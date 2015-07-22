Node.js implementation of the Spotify Web protocol

This module implements the "Spotify Web" WebSocket protocol that is used on Spotify's Web UI.

This module is heavily inspired by the original open-source Python implementation: Hexxeh/spotify-websocket-api.

Installation

$ npm install spotify-web

Example

Here's an example of logging in to the Spotify server and creating a session. Then requesting the metadata for a given track URI, and playing the track audio file through the speakers:

var lame = require ( 'lame' ); var Speaker = require ( 'speaker' ); var Spotify = require ( 'spotify-web' ); var uri = process.argv[ 2 ] || 'spotify:track:6tdp8sdXrXlPV6AZZN2PE8' ; var username = process.env.USERNAME; var password = process.env.PASSWORD; Spotify.login(username, password, function ( err, spotify ) { if (err) throw err; spotify.get(uri, function ( err, track ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Playing: %s - %s' , track.artist[ 0 ].name, track.name); track.play() .pipe( new lame.Decoder()) .pipe( new Speaker()) .on( 'finish' , function ( ) { spotify.disconnect(); }); }); });

See the example directory for some more example code.

API

TODO: document!

