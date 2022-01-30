openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

spotify-url-info

by microlinkhq
2.2.3 (see all)

Get metadata from Spotify URL.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

microlink logo

Last version Coverage Status NPM Status

Get metadata from Spotify URLs.

Install

npm install spotify-url-info

Usage

const { getData, getPreview, getTracks } = require('spotify-url-info')

There are two functions:

  • .getData: Provides the full available data, in a shape that is very similar to what the spotify API returns.
  • .getPreview: Always returns the same fields for different types of resources (album, artist, playlist, track). The preview track is the first in the Album, Playlist, etc.

Both take a spotify URL (play. or open.) as input and return a Promise.

getPreview('https://open.spotify.com/track/5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas')
  .then(data => console.log(data))

returns

{
  "title": "Immaterial",
  "type": "track",
  "track": "Immaterial",
  "artist": "SOPHIE",
  "image": "https://i.scdn.co/image/d6f496a6708d22a2f867e5acb84afb0eb0b07bc1",
  "audio": "https://p.scdn.co/mp3-preview/6be8eb12ff18ae09b7a6d38ff1e5327fd128a74e?cid=162b7dc01f3a4a2ca32ed3cec83d1e02",
  "link": "https://open.spotify.com/track/5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas",
  "embed": "https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas",
  "date": "2018-06-15",
  "description": "description of a podcast episode"
}

The fields description and date will be undefined for some types of media that don't have this information.

getData('https://open.spotify.com/track/5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas')
  .then(data => console.log(data))

returns any raw data we can scrape from spotify. There are no guarantees about the shape of this data, because it varies with different media and scraping methods. Handle it carefully.

getTracks('https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3Q4cPwMHY95ZHXtmcU2xvH')
  .then(data => console.log(data))

Returns array with tracks. Below is array with an example track. This data is passed on straight from spotify, so the shape could change. Only the first 100 tracks will be returned.

[
  {
    "artists": [
      {
        "external_urls": {
          "spotify": "https://open.spotify.com/artist/5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu"
        },
        "href": "https://api.spotify.com/v1/artists/5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu",
        "id": "5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu",
        "name": "SOPHIE",
        "type": "artist",
        "uri": "spotify:artist:5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu"
      }
    ],
    "duration_ms": 188520,
    "episode": false,
    "explicit": false,
    "external_urls": {
      "spotify": "https://open.spotify.com/track/18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td"
    },
    "href": "https://api.spotify.com/v1/tracks/18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td",
    "id": "18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td",
    "name": "JUST LIKE WE NEVER SAID GOODBYE",
    "popularity": 34,
    "preview_url": "https://p.scdn.co/mp3-preview/d5790004de973f83756311075125ffc965e522c8?cid=a46f5c5745a14fbf826186da8da5ecc3",
    "type": "track",
    "uri": "spotify:track:18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td"
  }
]

License

spotify-url-info © microlink.io, released under the MIT License.
Authored by Karl Sander and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.

microlink.io · GitHub microlink.io · Twitter @microlinkhq

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial