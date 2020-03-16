Convert Google Spreadsheets to JSON using Javascript

Uses the google-spreadsheet library to fetch data.

The final JSON is based on sheets names and column titles and finally looks like this :

{ "Customers" : [ { "name" : "Sony" , "country" : "Japan" }, { "name" : "Renault" , "country" : "France" } ], "Invoices" : [ { "id" : "F0001" , "totalAmount" : "12367.12" }, { "id" : "F0002" , "totalAmount" : "4398.2" } ] }

This can be useful when you want people edit spreadsheets and need to work with the data.

Install

npm i --save spreadsheet-to-json

QuickStart

extractSheets can use node callback pattern or async/await.

const { extractSheets } = require ( "spreadsheet-to-json" ); const formatCell = ( sheetTitle, columnTitle, value ) => value.toUpperCase(); extractSheets( { spreadsheetKey : "abch54Ah75feBqKGiUjITgE9876Ypb0yE-abc" , credentials : require ( "./google-generated-creds.json" ), sheetsToExtract : [ "Customers" , "Invoices" ], formatCell : formatCell }, function ( err, data ) { console .log( "Customers: " , data.Customers); console .log( "Invoices: " , data.Invoices); } );

see ./example.js

Authentification

The credentials key can either be a API_KEY string or a service account object .

API Key

You can create an API key here : https://console.developers.google.com/apis/credentials

Be sure to restrict it to Google Drive API

Google service account

Create a credentials.json file for your app here : https://console.developers.google.com/

create a new project

enable the Drive API

in credentials , select create new credentials then service account and save the generated JSON. (privately)

, select then and save the generated JSON. (privately) then give the JSON contents to the credentials parameter in the extractSheets call.

Share the target google spreadsheet with the client_email from the credentials.json.

Tests

extractSheet should produce correct data ✓ sheet should have 5 rows ✓ row should have 4 properties ✓ row should have correct properties ✓ name should be Johnny ✓ id should be 1 formatCell ✓ names should not be equal ✓ name should be uppercased ✓ id should be 1 extractSheets should produce correct data ✓ data should have 3 sheets ✓ sheets should have correct names ✓ Private sheet should not be exported ✓ Customers should have 5 rows ✓ Customers properties names should equal id, name , location ,Exotic_ Col- NAME ✓ Invoices should have 9 rows ✓ Invoices properties names should equal ref ,amount ✓ Leads should have 9 rows ✓ Leads properties names should equal id,estimate, ref open invalid spreadsheet should return empty data ✓ invalid should have no rows columns with exotic names should be handled correctly ✓ Exotic column name should exist in output ✓ Exotic column name should be renamed in data ✓ Exotic column name should be handled correctly total: 21 passing : 21 duration: 1.9 s

Author

Julien Bouquillon julien@bouquillon.com http://github.com/revolunet

License