site's Lists/Libraries

- Returns an array of the site's Lists/Libraries sprLib.site(siteUrl).perms() - Returns an array of the site's Member/Roles objects

- Returns an array of the site's Member/Roles objects sprLib.site(siteUrl).roles() - Returns an array of the site's Roles

- Returns an array of the site's Roles sprLib.site(siteUrl).subsites() - Returns an array of the site's Subsites

- Returns an array of the site's Subsites sprLib.site(siteUrl).users() - Returns an array of the site's Users and their base permissions

User Groups/Info/Profile

sprLib.user(options).groups() - Returns SP.Group group properties (Id, Owner, Title, etc.)

- Returns group properties (Id, Owner, Title, etc.) sprLib.user(options).info() - Returns SP.User user properties (Id, Email, Login, Title, etc.)

- Returns user properties (Id, Email, Login, Title, etc.) sprLib.user(options).profile() - Returns SP.UserProfile.PersonProperties (DirectReports, PictureUrl, etc.)

Utility Methods

sprLib.renewSecurityToken() - Refreshes the SharePoint page security digest token ( __REQUESTDIGEST )

SpRestLib-UI :: Form Population

data-sprlib{options} - Populates the parent tag using the options provided

Library Demo

Demo via Browser Console

It's really easy to test drive SpRestLib!

Just open your browser's Developer Tools window anywhere on your SharePoint site, then run the following code snippet which will load the SpRestLib bundle script dynamically:

var script = document .createElement( 'script' ); script.src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/sprestlib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.bundle.js" ; script.onload = function ( ) { console .log( 'Current SharePoint User: ' ); sprLib.user().info().then( objUser => console .log(objUser) ); } document .getElementsByTagName( 'head' )[ 0 ].appendChild(script);

Demo via Page Web Part

Upload the example/sprestlib-demo.html file to SiteAssets on your SharePoint site and add it into a web part for a live demo of all available methods.

Installation

CDN

<script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/SpRestLib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/SpRestLib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.bundle.js" > </ script >

Download

<script src= "/subsite/SiteAssets/js/sprestlib.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/subsite/SiteAssets/js/sprestlib.bundle.js" > </ script >

npm

npm install sprestlib var sprLib = require ( "sprestlib" );

yarn

yarn install sprestlib

Method Reference

REST API Methods

List/Library Methods ( SP.List )

File Methods ( SP.File )

Folder Methods ( SP.Folder )

Site Methods ( SP.Web )

User Methods ( SP.User )

Utility Methods

Form Binding (SpRestLib UI)

Library Features and Notes

Async Operations via Promises

JavaScript Async Promises

SharePoint Authentication Notes

SharePoint Authentication Notes

Integration with Other Libraries

Using SpRestLib with React, Angular, SharePoint Electron, etc. Integration with Other Libraries

Connect to SharePoint Online/Office.com with Node.js

SpRestLib can be utilized via Node.js to perform powerful operations, generate reports, etc.

See the example directory for a complete, working demo of connecting to SharePoint Online.

Issues / Suggestions

Authentication

See SharePoint Authentication Notes for issues with authentication.

Bugs

Please file issues or suggestions on the issues page on GitHub, or even better, submit a pull request. Feedback is always welcome!

When reporting issues, please include a code snippet or a link demonstrating the problem.

Supported SharePoint Versions

Backwards Compatibility

Does SpRestLib support SharePoint 2010 or 2007?

Unfortunately, older versions cannot be supported. The SharePoint 2007/2010 API utilized SOAP web services with XML ( _vti_bin/lists.asmx endpoints) while the current API uses a completely new ( _api/web/lists() endpoint) backed by REST services.

Special Thanks

Marc D Anderson - SpRestLib is built in the spirit of the late, great SPServices library

library Microsoft - for the SharePoint.com developer account

Everyone who submitted an Issue or Pull Request

License

Copyright © 2016-2019 Brent Ely

MIT