This is a universal wrapper/client for the Spotify Web API that runs on Node.JS and the browser, using browserify/webpack/rollup. A list of selected wrappers for different languages and environments is available at the Developer site's Libraries page.

Project owners are thelinmichael and JMPerez, with help from a lot of awesome contributors.

Version 5

⚠️ Since the last release (4.0.0, released over year ago) a lot of new functionality has been added by a lot of different contributors. Thank you. In order to implement some of the feature requests, some breaking changes had to be made. A list of them, along with a list of the new functionality, can be found in the CHANGELOG.

Features

The library includes helper functions to do the following:

Fetch music metadata

Albums, artists, and tracks

Audio features and analysis for tracks

Albums for a specific artist

Top tracks for a specific artist

Artists similar to a specific artist

Profiles

User's emails, product type, display name, birthdate, image

Search

Albums, artists, tracks, and playlists

Playlist manipulation

Get a user's playlists

Create playlists

Change playlist details

Add tracks to a playlist

Remove tracks from a playlist

Replace tracks in a playlist

Reorder tracks in a playlist

Your Music library

Add, remove, and get tracks and albums that are in the signed in user's Your Music library

Check if a track or album is in the signed in user's Your Music library

Personalization

Get a user’s top artists and tracks based on calculated affinity

Browse

Get New Releases

Get Featured Playlists

Get a List of Categories

Get a Category

Get a Category's Playlists

Get recommendations based on seeds

Get available genre seeds

Player

Get a User's Available Devices

Get Information About The User's Current Playback State

Get Current User's Recently Played Tracks

Get the User's Currently Playing Track

Pause a User's Playback

Seek To Position In Currently Playing Track

Set Repeat Mode On User’s Playback

Set Volume For User's Playback

Skip User’s Playback To Next Track

Skip User’s Playback To Previous Track

Start/Resume a User's Playback

Toggle Shuffle For User’s Playback

Transfer a User's Playback

Follow

Follow and unfollow users

Follow and unfollow artists

Check if the logged in user follows a user or artist

Follow a playlist

Unfollow a playlist

Get followed artists

Check if users are following a Playlist

Shows

Authentication

All methods require authentication, which can be done using these flows:

Dependencies

This project depends on superagent to make HTTP requests.

Installation

$ npm install spotify-web-api-node

Usage

First, instantiate the wrapper.

var SpotifyWebApi = require ( 'spotify-web-api-node' ); var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi({ clientId : 'fcecfc72172e4cd267473117a17cbd4d' , clientSecret : 'a6338157c9bb5ac9c71924cb2940e1a7' , redirectUri : 'http://www.example.com/callback' });

If you've got an access token and want to use it for all calls, simply use the API object's set method. Handling credentials is described in detail in the Authorization section.

spotifyApi.setAccessToken( '<your_access_token>' );

Lastly, use the wrapper's helper methods to make the request to Spotify's Web API. The wrapper uses promises, so you need to provide a success callback as well as an error callback.

spotifyApi.getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artist albums' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } );

If you dont wan't to use promises, you can provide a callback method instead.

spotifyApi.getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' , { limit : 10 , offset : 20 }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Something went wrong!' ); } else { console .log(data.body); } } );

The functions that fetch data from the API also accept a JSON object with a set of options. For example, limit and offset can be used in functions that returns paginated results, such as search and retrieving an artist's albums.

Note that the options parameter is required if you're using a callback method., even if it's empty.

spotifyApi .getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' , { limit : 10 , offset : 20 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Album information' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); } );

Responses and errors

This exposes the response headers, status code and body.

{ "body" : { }, "headers" : { }, "statusCode" : }

Errors have same fields, as well as a human readable message . This is especially useful since Spotify's Web API returns different types of error objects depending on the endpoint being called.

Example of a response

Retrieving a track's metadata in spotify-web-api-node version 1.4.0 and later:

{ "body" : { "name" : "Golpe Maestro" , "popularity" : 42 , "preview_url" : "https://p.scdn.co/mp3-preview/4ac44a56e3a4b7b354c1273d7550bbad38c51f5d" , "track_number" : 1 , "type" : "track" , "uri" : "spotify:track:3Qm86XLflmIXVm1wcwkgDK" }, "headers" : { "date" : "Fri, 27 Feb 2015 09:25:48 GMT" , "content-type" : "application/json; charset=utf-8" , "cache-control" : "public, max-age=7200" }, "statusCode" : 200 }

More examples

Below are examples for all helper functions. Longer examples of some requests can be found in the examples folder.

var SpotifyWebApi = require ( 'spotify-web-api-node' ); var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi(); spotifyApi.getAlbum( '5U4W9E5WsYb2jUQWePT8Xm' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Album information' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.getAlbums([ '5U4W9E5WsYb2jUQWePT8Xm' , '3KyVcddATClQKIdtaap4bV' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Albums information' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.getArtist( '2hazSY4Ef3aB9ATXW7F5w3' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artist information' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.getArtists([ '2hazSY4Ef3aB9ATXW7F5w3' , '6J6yx1t3nwIDyPXk5xa7O8' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artists information' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Artist albums' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.searchTracks( 'Love' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Search by "Love"' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.searchArtists( 'Love' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Search artists by "Love"' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); spotifyApi.searchTracks( 'artist:Love' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Search tracks by "Love" in the artist name' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.searchTracks( 'track:Alright artist:Kendrick Lamar' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Search tracks by "Alright" in the track name and "Kendrick Lamar" in the artist name' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.searchPlaylists( 'workout' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Found playlists are' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getAlbumTracks( '41MnTivkwTO3UUJ8DrqEJJ' , { limit : 5 , offset : 1 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getArtistTopTracks( '0oSGxfWSnnOXhD2fKuz2Gy' , 'GB' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getArtistRelatedArtists( '0qeei9KQnptjwb8MgkqEoy' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { done(err); }); spotifyApi.getAudioFeaturesForTrack( '3Qm86XLflmIXVm1wcwkgDK' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { done(err); }); spotifyApi.getAudioAnalysisForTrack( '3Qm86XLflmIXVm1wcwkgDK' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { done(err); }); spotifyApi.getAudioFeaturesForTracks([ '4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh' , '3Qm86XLflmIXVm1wcwkgDK' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { done(err); }); spotifyApi.getUser( 'petteralexis' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Some information about this user' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMe() .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Some information about the authenticated user' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getPlaylist( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Some information about this playlist' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getUserPlaylists( 'thelinmichael' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Retrieved playlists' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.createPlaylist( 'My playlist' , { 'description' : 'My description' , 'public' : true }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Created playlist!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.addTracksToPlaylist( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , [ "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" , "spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M" ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Added tracks to playlist!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.addTracksToPlaylist( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , [ "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" , "spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M" ], { position : 5 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Added tracks to playlist!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.removeTracksFromPlaylistByPosition( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , [ 0 , 2 , 130 ], "0wD+DKCUxiSR/WY8lF3fiCTb7Z8X4ifTUtqn8rO82O4Mvi5wsX8BsLj7IbIpLVM9" ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Tracks removed from playlist!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); var tracks = [{ uri : "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" }]; var playlistId = '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' ; var options = { snapshot_id : "0wD+DKCUxiSR/WY8lF3fiCTb7Z8X4ifTUtqn8rO82O4Mvi5wsX8BsLj7IbIpLVM9" }; spotifyApi.removeTracksFromPlaylist(playlistId, tracks, options) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Tracks removed from playlist!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); var options = { "range_length" : 2 }; spotifyApi.reorderTracksInPlaylist( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , 0 , 10 , options) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Tracks reordered in playlist!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.changePlaylistDetails( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , { name : 'This is a new name for my Cool Playlist, and will become private' , 'public' : false }).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Playlist is now private!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.uploadCustomPlaylistCoverImage( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , 'longbase64uri' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Playlsit cover image uploaded!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.followPlaylist( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , { 'public' : false }).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Playlist successfully followed privately!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.unfollowPlaylist( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Playlist successfully unfollowed!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.areFollowingPlaylist( '5ieJqeLJjjI8iJWaxeBLuK' , [ 'thelinmichael' , 'ella' ]) .then( function ( data ) { data.body.forEach( function ( isFollowing ) { console .log( "User is following: " + isFollowing); }); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getFollowedArtists({ limit : 1 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'This user is following ' , data.body.artists.total, ' artists!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.followUsers([ 'thelinmichael' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.followArtists([ '2hazSY4Ef3aB9ATXW7F5w3' , '6J6yx1t3nwIDyPXk5xa7O8' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.unfollowUsers([ 'thelinmichael' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.unfollowArtists([ '2hazSY4Ef3aB9ATXW7F5w3' , '6J6yx1t3nwIDyPXk5xa7O8' ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); let usersId = [ 'thelinmichael' ]; spotifyApi.isFollowingUsers(usersId) .then( function ( data ) { let isFollowing = data.body; for ( let index = 0 ; index < usersId.length; index++) { console .log(usersId[index] + ':' + isFollowing[index]) } }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); let artistsId = [ '6mfK6Q2tzLMEchAr0e9Uzu' , '4DYFVNKZ1uixa6SQTvzQwJ' ]; spotifyApi.isFollowingArtists(artistsId) .then( function ( data ) { let isFollowing = data.body; for ( let index = 0 ; index < artistsId.length; index++) { console .log(artistsId[index] + ':' + isFollowing[index]) } }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMySavedTracks({ limit : 2 , offset : 1 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Done!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.containsMySavedTracks([ "5ybJm6GczjQOgTqmJ0BomP" ]) .then( function ( data ) { var trackIsInYourMusic = data.body[ 0 ]; if (trackIsInYourMusic) { console .log( 'Track was found in the user\'s Your Music library' ); } else { console .log( 'Track was not found.' ); } }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.removeFromMySavedTracks([ "3VNWq8rTnQG6fM1eldSpZ0" ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Removed!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); }); spotifyApi.addToMySavedTracks([ "3VNWq8rTnQG6fM1eldSpZ0" ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Added track!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); }); spotifyApi.getMySavedAlbums({ limit : 1 , offset : 0 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body.items); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.containsMySavedAlbums([ "1H8AHEB8VSE8irHViGOIrF" ]) .then( function ( data ) { var albumIsInYourMusic = data.body[ 0 ]; if (albumIsInYourMusic) { console .log( 'Album was found in the user\'s Your Music library' ); } else { console .log( 'Album was not found.' ); } }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.removeFromMySavedAlbums([ "1H8AHEB8VSE8irHViGOIrF" ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Removed!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); }); spotifyApi.addToMySavedAlbums([ "1H8AHEB8VSE8irHViGOIrF" ]) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Added album!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); }); spotifyApi.getNewReleases({ limit : 5 , offset : 0 , country : 'SE' }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); done(); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Something went wrong!" , err); }); }); spotifyApi.getFeaturedPlaylists({ limit : 3 , offset : 1 , country : 'SE' , locale : 'sv_SE' , timestamp : '2014-10-23T09:00:00' }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Something went wrong!" , err); }); spotifyApi.getCategories({ limit : 5 , offset : 0 , country : 'SE' , locale : 'sv_SE' }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Something went wrong!" , err); }); spotifyApi.getCategory( 'party' , { country : 'SE' , locale : 'sv_SE' }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Something went wrong!" , err); }); spotifyApi.getPlaylistsForCategory( 'party' , { country : 'BR' , limit : 2 , offset : 0 }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Something went wrong!" , err); }); spotifyApi.getRecommendations({ min_energy : 0.4 , seed_artists : [ '6mfK6Q2tzLMEchAr0e9Uzu' , '4DYFVNKZ1uixa6SQTvzQwJ' ], min_popularity : 50 }) .then( function ( data ) { let recommendations = data.body; console .log(recommendations); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Something went wrong!" , err); }); spotifyApi.getAvailableGenreSeeds() .then( function ( data ) { let genreSeeds = data.body; console .log(genreSeeds); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMyDevices() .then( function ( data ) { let availableDevices = data.body.devices; console .log(availableDevices); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMyCurrentPlaybackState() .then( function ( data ) { if (data.body && data.body.is_playing) { console .log( "User is currently playing something!" ); } else { console .log( "User is not playing anything, or doing so in private." ); } }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMyRecentlyPlayedTracks({ limit : 20 }).then( function ( data ) { console .log( "Your 20 most recently played tracks are:" ); data.body.items.forEach( item => console .log(item.track)); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMyCurrentPlayingTrack() .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Now playing: ' + data.body.item.name); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.pause() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Playback paused' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.seek(positionMs) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Seek to ' + positionMs); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.setRepeat( 'track' ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Repeat track.' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.setVolume( 50 ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Setting volume to 50.' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.skipToNext() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Skip to next' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.skipToPrevious() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Skip to previous' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.play() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Playback started' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.setShuffle( true ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Shuffle is on.' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.transferMyPlayback(deviceIds) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Transfering playback to ' + deviceIds); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMyTopArtists() .then( function ( data ) { let topArtists = data.body.items; console .log(topArtists); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); }); spotifyApi.getMyTopTracks() .then( function ( data ) { let topTracks = data.body.items; console .log(topTracks); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); });

Chaining calls

spotifyApi .getAlbum( '5U4W9E5WsYb2jUQWePT8Xm' ) .then( function ( data ) { return data.body.tracks.map( function ( t ) { return t.id; }); }) .then( function ( trackIds ) { return spotifyApi.getTracks(trackIds); }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .error(error); }); spotifyApi .getArtistAlbums( '43ZHCT0cAZBISjO8DG9PnE' , { limit : 10 }) .then( function ( data ) { return data.body.albums.map( function ( a ) { return a.id; }); }) .then( function ( albums ) { return spotifyApi.getAlbums(albums); }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); });

Authorization

Supplying an access token is required for all requests to the Spotify API. This wrapper supports three authorization flows - The Authorization Code flow (signed by a user), the Client Credentials flow (application authentication - the user isn't involved), and the Implicit Grant Flow (For completely clientside applications). See Spotify's Authorization guide for detailed information on these flows.

Important: If you are writing a universal/isomorphic web app using this library, you will not be able to use methods that send a client secret to the Spotify authorization service. Client secrets should be kept server-side and not exposed to client browsers. Never include your client secret in the public JS served to the browser.

The first thing you need to do is to create an application. A step-by-step tutorial is offered by Spotify in this tutorial.

Authorization code flow

With the application created and its redirect URI set, the only thing necessary for the application to retrieve an authorization code is the user's permission. Which permissions you're able to ask for is documented in Spotify's Using Scopes section.

In order to get permissions, you need to direct the user to Spotify's Accounts service. Generate the URL by using the wrapper's authorization URL method.

var scopes = [ 'user-read-private' , 'user-read-email' ], redirectUri = 'https://example.com/callback' , clientId = '5fe01282e44241328a84e7c5cc169165' , state = 'some-state-of-my-choice' ; var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi({ redirectUri : redirectUri, clientId : clientId }); var authorizeURL = spotifyApi.createAuthorizeURL(scopes, state); console .log(authorizeURL);

The example below uses a hardcoded authorization code, retrieved from the Accounts service as described above.

var credentials = { clientId : 'someClientId' , clientSecret : 'someClientSecret' , redirectUri : 'http://www.michaelthelin.se/test-callback' }; var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi(credentials); var code = 'MQCbtKe23z7YzzS44KzZzZgjQa621hgSzHN' ; spotifyApi.authorizationCodeGrant(code).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'The token expires in ' + data.body[ 'expires_in' ]); console .log( 'The access token is ' + data.body[ 'access_token' ]); console .log( 'The refresh token is ' + data.body[ 'refresh_token' ]); spotifyApi.setAccessToken(data.body[ 'access_token' ]); spotifyApi.setRefreshToken(data.body[ 'refresh_token' ]); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); } );

Since the access token was set on the API object in the previous success callback, it's going to be used in future calls. As it was retrieved using the Authorization Code flow, it can also be refreshed.

spotifyApi.refreshAccessToken().then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'The access token has been refreshed!' ); spotifyApi.setAccessToken(data.body[ 'access_token' ]); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Could not refresh access token' , err); } );

Client Credential flow

The Client Credential flow doesn't require the user to give permissions, so it's suitable for requests where the application just needs to authenticate itself. This is the case with for example retrieving a playlist. However, note that the access token cannot be refreshed, and that it isn't connected to a specific user.

var clientId = 'someClientId' , clientSecret = 'someClientSecret' ; var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi({ clientId : clientId, clientSecret : clientSecret }); spotifyApi.clientCredentialsGrant().then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'The access token expires in ' + data.body[ 'expires_in' ]); console .log( 'The access token is ' + data.body[ 'access_token' ]); spotifyApi.setAccessToken(data.body[ 'access_token' ]); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong when retrieving an access token' , err); } );

Implicit Grant flow

The Implicit Grant can be used to allow users to login to your completely client-side application. This method still requires a registered application, but won't expose your client secret. This method of authentication won't return any refresh tokens, so you will need to fully reauthenticate the user everytime a token expires.

var scopes = [ 'user-read-private' , 'user-read-email' ], redirectUri = 'https://example.com/callback' , clientId = '5fe01282e44241328a84e7c5cc169165' , state = 'some-state-of-my-choice' , showDialog = true , responseType = 'token' ; var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi({ redirectUri : redirectUri, clientId : clientId }); var authorizeURL = spotifyApi.createAuthorizeURL( scopes, state, showDialog, responseType ); console .log(authorizeURL);

When the client returns, it will have a token we can directly pass to the library:

var code = 'MQCbtKe23z7YzzS44KzZzZgjQa621hgSzHN' ; var credentials = { clientId : 'someClientId' , clientSecret : 'someClientSecret' , accessToken : code }; var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi(credentials); spotifyApi.setAccessToken(code);

Setting credentials

Credentials are either set when constructing the API object or set after the object has been created using setters. They can be set all at once or one at a time.

Using setters, getters and resetters.

var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi(); spotifyApi.setAccessToken( 'myAccessToken' ); spotifyApi.setRefreshToken( 'myRefreshToken' ); spotifyApi.setRedirectURI( 'http://www.example.com/test-callback' ); spotifyApi.setClientId( 'myOwnClientId' ); spotifyApi.setClientSecret( 'someSuperSecretString' ); spotifyApi.setCredentials({ accessToken : 'myAccessToken' , refreshToken : 'myRefreshToken' , redirectUri : 'http://www.example.com/test-callback' , 'clientId ' : 'myClientId' , clientSecret : 'myClientSecret' }); console .log( 'The access token is ' + spotifyApi.getAccessToken()); console .log( 'The refresh token is ' + spotifyApi.getRefreshToken()); console .log( 'The redirectURI is ' + spotifyApi.getRedirectURI()); console .log( 'The client ID is ' + spotifyApi.getClientId()); console .log( 'The client secret is ' + spotifyApi.getClientSecret()); console .log( 'The credentials are ' + spotifyApi.getCredentials()); spotifyApi.resetAccessToken(); spotifyApi.resetRefreshToken(); spotifyApi.resetRedirectURI(); spotifyApi.resetClientId(); spotifyApi.resetClientSecret(); spotifyApi.resetCode(); spotifyApi.resetCredentials();

Using the constructor.

var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi({ clientId : 'myClientId' , clientSecret : 'myClientSecret' }); spotifyApi.clientCredentialsGrant().then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'The access token is ' + data.body[ 'access_token' ]); spotifyApi.setAccessToken(data.body[ 'access_token' ]); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); } );

var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi({ accessToken : 'njd9wng4d0ycwnn3g4d1jm30yig4d27iom5lg4d3' }); spotifyApi.searchTracks( 'artist:Love' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); } );

var spotifyApi = new SpotifyWebApi({ accessToken : 'njd9wng4d0ycwnn3g4d1jm30yig4d27iom5lg4d3' }); api .getPlaylistTracks( '3ktAYNcRHpazJ9qecm3ptn' , { offset : 1 , limit : 5 , fields : 'items' }) .then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'The playlist contains these tracks' , data.body); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Something went wrong!' , err); } );

Development

See something you think can be improved? Open an issue or clone the project and send a pull request with your changes.

