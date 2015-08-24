Download an entire spotify playlist ( FROM SPOTIFY @ 160kbps ) to your local machine.
Also upon download it writes the ID3 data to the file.
###To install: Install nodejs if you haven't already. ( NodeJS Downloads )
npm install -g spotify-playlist-downloader
You will also need ffmpeg installed.
In mac terminal: brew install ffmpeg
###Available Options
Usage: spotify-playlist-downloader [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-u, --username [username] Spotify Username (required)
-p, --password [password] Spotify Password (required)
-l, --playlist [playlist] Spotify URI for playlist
-d, --directory [directory] Directory you want to save the mp3s to, default: HOME/spotify-mp3s
####So if you wanted to download "Top 100 Hip-Hop Tracks on Spotify". You would use the following command:
spd -u yourusername -p yourpassword -l spotify:user:spotify:playlist:06KmJWiQhL0XiV6QQAHsmw
spd is the shorthand for
spotify-playlist-downloader. You can use either one.
####The output should look something like:
###Must haves: