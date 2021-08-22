Spotify SDK

Unofficial SDK recommended for Spotify in his developer center

Entity oriented SDK to work with the Spotify Web API.

Entity oriented? What? Yes, you will always receive entities+helpers as the API's response.

An awesome example

Too simple like: Get my User then retrieve my Playlist, then add a Track to one Playlist.

user.me().then( ( myUser ) => { myUser.playlists().then( ( playlistsCollection ) => { playlistsCollection.first().tracks playlistsCollection.first().addTrack(trackEntity) }); });

Getting Started

You can get it on npm.

npm install spotify-sdk --save

How to start?

After installing, you should add the SDK to your project.

import {Client, TrackHandler, PlaylistHandler} from 'spotify-sdk' ;

You can import all entities, handlers and resources of the library.

Init the client

let client = Client.instance; client.settings = { clientId : 'CLIENT_ID' , secretId : 'SECRET_ID' };

If your applications require methods that need authentication:

client.settings = { clientId : 'CLIENT_ID' , secretId : 'SECRET_ID' , scopes : [SCOPE, SCOPE2], redirect_uri : 'REDIRECT_URL' }; client.token = 'TOKEN' ;

Here there is a suggested implementation for login.

Documentation

Node Support

Now you can use the sdk in node!

Browser Support

This SDK use Babel and Polyfill in order to add comptiblity with old browseres.

Browser Support

Development

git clone git@github.com:loverajoel/spotify-sdk.git

npm install

npm run watch

Contributing

Pull requests and issues are very welcome. If you have found an bug, please open an issue.

License

MIT