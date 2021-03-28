openbase logo
spotify-uri

by Nathan Rajlich
2.2.0 (see all)

Parse and format the various Spotify URI formats

Readme

spotify-uri

Parse the various Spotify URI formats into Objects and back

Build Status

Spotify URIs get passed around in a variety of flavors. This module parses them into a JavaScript object so you can work with them further. You can also convert them back into Spotify URIs or HTTP URLs.

Installation

Install for node.js or browserify using npm:

$ npm install spotify-uri

Example

var spotifyUri = require('spotify-uri');
var parsed, uri;

// parse Spotify URIs or HTTP URLs into JavaScipt metadata Objects:

parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw');
console.log(parsed);
// { uri: 'spotify:track:3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw',
//   type: 'track',
//   id: '3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw' }

parsed = spotifyUri.parse('http://open.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN');
console.log(parsed);
// { uri: 'http://open.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN',
//   type: 'track',
//   id: '1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN' }


// you can also format the parsed objects back into a URI or HTTP URL:

uri = spotifyUri.formatURI(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'spotify:track:1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'

uri = spotifyUri.formatOpenURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'http://open.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'

uri = spotifyUri.formatPlayURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://play.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'

uri = spotifyUri.formatEmbedURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'

See the test cases for some more examples of Spotify URIs.

API

.parse(String uri) → Object

Parses a Spotify URI or a Spotify HTTP(s) URL into an Object. The specific properties set on the returned Object depend on the "type" of uri that gets passed in. The different "types" are listed below:

.formatURI(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify URI. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('https://play.spotify.com/track/3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatURI(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'spotify:track:3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw'

.formatOpenURL(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTP "open" URL. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:3c1zC1Ma3987kQcHQfcG0Q');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatOpenURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'http://open.spotify.com/track/3c1zC1Ma3987kQcHQfcG0Q'

.formatPlayURL(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTPS "play" URL. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:4Jgp57InfWE4MxJLfheNVz');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatPlayURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://play.spotify.com/track/4Jgp57InfWE4MxJLfheNVz'

.formatEmbedURL(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTPS "embed" URL. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:6JmI8SpUHoQ4yveHLjTrko');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatEmbedURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:6JmI8SpUHoQ4yveHLjTrko'

License

MIT

