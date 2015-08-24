openbase logo
spd

spotify-playlist-downloader

by Quinton Pike
0.1.4 (see all)

Download an entire spotify playlist ( FROM SPOTIFY at 160kpbs ) to your local machine.

Readme

Spotify Playlist Downloader

Download an entire spotify playlist ( FROM SPOTIFY @ 160kbps ) to your local machine.

Also upon download it writes the ID3 data to the file.

###To install: Install nodejs if you haven't already. ( NodeJS Downloads )

npm install -g spotify-playlist-downloader

You will also need ffmpeg installed.

In mac terminal: brew install ffmpeg

###Available Options

Usage: spotify-playlist-downloader [options]

Options:

    -h, --help                   output usage information
    -V, --version                output the version number
    -u, --username [username]    Spotify Username (required)
    -p, --password [password]    Spotify Password (required)
    -l, --playlist [playlist]    Spotify URI for playlist
    -d, --directory [directory]  Directory you want to save the mp3s to, default: HOME/spotify-mp3s

####So if you wanted to download "Top 100 Hip-Hop Tracks on Spotify". You would use the following command:

spd -u yourusername -p yourpassword -l spotify:user:spotify:playlist:06KmJWiQhL0XiV6QQAHsmw

spd is the shorthand for spotify-playlist-downloader. You can use either one.

####The output should look something like:

image

###Must haves:

  • Spotify Premium Account ( haven't tried it on a free account )
  • Only tested on Mac OSX 10.10 ( Should work on Linux and Windows as well??? )

Disclaimer:

  • This was done purely as an academic exercise.
  • I do not recommend you doing this illegally or against Spotify's terms of service.

