Convert Google Spreadsheets to JSON using Javascript
Uses the google-spreadsheet library to fetch data.
The final JSON is based on sheets names and column titles and finally looks like this :
{
"Customers": [
{
"name": "Sony",
"country": "Japan"
},
{
"name": "Renault",
"country": "France"
}
],
"Invoices": [
{
"id": "F0001",
"totalAmount": "12367.12"
},
{
"id": "F0002",
"totalAmount": "4398.2"
}
]
}
This can be useful when you want people edit spreadsheets and need to work with the data.
npm i --save spreadsheet-to-json
extractSheets can use node callback pattern or async/await.
const { extractSheets } = require("spreadsheet-to-json");
// optional custom format cell function
const formatCell = (sheetTitle, columnTitle, value) => value.toUpperCase();
extractSheets(
{
// your google spreadhsheet key
spreadsheetKey: "abch54Ah75feBqKGiUjITgE9876Ypb0yE-abc",
// your google oauth2 credentials or API_KEY
credentials: require("./google-generated-creds.json"),
// optional: names of the sheets you want to extract
sheetsToExtract: ["Customers", "Invoices"],
// optional: custom function to parse the cells
formatCell: formatCell
},
function(err, data) {
console.log("Customers: ", data.Customers);
console.log("Invoices: ", data.Invoices);
}
);
see ./example.js
The
credentials key can either be a API_KEY
string or a service account
object.
You can create an API key here : https://console.developers.google.com/apis/credentials
Be sure to restrict it to Google Drive API
Create a credentials.json file for your app here : https://console.developers.google.com/
credentials parameter in the
extractSheets call.
Share the target google spreadsheet with the
client_email from the credentials.json.
extractSheet should produce correct data
✓ sheet should have 5 rows
✓ row should have 4 properties
✓ row should have correct properties
✓ name should be Johnny
✓ id should be 1
formatCell
✓ names should not be equal
✓ name should be uppercased
✓ id should be 1
extractSheets should produce correct data
✓ data should have 3 sheets
✓ sheets should have correct names
✓ Private sheet should not be exported
✓ Customers should have 5 rows
✓ Customers properties names should equal id,name,location,Exotic_ Col-NAME
✓ Invoices should have 9 rows
✓ Invoices properties names should equal ref,amount
✓ Leads should have 9 rows
✓ Leads properties names should equal id,estimate,ref
open invalid spreadsheet should return empty data
✓ invalid should have no rows
columns with exotic names should be handled correctly
✓ Exotic column name should exist in output
✓ Exotic column name should be renamed in data
✓ Exotic column name should be handled correctly
total: 21
passing: 21
duration: 1.9s
Julien Bouquillon julien@bouquillon.com http://github.com/revolunet