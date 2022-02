spots

Partial function argument binding with placeholders

spots makes it simple to bind some arguments, leaving the rest free.

var S = require ( 'spots' ); function sub ( a, b ) { return a - b; } var minus1 = S(sub, S, 1 ); minus1( 9 );

It can apply more than 1 argument.

function add4 ( a, b, c, d ) { return a + b + c + d; } var applyEven = S(add4, S, 1 , S, 2 ); applyEven( -1 , -2 );

It works very nice to solve JavaScript Madness problem.

[ '1' , '2' , '3' ].map(S( parseInt , S, 10 ));

You can use spots with functional-pipeline to apply arguments to the individual steps.

var fp = require ( 'functional-pipeline' ); function add ( a, b ) { return a + b; } function sub ( a, b ) { return a - b; } fp( S(sub, 1 , S), S(add, S, 20 ) )( 3 );

Real world example chdir-promise index.js where we use spots to pass argument to Q.try method.

If there is a context (like filling some arguments to a method), you can bind to the object after applying spots

var calc = { name : 'calc' , add4 : function ( a, b, c, d ) { return this .name + ' ' + a + b + c + d; } }; var add_2_4 = S(calc.add4, S, 2 , S, 4 ).bind(calc); add_2_4( 1 , 3 );

Available on NPM and bower under name spots .

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

