Spotify URIs get passed around in a variety of flavors. This module parses them into a JavaScript object so you can work with them further. You can also convert them back into Spotify URIs or HTTP URLs.
Install for node.js or browserify using
npm:
$ npm install spotify-uri
var spotifyUri = require('spotify-uri');
var parsed, uri;
// parse Spotify URIs or HTTP URLs into JavaScipt metadata Objects:
parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw');
console.log(parsed);
// { uri: 'spotify:track:3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw',
// type: 'track',
// id: '3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw' }
parsed = spotifyUri.parse('http://open.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN');
console.log(parsed);
// { uri: 'http://open.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN',
// type: 'track',
// id: '1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN' }
// you can also format the parsed objects back into a URI or HTTP URL:
uri = spotifyUri.formatURI(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'spotify:track:1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'
uri = spotifyUri.formatOpenURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'http://open.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'
uri = spotifyUri.formatPlayURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://play.spotify.com/track/1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'
uri = spotifyUri.formatEmbedURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:1pKYYY0dkg23sQQXi0Q5zN'
See the test cases for some more examples of Spotify URIs.
Parses a Spotify URI or a Spotify HTTP(s) URL into an Object. The specific
properties set on the returned Object depend on the "type" of
uri that gets
passed in. The different "types" are listed below:
Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify URI. For example:
var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('https://play.spotify.com/track/3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatURI(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'spotify:track:3GU4cxkfdc3lIp9pFEMMmw'
Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTP "open" URL. For example:
var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:3c1zC1Ma3987kQcHQfcG0Q');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatOpenURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'http://open.spotify.com/track/3c1zC1Ma3987kQcHQfcG0Q'
Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTPS "play" URL. For example:
var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:4Jgp57InfWE4MxJLfheNVz');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatPlayURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://play.spotify.com/track/4Jgp57InfWE4MxJLfheNVz'
Formats a parsed URI Object back into a Spotify HTTPS "embed" URL. For example:
var parsed = spotifyUri.parse('spotify:track:6JmI8SpUHoQ4yveHLjTrko');
var uri = spotifyUri.formatEmbedURL(parsed);
console.log(uri);
// 'https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:6JmI8SpUHoQ4yveHLjTrko'
MIT