https://github.com/joffreyBerrier/vue-spreadsheet/releases/tag/2.2.1

Medium article (in french)

https://medium.com/scalia/vuejs-spreadsheet-692cab2cb5c8

Medium article for publish your own component on npm

https://medium.com/js-dojo/how-to-publish-a-vuejs-component-on-npm-aa703714b512

Sandbox example

Open this link on a new tab

Description

👊 An easier Spreadsheet in Vue.js 👊

Project setup

yarn add vuejs-spreadsheet npm i vuejs-spreadsheet

< script > import VueTable from 'vuejs-spreadsheet' ; export default { name : 'app' , data() { }, components : { VueTable, }, }; </ script >

Contributing to development

First, fork the repo from github.

Clone your forked repo and run: yarn or npm i

or You can use the /example folder to test out the component, or use npm link to another project (cf. next sub section).

folder to test out the component, or use to another project (cf. next sub section). Then, make your changes on any branch you want and push it.

Naming your branch with the gitflow convention: Feature branches? [feature/] Release branches? [release/] Hotfix branches? [hotfix/] Support branches? [support/]

Finally, open a pull request on the official repo, using the source branch from your forked repo.

Debugging and testing from another project

If you want to link the local project to another project 'B' with access to the sources, follow these intructions:

go to the root of this project's folder

update the package.json to point to the source entry point instead of the dist/ main: 'src/index.js'

run npm link (or yarn link ).

(or ). go to the project you import the library

run npm link vuejs-spreadsheet

Now, in your node_modules , the vuejs-spreadsheet dependencies should be a symlink to this local folder!

In order to make it work, you make change your webpack's configuration by using:

config: { resolve: { symlinks: true , } }

This will enable your project's B to compile this library using the babel / webpack configuration here, as if it was a real compiled node_module.

(This configuration may depend on your webpack builder)

Wiki 🎓

Data binding Type Description v-model Array That contains data

Props Type Description :headers Array That contains headers :custom-options Object That contains Options :style-wrap-vue-table Object That contains style of the wrapper tableVue :disable-cells Array That contains the headerKey you want to disable :disable-sort-thead Array That contains the disabled th :loading Boolean True => Hidden TbodyData / show slot loader :parent-scroll-element Object That contains the HTML attribute which overflow-y: scroll (by-default is 'html') :select-position Object That contains a top and left position you want to add to the select :submenu-tbody Array That contains the submenu-tbody :submenu-thead Array That contains the submenu-thead

Options Type Description :fuse-options Object That contains an object of fuse configuration look on her website: http://fusejs.io/ :new-data Object That contains the type of data when you have empty cell in a row :sort-header Boolean That activates sort button on header :tbody-index Boolean That displays the index of each row on the left of the table :trad Object That contains an object of translating

Function Type Description @tbody-all-checked-row Function Fired when the checkedAll row has checked @tbody-checked-row Function Fired when row has checked @tbody-change-data Function Fired when data undergo modifications @tbody-input-change Function When the input changes @tbody-input-keydown Function Trigger keydown when the input changes @tbody-select-change Function When the select change @handle-up-drag-size-header Function Fired when the header size changed @thead-td-sort Function When you press the button sort @tbody-undo-data Function When you hit Ctrl / Cmd + Z for undo @tbody-paste-data Function When you paste data to a cell @tbody-up-dragtofill Function Fired when pressed up on dragToFill @tbody-move-dragtofill Function Fired when moved on dragToFill @tbody-nav-backspace Function When you press backspace on cell (event, actualElement, actualCol, rowIndex, colIndex) @tbody-nav-multiple-backspace Function Fired when the multiple cell are delete @tbody-submenu-click-{#} Function {#} - Name of the function declared on submenu-tbody

Example

<vue-table v-model= "Array" :headers= "Array" :custom-options= "Object" :style-wrap-vue-table= "Object" :disable-cells= "Array" :disable-sort-thead= "Array" :loading= "Boolean" :parent-scroll-element= "Object" :select-position= "Object" :submenu-tbody= "Array" :submenu-thead= "Array" @tbody-checked-row= "checkedData" @tbody-all-checked-row= "checkedAllData" @tbody-change-data= "changeData" @tbody-undo-data= "undoData" @tbody-submenu-click-change-color= "changeColorTbody" @tbody-submenu-click-change-value= "changeValueTbody" @thead-submenu-click-change-color= "changeColorThead" @thead-submenu-click-change-value= "changeValueThead" @thead-td-sort= "sortProduct" > < div slot = "header" > Specific Header </ div > < div slot = "loader" > Loader </ div > </ vue-table >

Options 🐝

customOptions: { dragToFill: true , tbodyCheckbox: false , tbodyIndex: true , sortHeader: true , trad: { lang: 'fr' , en: { select: { placeholder: 'Search by typing' , }, }, fr: { select: { placeholder: 'Taper pour chercher' , }, }, }, newData: { type: 'input' , value: '' , active: false , style: { color: '#000' , }, }, fuseOptions: { shouldSort: true , threshold: 0.2 , location: 0 , distance: 30 , maxPatternLength: 64 , minMatchCharLength: 1 , findAllMatches: false , tokenize: false , keys: [ 'value' , ], }, },

If you want to use the commentBox (like excel)

Create an object comment: {} on styleWrapVueTable and on each data

Example

styleWrapVueTable : { ... comment : { borderColor : '#696969' , borderSize : '8px' , widthBox : '120px' , heightBox : '80px' , }, },

CommentBox without content:

f : { ... comment : { borderColor : '#eee' , }, ... },

CommentBox with content:

f : { ... comment : { value : 'comment' , borderColor : '#eee' , }, ... },

Checkbox ✅

If you want to use the checkbox

1: Create a key tbodyCheckbox: true on customOptions

If you want to get the array of the checked data use this.$refs.vueTable.checkedRows

Example

customOptions : { ... tbodyCheckbox : boolean ... },

Headers 🐯

Name Type Description headerName String The chosen header name headerkey String The Slugify version of the headerName style Object The style of the td - width String Indicate the width of <th> - minWidth String minWidth must be equal to width disabled Boolean optional - Disabled cell

Example

headers: [ { headerName : 'Image' , headerKey : 'img' , style : { width : '100px' minWidth : '100px' }, }, { headerName : 'Nom' , headerKey : 'name' , style : { width : '100px' minWidth : '100px' }, }, { headerName : 'Prénom' , headerKey : 'surname' , style : { width : '100px' minWidth : '100px' }, }, { headerName : 'Age' , headerKey : 'age' , style : { width : '100px' minWidth : '100px' }, }, { headerName : 'Born' , headerKey : 'born' , style : { width : '100px' minWidth : '100px' }, }, ],

Data 🐝

Name Type Description key String The key of the object written in Slugify type String The type of data rendered ( <textarea> , <img> , <select> ) value(img/input) String The value of the object in String Type value(select) Array The value of the object in Array Type selectOptions Array That contains objects {value: ~, label: ~} style Object The Style of the cell active Boolean Of the cell, false by default handleSearch Boolean - Activates search when selected disabled Boolean optional - Disabled cell numeric Boolean optional - Restrict input to numeric value

Example

products: [ { img : { type : 'img' , value : 'https://via.placeholder.com/350x150' , active : false , disabled : true , }, name : { type : 'input' , value : 'John' , active : false , style : { color : '#000' , }, }, surname : { type : 'input' , value : 'Doe' , active : false , style : { color : '#000' , }, }, age : { type : 'select' , handleSearch : true , selectOptions : [ { value : 'paris' , label : 'Paris' , }, { value : 'new-york' , label : 'New York' , }, ], value : 'paris' , active : false , }, born : { type : 'select' , handleSearch : true , selectOptions : [ { value : 'france' , label : 'France' , }, { value : 'usa' , label : 'United States of America' , }, ], value : 'france' , active : false , }, }, ],

New Data 🐯

Example

Same Object describe on the top

If you choose an input

newData : { type : 'input' , value : '' , active : false, style : { color : '#000' , background : '#cfffcf' , }, },

submenu 🐵

Name Type Description type String The type of data rendered ( <button> value String The value of the function function String The name of the function called when you click on the button - Written in Slugify disabled Array Each object which you want to hide on the submenu subtitle String Of the select selectOptions Array That contains objects {value: ~, label: ~} buttonOption Object Description . value String The value of the button . function String The name of the function called when you click on the button - Written in Slugify . style Object The style of the button

Example

submenuTbody: [ { type : 'button' , value : 'Change Color' , function : 'change-color' , disabled : [ 'img' ], }, ], submenuThead : [ { type : 'button' , value : 'Change Color' , function : 'change-color' , disabled : [ 'img' , 'name' ], }, { type : 'select' , disabled : [ 'img' ], subtitle : 'Select state:' , selectOptions : [ { value : 'new-york' , label : 'new-york' , }, { value : 'france' , label : 'france' , }, ], value : 'new-york' , buttonOption : { value : 'change city' , function : 'change-city' , style : { display : 'block' , }, }, }, ],

Example 🎓 🐯

<template> < div id = "app" > < vue-table v-model = "products" :headers = "headers" :custom-options = "customOptions" :style-wrap-vue-table = "styleWrapVueTable" :disable-cells = "disableCells" :disable-sort-thead = "disableSortThead" :loading = "loading" :parent-scroll-element = "parentScrollElement" :select-position = "selectPosition" :submenu-tbody = "submenuTbody" :submenu-thead = "submenuThead" @ tbody-change-data = "changeData" @ tbody-submenu-click-change-color = "changeColorTbody" @ tbody-submenu-click-change-value = "changeValueTbody" @ thead-submenu-click-change-color = "changeColorThead" @ thead-submenu-click-change-value = "changeValueThead" @ thead-td-sort = "sortProduct" > < div slot = "header" > Specific Header </ div > < div slot = "loader" > Loader </ div > </ vue-table > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTable from 'vuejs-spreadsheet' ; export default { name : 'app' , data() { return { customOptions : { tbodyIndex : true , sortHeader : true , trad : { lang : 'fr' , en : { select : { placeholder : 'Search by typing' , }, }, fr : { select : { placeholder : 'Taper pour chercher' , }, }, }, newData : { type : 'input' , value : '' , active : false , style : { color : '#000' , }, }, fuseOptions : { shouldSort : true , threshold : 0.2 , location : 0 , distance : 30 , maxPatternLength : 64 , minMatchCharLength : 1 , findAllMatches : false , tokenize : false , keys : [ 'value' , ], }, }, submenuTbody : [ { type : 'button' , value : 'change color' , function : 'change-color' , disabled : [ 'img' ], }, { type : 'button' , value : 'change value' , function : 'change-value' , disabled : [ 'img' , 'name' ], }, ], submenuThead : [ { type : 'button' , value : 'change color' , function : 'change-color' , disabled : [ 'a' ], }, { type : 'select' , disabled : [ 'a' ], subtitle : 'Select state:' , selectOptions : [ { value : 'new-york' , label : 'new-york' , }, { value : 'france' , label : 'france' , }, ], value : 'new-york' , buttonOption : { value : 'change city' , function : 'change-city' , style : { display : 'block' , }, }, }, { type : 'button' , value : 'change value' , function : 'change-value' , disabled : [ 'a' , 'b' ], }, ], disableCells : [ 'a' ], loading : false , parentScrollElement : { attribute : 'html' , positionTop : 0 , }, selectPosition : { top : 0 , left : 0 , }, disableSortThead : [ 'a' ], styleWrapVueTable : { fontSize : '12px' , comment : { borderColor : '#696969' , borderSize : '8px' , widthBox : '120px' , heightBox : '80px' , }, }, headers : [ { headerName : 'A' , headerKey : 'a' , style : { width : '200px' , minWidth : '200px' , color : '#000' , }, }, { headerName : 'B' , headerKey : 'b' , style : { width : '200px' , minWidth : '200px' , color : '#000' , }, }, { headerName : 'C' , headerKey : 'c' , style : { width : '200px' , minWidth : '200px' , color : '#000' , }, }, { headerName : 'D' , headerKey : 'd' , style : { width : '200px' , minWidth : '200px' , color : '#000' , }, }, { headerName : 'E' , headerKey : 'e' , style : { width : '200px' , minWidth : '200px' , color : '#000' , }, }, { headerName : 'F' , headerKey : 'f' , style : { width : '200px' , minWidth : '200px' , color : '#000' , }, }, { headerName : 'G' , headerKey : 'g' , style : { width : '200px' , minWidth : '200px' , color : '#000' , }, }, ], products : [ { a : { type : 'img' , value : 'https://via.placeholder.com/350x150' , active : false , }, c : { type : 'input' , value : 'Paris' , active : false , style : { color : '#000' , }, }, d : { type : 'input' , value : 'France' , active : false , style : { color : '#000' , }, }, e : { type : 'input' , value : 'Boe' , active : false , style : { color : '#000' , }, }, f : { type : 'select' , handleSearch : true , selectOptions : [ { value : 'Harry Potter' , label : 'harry potter' , }, { value : 'Hermione Granger' , label : 'hermione granger' , }, { value : 'Ron Whisley' , label : 'ron whisley' , }, { value : 'Dobby' , label : 'dobby' , }, { value : 'Hagrid' , label : 'hagrid' , }, { value : 'Professeur Rogue' , label : 'professeur rogue' , }, { value : 'Professeur Mcgonagal' , label : 'professeur mcgonagal' , }, { value : 'Professeur Dumbledor' , label : 'professeur dumbledor' , }, ], value : 'professeur dumbledor' , active : false , }, g : { type : 'select' , handleSearch : true , selectOptions : [ { value : 1980 , label : 1980 , }, { value : 1981 , label : 1981 , }, { value : 1982 , label : 1982 , }, { value : 1983 , label : 1983 , active : true , }, { value : 1984 , label : 1984 , }, ], value : 1983 , active : false , }, }, ], }; }, components : { VueTable, }, mounted() { this .loading = true ; setTimeout( () => { this .loading = false ; }, 300 ); }, methods : { changeData(row, header) { console .log(row, header); }, sortProduct(event, header, colIndex) { console .log( 'sort product' ); }, changeColorThead(event, header, colIndex) { this .headers[colIndex].style.color = '#e40000' ; }, changeColorTbody(event, header, rowIndex, colIndex) { this .products[rowIndex][header].style = {}; this .products[rowIndex][header].style.color = '#e40000' ; }, changeValueTbody(event, header, rowIndex, colIndex) { this .products[rowIndex][header].value = 'T-shirt' ; }, changeValueThead(event, entry, colIndex) { this .headers[colIndex].headerName = 'T-shirt' ; }, }, }; </ script > < style lang = "scss" > ::-moz-selection { color : #2c3e50 ; background : transparent; } ::selection { color : #2c3e50 ; background : transparent; } </ style >

LICENSE

MIT