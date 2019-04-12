SpRestLib is a lightweight wrapper around the SharePoint REST API that can be used in client browsers or server-side.
This library is for developers who build web parts embedded into Content Editor/Script Editor, SPFx web parts, Angular/React apps, Node.js/npm-based solutions, etc. Using SpRestLib greatly simplifies SharePoint integration by reducing common operations to concise Promise-based methods.
sprLib.rest(options) - Returns the results of a given REST call to any SharePoint REST API
sprLib.list(listName).items() - Returns an array of
SP.ListItem objects using a variety of query options
sprLib.list(listName).create() - Create a new list item using JSON data
sprLib.list(listName).update() - Update an existing item using JSON data
sprLib.list(listName).delete() - Delete an existing item using JSON data (permanently delete)
sprLib.list(listName).recycle() - Recycle an existing item using JSON data (move to Recycle Bin)
sprLib.list(listName).cols() - Returns an array of column properties (datatype, default values, etc.)
sprLib.list(listName).info() - Returns
SP.List properties (last modified, number of items, etc.)
sprLib.list(listName).perms() - Returns an array of the list's Member Role assignments
sprLib.file(fileName).get() - Returns a file (binary/text) as a blob which can be saved
sprLib.file(fileName).info() - Returns
SP.File properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.)
sprLib.file(fileName).perms() - Returns an array of the file's Member Role assignments
sprLib.file(fileName).checkin() - Check in a file (supports optional comments/checkin types)
sprLib.file(fileName).checkout() - Check out a file
sprLib.file(fileName).delete() - Permanently deletes a file (bypasses recycle bin)
sprLib.file(fileName).recycle() - Moves file to the site Recycle Bin
sprLib.folder(folderName).files() - Returns an array of file objects contained in the folder
sprLib.folder(folderName).folders() - Returns an array of folder objects contained in the folder
sprLib.folder(folderName).info() - Returns
SP.Folder properties (Created, GUID, HasUniquePerms, etc.)
sprLib.folder(folderName).perms() - Returns an array of the folder's Member Role assignments
sprLib.folder(folderName).add() - Creates a new folder under the parent folder
sprLib.folder(folderName).delete() - Permanently deletes a folder (bypasses recycle bin)
sprLib.folder(folderName).recycle() - Moves folder to the site Recycle Bin
sprLib.site(siteUrl).groups() - Returns an array of the site's Groups and Members
sprLib.site(siteUrl).info() - Returns
SP.Web site properties (ID, Owner, Language, Logo, etc.)
sprLib.site(siteUrl).lists() - Returns an array of the site's Lists/Libraries
sprLib.site(siteUrl).perms() - Returns an array of the site's Member/Roles objects
sprLib.site(siteUrl).roles() - Returns an array of the site's Roles
sprLib.site(siteUrl).subsites() - Returns an array of the site's Subsites
sprLib.site(siteUrl).users() - Returns an array of the site's Users and their base permissions
sprLib.user(options).groups() - Returns
SP.Group group properties (Id, Owner, Title, etc.)
sprLib.user(options).info() - Returns
SP.User user properties (Id, Email, Login, Title, etc.)
sprLib.user(options).profile() - Returns
SP.UserProfile.PersonProperties (DirectReports, PictureUrl, etc.)
sprLib.renewSecurityToken() - Refreshes the SharePoint page security digest token (
__REQUESTDIGEST)
data-sprlib{options} - Populates the parent tag using the options provided
It's really easy to test drive SpRestLib!
Just open your browser's Developer Tools window anywhere on your SharePoint site, then run the following code snippet which will load the SpRestLib bundle script dynamically:
// Load/Demo SpRestLib via CDN
var script = document.createElement('script');
script.src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/sprestlib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.bundle.js";
script.onload = function(){
// Demo library method - show current user info
console.log('Current SharePoint User: ');
sprLib.user().info().then( objUser => console.log(objUser) );
}
document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(script);
Upload the
example/sprestlib-demo.html file to SiteAssets on your SharePoint site and add it into a web part for a live
demo of all available methods.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/SpRestLib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.min.js"></script>
// Use bundle for IE11 support
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/SpRestLib@1.9.0/dist/sprestlib.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="/subsite/SiteAssets/js/sprestlib.min.js"></script>
// Use bundle for IE11 support
<script src="/subsite/SiteAssets/js/sprestlib.bundle.js"></script>
npm install sprestlib
var sprLib = require("sprestlib");
yarn install sprestlib
SharePoint Authentication Notes
Using SpRestLib with React, Angular, SharePoint Electron, etc. Integration with Other Libraries
example directory for a complete, working demo of connecting to SharePoint Online.
See SharePoint Authentication Notes for issues with authentication.
Please file issues or suggestions on the issues page on GitHub, or even better, submit a pull request. Feedback is always welcome!
When reporting issues, please include a code snippet or a link demonstrating the problem.
Does SpRestLib support SharePoint 2010 or 2007?
Unfortunately, older versions cannot be supported. The SharePoint 2007/2010 API utilized SOAP web services with XML (
_vti_bin/lists.asmx endpoints) while the current API uses a completely new (
_api/web/lists() endpoint) backed by REST services.
