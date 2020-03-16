openbase logo
stj

spreadsheet-to-json

by Julien Bouquillon
2.0.0 (see all)

Convert Google Spreadsheets to JSON using Javascript

npm
GitHub
Documentation
597

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

spreadsheet-to-json

npm license github-issues Circle CI build status

nodei.co

Convert Google Spreadsheets to JSON using Javascript

Uses the google-spreadsheet library to fetch data.

The final JSON is based on sheets names and column titles and finally looks like this :

{
  "Customers": [
    {
      "name": "Sony",
      "country": "Japan"
    },
    {
      "name": "Renault",
      "country": "France"
    }
  ],
  "Invoices": [
    {
      "id": "F0001",
      "totalAmount": "12367.12"
    },
    {
      "id": "F0002",
      "totalAmount": "4398.2"
    }
  ]
}

This can be useful when you want people edit spreadsheets and need to work with the data.

Install

npm i --save spreadsheet-to-json

QuickStart

extractSheets can use node callback pattern or async/await.

const { extractSheets } = require("spreadsheet-to-json");

// optional custom format cell function
const formatCell = (sheetTitle, columnTitle, value) => value.toUpperCase();

extractSheets(
  {
    // your google spreadhsheet key
    spreadsheetKey: "abch54Ah75feBqKGiUjITgE9876Ypb0yE-abc",
    // your google oauth2 credentials or API_KEY
    credentials: require("./google-generated-creds.json"),
    // optional: names of the sheets you want to extract
    sheetsToExtract: ["Customers", "Invoices"],
    // optional: custom function to parse the cells
    formatCell: formatCell
  },
  function(err, data) {
    console.log("Customers: ", data.Customers);
    console.log("Invoices: ", data.Invoices);
  }
);

see ./example.js

Authentification

The credentials key can either be a API_KEY string or a service account object.

API Key

You can create an API key here : https://console.developers.google.com/apis/credentials

Be sure to restrict it to Google Drive API

Google service account

Create a credentials.json file for your app here : https://console.developers.google.com/

  • create a new project
  • enable the Drive API
  • in credentials, select create new credentials then service account and save the generated JSON. (privately)
  • then give the JSON contents to the credentials parameter in the extractSheets call.

Share the target google spreadsheet with the client_email from the credentials.json.

Tests

extractSheet should produce correct data

✓ sheet should have 5 rowsrow should have 4 properties
✓ row should have correct properties
✓ name should be Johnny
✓ id should be 1

formatCell

✓ names should not be equal
✓ name should be uppercased
✓ id should be 1

extractSheets should produce correct data

✓ data should have 3 sheets
✓ sheets should have correct names
✓ Private sheet should not be exported
✓ Customers should have 5 rows
✓ Customers properties names should equal id,name,location,Exotic_ Col-NAME
✓ Invoices should have 9 rows
✓ Invoices properties names should equal ref,amount
✓ Leads should have 9 rows
✓ Leads properties names should equal id,estimate,ref

open invalid spreadsheet should return empty data

✓ invalid should have no rows

columns with exotic names should be handled correctly

✓ Exotic column name should exist in output
✓ Exotic column name should be renamed in data
✓ Exotic column name should be handled correctly


total:     21
passing:   21
duration:  1.9s

Author

Julien Bouquillon julien@bouquillon.com http://github.com/revolunet

License

