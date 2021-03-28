Parse the various Spotify URI formats into Objects and back

Spotify URIs get passed around in a variety of flavors. This module parses them into a JavaScript object so you can work with them further. You can also convert them back into Spotify URIs or HTTP URLs.

Installation

Install for node.js or browserify using npm :

$ npm install spotify-uri

Example

var spotifyUri = require ( 'spotify-uri' ); var parsed, uri; parsed = spotifyUri.parse( 'spotify:track:3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw' ); console .log(parsed); parsed = spotifyUri.parse( 'http://open.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN' ); console .log(parsed); uri = spotifyUri.formatURI(parsed); console .log(uri); uri = spotifyUri.formatOpenURL(parsed); console .log(uri); uri = spotifyUri.formatPlayURL(parsed); console .log(uri); uri = spotifyUri.formatEmbedURL(parsed); console .log(uri);

See the test cases for some more examples of Spotify URIs.

API

.parse(String uri) → Object

Parses a Spotify URI or a Spotify HTTP(s) URL into an Object. The specific properties set on the returned Object depend on the "type" of uri that gets passed in. The different "types" are listed below:

.formatURI(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify URI. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse( 'https://play.spotify.com/track/3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw' ); var uri = spotifyUri.formatURI(parsed); console .log(uri);

.formatOpenURL(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTP "open" URL. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse( 'spotify:track:3c1zC1Ma3987kQcHQfcG0Q' ); var uri = spotifyUri.formatOpenURL(parsed); console .log(uri);

.formatPlayURL(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTPS "play" URL. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse( 'spotify:track:4Jgp57InfWE4MxJLfheNVz' ); var uri = spotifyUri.formatPlayURL(parsed); console .log(uri);

.formatEmbedURL(Object parsedUri) → String

Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTPS "embed" URL. For example:

var parsed = spotifyUri.parse( 'spotify:track:6JmI8SpUHoQ4yveHLjTrko' ); var uri = spotifyUri.formatEmbedURL(parsed); console .log(uri);

License

MIT