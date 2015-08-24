Spotify Playlist Downloader

Download an entire spotify playlist ( FROM SPOTIFY @ 160kbps ) to your local machine.

Also upon download it writes the ID3 data to the file.

###To install: Install nodejs if you haven't already. ( NodeJS Downloads )

npm install -g spotify-playlist-downloader

You will also need ffmpeg installed.

In mac terminal: brew install ffmpeg

###Available Options

Usage : spotify-playlist-downloader [options] Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number - u , --username [username] Spotify Username (required) - p , --password [password] Spotify Password (required) - l , --playlist [playlist] Spotify URI for playlist -d, --directory [directory] Directory you want to save the mp3s to , defaul t: HOME/spotify-mp3s

####So if you wanted to download "Top 100 Hip-Hop Tracks on Spotify". You would use the following command:

spd -u yourusername -p yourpassword -l spotify :user :spotify :playlist :06KmJWiQhL0XiV6QQAHsmw

spd is the shorthand for spotify-playlist-downloader . You can use either one.

####The output should look something like:

###Must haves:

Spotify Premium Account ( haven't tried it on a free account )

Only tested on Mac OSX 10.10 ( Should work on Linux and Windows as well??? )