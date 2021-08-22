Unofficial SDK recommended for Spotify in his developer center
Entity oriented SDK to work with the Spotify Web API.
Entity oriented? What? Yes, you will always receive entities+helpers as the API's response.
Too simple like: Get my User then retrieve my Playlist, then add a Track to one Playlist.
user.me().then((myUser) => { // -> return a User entity with helpers
myUser.playlists().then((playlistsCollection) => {
playlistsCollection.first().tracks // -> tracksCollections
playlistsCollection.first().addTrack(trackEntity) // -> add a track to the playlist
});
});
You can get it on npm.
npm install spotify-sdk --save
After installing, you should add the SDK to your project.
import {Client, TrackHandler, PlaylistHandler} from 'spotify-sdk';
You can import all entities, handlers and resources of the library.
let client = Client.instance;
client.settings = {
clientId: 'CLIENT_ID',
secretId: 'SECRET_ID'
};
If your applications require methods that need authentication:
client.settings = {
clientId: 'CLIENT_ID',
secretId: 'SECRET_ID',
scopes: [SCOPE, SCOPE2],
redirect_uri: 'REDIRECT_URL'
};
client.token = 'TOKEN';
Here there is a suggested implementation for login.
Now you can use the sdk in node!
This SDK use Babel and Polyfill in order to add comptiblity with old browseres.
|42+ ✔
|41+ ✔
|9+ ✔
|29+ ✔
|8 ✔
git clone git@github.com:loverajoel/spotify-sdk.git
npm install
npm run watch
Pull requests and issues are very welcome. If you have found an bug, please open an issue.
MIT