Readme

npm version MIT License Known Vulnerabilities Package Quality jsDelivr Stats

SpRestLib

Microsoft SharePoint REST JavaScript Library

SpRestLib is a lightweight wrapper around the SharePoint REST API that can be used in client browsers or server-side.

This library is for developers who build web parts embedded into Content Editor/Script Editor, SPFx web parts, Angular/React apps, Node.js/npm-based solutions, etc. Using SpRestLib greatly simplifies SharePoint integration by reducing common operations to concise Promise-based methods.

Library Features

  • Simple - Clean, concise API: Get users, sites, list items, etc. in 1-3 lines of code
  • Modern - Lightweight, pure JavaScript solution with no other dependencies
  • Elegant - Utilizes the new ES6 Promise architecture for asynchronous operations
  • Robust - Handles authentication, asynchronous errors, results paging and more

SharePoint Interfaces

  • List Methods - Create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) List/Library items, including support for paging/next
  • User Methods - Get User information: Basic (ID, Email, LoginName, etc.) and UserProfile (Manager, 100+ Properties)
  • Site Methods - Get Site information (Lists, Groups, Users, Roles, Subsites and Permissions)
  • File Methods - Get files, file properties/permissions, delete/recycle files
  • Folder Methods - Get folder contents, folder properties/permissions, create/delete/recycle folders
  • REST Methods - Execute REST API calls against any available SharePoint REST API endpoint
  • Form Population - Populate form elements using data-bind declarative binding system like Knockout or AngluarJS

Supported Environments

  • SharePoint 2013 (SP2013), SharePoint 2016 (SP2016), SharePoint 2019 (SP2019), SharePoint Online (SPO)

Method Overview

REST API

List/Library

  • sprLib.list(listName).items() - Returns an array of SP.ListItem objects using a variety of query options
  • sprLib.list(listName).create() - Create a new list item using JSON data
  • sprLib.list(listName).update() - Update an existing item using JSON data
  • sprLib.list(listName).delete() - Delete an existing item using JSON data (permanently delete)
  • sprLib.list(listName).recycle() - Recycle an existing item using JSON data (move to Recycle Bin)
  • sprLib.list(listName).cols() - Returns an array of column properties (datatype, default values, etc.)
  • sprLib.list(listName).info() - Returns SP.List properties (last modified, number of items, etc.)
  • sprLib.list(listName).perms() - Returns an array of the list's Member Role assignments

File

  • sprLib.file(fileName).get() - Returns a file (binary/text) as a blob which can be saved
  • sprLib.file(fileName).info() - Returns SP.File properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.)
  • sprLib.file(fileName).perms() - Returns an array of the file's Member Role assignments
  • sprLib.file(fileName).checkin() - Check in a file (supports optional comments/checkin types)
  • sprLib.file(fileName).checkout() - Check out a file
  • sprLib.file(fileName).delete() - Permanently deletes a file (bypasses recycle bin)
  • sprLib.file(fileName).recycle() - Moves file to the site Recycle Bin

Folder

  • sprLib.folder(folderName).files() - Returns an array of file objects contained in the folder
  • sprLib.folder(folderName).folders() - Returns an array of folder objects contained in the folder
  • sprLib.folder(folderName).info() - Returns SP.Folder properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.)
  • sprLib.folder(folderName).perms() - Returns an array of the folder's Member Role assignments
  • sprLib.folder(folderName).add() - Creates a new folder under the parent folder
  • sprLib.folder(folderName).delete() - Permanently deletes a folder (bypasses recycle bin)
  • sprLib.folder(folderName).recycle() - Moves folder to the site Recycle Bin

Site Collection/Subsite

  • sprLib.site(siteUrl).groups() - Returns an array of the site's Groups and Members
  • sprLib.site(siteUrl).info() - Returns SP.Web site properties (ID, Owner, Language, Logo, etc.)
  • sprLib.site(siteUrl).lists() - Returns an array of the site's Lists/Libraries
  • sprLib.site(siteUrl).perms() - Returns an array of the site's Member/Roles objects
  • sprLib.site(siteUrl).roles() - Returns an array of the site's Roles
  • sprLib.site(siteUrl).subsites() - Returns an array of the site's Subsites
  • sprLib.site(siteUrl).users() - Returns an array of the site's Users and their base permissions

User Groups/Info/Profile

  • sprLib.user(options).groups() - Returns SP.Group group properties (Id, Owner, Title, etc.)
  • sprLib.user(options).info() - Returns SP.User user properties (Id, Email, Login, Title, etc.)
  • sprLib.user(options).profile() - Returns SP.UserProfile.PersonProperties (DirectReports, PictureUrl, etc.)

Utility Methods

  • sprLib.renewSecurityToken() - Refreshes the SharePoint page security digest token (__REQUESTDIGEST)

SpRestLib-UI :: Form Population

  • data-sprlib{options} - Populates the parent tag using the options provided

Library Demo

Demo via Browser Console

It's really easy to test drive SpRestLib!

Just open your browser's Developer Tools window anywhere on your SharePoint site, then run the following code snippet which will load the SpRestLib bundle script dynamically:

// Load/Demo SpRestLib via CDN
var script = document.createElement('script');
script.src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/sprestlib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.bundle.js";
script.onload = function(){
    // Demo library method - show current user info
    console.log('Current SharePoint User: ');
    sprLib.user().info().then( objUser => console.log(objUser) );
}
document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(script);

Try It Out

Demo via Page Web Part

Upload the example/sprestlib-demo.html file to SiteAssets on your SharePoint site and add it into a web part for a live demo of all available methods.

Demo SharePoint Web Part

Installation

CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/SpRestLib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.min.js"></script>
// Use bundle for IE11 support
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/SpRestLib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.bundle.js"></script>

Download

<script src="/subsite/SiteAssets/js/sprestlib.min.js"></script>
// Use bundle for IE11 support
<script src="/subsite/SiteAssets/js/sprestlib.bundle.js"></script>

npm

npm install sprestlib

var sprLib = require("sprestlib");

yarn

yarn install sprestlib

Method Reference

REST API Methods

REST API Methods

List/Library Methods (SP.List)

List/Library Methods

File Methods (SP.File)

File Methods

Folder Methods (SP.Folder)

Folder Methods

Site Methods (SP.Web)

Site Methods

User Methods (SP.User)

User Methods

Utility Methods

Utility Methods

Form Binding (SpRestLib UI)

Form Binding

Library Features and Notes

Async Operations via Promises

JavaScript Async Promises

SharePoint Authentication Notes

SharePoint Authentication Notes

Integration with Other Libraries

Using SpRestLib with React, Angular, SharePoint Electron, etc. Integration with Other Libraries

Connect to SharePoint Online/Office.com with Node.js

  • SpRestLib can be utilized via Node.js to perform powerful operations, generate reports, etc.
  • See the example directory for a complete, working demo of connecting to SharePoint Online.

Issues / Suggestions

Authentication

See SharePoint Authentication Notes for issues with authentication.

Bugs

Please file issues or suggestions on the issues page on GitHub, or even better, submit a pull request. Feedback is always welcome!

When reporting issues, please include a code snippet or a link demonstrating the problem.

Supported SharePoint Versions

Backwards Compatibility

Does SpRestLib support SharePoint 2010 or 2007?
Unfortunately, older versions cannot be supported. The SharePoint 2007/2010 API utilized SOAP web services with XML (_vti_bin/lists.asmx endpoints) while the current API uses a completely new (_api/web/lists() endpoint) backed by REST services.

Special Thanks

  • Marc D Anderson - SpRestLib is built in the spirit of the late, great SPServices library
  • Microsoft - for the SharePoint.com developer account
  • Everyone who submitted an Issue or Pull Request

License

Copyright © 2016-2019 Brent Ely

MIT

