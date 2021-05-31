spown

Spawn child process.

Install

$ yarn add spown

Usage

type TSpawnChildProcessOptions = { argv0?: string , cwd?: string , env?: NodeJS.ProcessEnv, stdin?: Stream | null , stdout?: Stream | null , stderr?: Stream | null , uid?: number , gid?: number , serialization?: 'json' | 'advanced' } const spawnChildProcess: ( command: string , options?: TSpawnChildProcessOptions ) => Promise <{ stdout: string | null , stderr: string | null }>

type TSpawnChildProcessStreamOptions = { argv0?: string , cwd?: string , env?: NodeJS.ProcessEnv, stdin?: Stream | null , stdout?: Stream | null , stderr?: Stream | null , shouldCreateIpcChannel?: boolean , uid?: number , gid?: number , serialization?: 'json' | 'advanced' } const spawnChildProcessStream: ( command: string , options?: TSpawnChildProcessStreamOptions ) => ChildProcess