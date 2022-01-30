Get metadata from Spotify URLs.

Install

npm install spotify-url-info

Usage

const { getData, getPreview, getTracks } = require ( 'spotify-url-info' )

There are two functions:

.getData : Provides the full available data, in a shape that is very similar to what the spotify API returns.

: Provides the full available data, in a shape that is very similar to what the spotify API returns. .getPreview : Always returns the same fields for different types of resources (album, artist, playlist, track). The preview track is the first in the Album, Playlist, etc.

Both take a spotify URL (play. or open.) as input and return a Promise.

getPreview( 'https://open.spotify.com/track/5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas' ) .then( data => console .log(data))

returns

{ "title" : "Immaterial" , "type" : "track" , "track" : "Immaterial" , "artist" : "SOPHIE" , "image" : "https://i.scdn.co/image/d6f496a6708d22a2f867e5acb84afb0eb0b07bc1" , "audio" : "https://p.scdn.co/mp3-preview/6be8eb12ff18ae09b7a6d38ff1e5327fd128a74e?cid=162b7dc01f3a4a2ca32ed3cec83d1e02" , "link" : "https://open.spotify.com/track/5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas" , "embed" : "https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas" , "date" : "2018-06-15" , "description" : "description of a podcast episode" }

The fields description and date will be undefined for some types of media that don't have this information.

getData( 'https://open.spotify.com/track/5nTtCOCds6I0PHMNtqelas' ) .then( data => console .log(data))

returns any raw data we can scrape from spotify. There are no guarantees about the shape of this data, because it varies with different media and scraping methods. Handle it carefully.

getTracks( 'https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3Q4cPwMHY95ZHXtmcU2xvH' ) .then( data => console .log(data))

Returns array with tracks. Below is array with an example track. This data is passed on straight from spotify, so the shape could change. Only the first 100 tracks will be returned.

[ { "artists" : [ { "external_urls" : { "spotify" : "https://open.spotify.com/artist/5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu" }, "href" : "https://api.spotify.com/v1/artists/5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu" , "id" : "5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu" , "name" : "SOPHIE" , "type" : "artist" , "uri" : "spotify:artist:5a2w2tgpLwv26BYJf2qYwu" } ], "duration_ms" : 188520 , "episode" : false , "explicit" : false , "external_urls" : { "spotify" : "https://open.spotify.com/track/18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td" }, "href" : "https://api.spotify.com/v1/tracks/18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td" , "id" : "18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td" , "name" : "JUST LIKE WE NEVER SAID GOODBYE" , "popularity" : 34 , "preview_url" : "https://p.scdn.co/mp3-preview/d5790004de973f83756311075125ffc965e522c8?cid=a46f5c5745a14fbf826186da8da5ecc3" , "type" : "track" , "uri" : "spotify:track:18yTgk0VgjB9XDj8h2q6Td" } ]

