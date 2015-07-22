openbase logo
spotify-web

by Nathan Rajlich
1.3.0 (see all)

Node.js implementation of the Spotify Web protocol

Overview

Readme

node-spotify-web

Node.js implementation of the Spotify Web protocol

This module implements the "Spotify Web" WebSocket protocol that is used on Spotify's Web UI.

This module is heavily inspired by the original open-source Python implementation: Hexxeh/spotify-websocket-api.

Installation

$ npm install spotify-web

Example

Here's an example of logging in to the Spotify server and creating a session. Then requesting the metadata for a given track URI, and playing the track audio file through the speakers:

var lame = require('lame');
var Speaker = require('speaker');
var Spotify = require('spotify-web');
var uri = process.argv[2] || 'spotify:track:6tdp8sdXrXlPV6AZZN2PE8';

// Spotify credentials...
var username = process.env.USERNAME;
var password = process.env.PASSWORD;

Spotify.login(username, password, function (err, spotify) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // first get a "Track" instance from the track URI
  spotify.get(uri, function (err, track) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log('Playing: %s - %s', track.artist[0].name, track.name);

    // play() returns a readable stream of MP3 audio data
    track.play()
      .pipe(new lame.Decoder())
      .pipe(new Speaker())
      .on('finish', function () {
        spotify.disconnect();
      });

  });
});

See the example directory for some more example code.

API

TODO: document!

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

