sna

spotify-node-applescript

by André Haveman
1.1.1 (see all)

Control Spotify on Mac OSX with NodeJS and AppleScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

210

GitHub Stars

297

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

spotify-node-applescript

Control Spotify on Mac OSX with NodeJS and AppleScript.

Installation

$ npm install spotify-node-applescript

Running unit tests

$ npm test

API

playTrack(uri, callback)

Play a track with Spotify URI uri.

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.playTrack('spotify:track:3AhXZa8sUQht0UEdBJgpGc', function(){
    // track is playing
});

playTrackInContext(uri, contextUri, callback)

Play a track in context of for example an album.

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.playTrackInContext('spotify:track:0R8P9KfGJCDULmlEoBagcO', 'spotify:album:6ZG5lRT77aJ3btmArcykra', function(){
    // Track is playing in context of an album
});

getTrack(callback)

Get the current track. callback is called with the current track as second argument.

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.getTrack(function(err, track){

    /*
    track = {
        artist: 'Bob Dylan',
        album: 'Highway 61 Revisited',
        disc_number: 1,
        duration: 370,
        played count: 0,
        track_number: 1,
        starred: false,
        popularity: 71,
        id: 'spotify:track:3AhXZa8sUQht0UEdBJgpGc',
        name: 'Like A Rolling Stone',
        album_artist: 'Bob Dylan',
        artwork_url: 'http://images.spotify.com/image/e3d720410b4a0770c1fc84bc8eb0f0b76758a358',
        spotify_url: 'spotify:track:3AhXZa8sUQht0UEdBJgpGc' }
    }
    */

});

getState(callback)

Get player state.

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.getState(function(err, state){
    /*
    state = {
        volume: 99,
        position: 232,
        state: 'playing'
    }
    */
});

jumpTo(second, callback)

Jump to a specific second of the current song.

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.jumpTo(15, function() {
    console.log('Jumped 15th second of the song');
});

play(callback)

Resume playing current track.

pause(callback)

Pause playing track.

playPause(callback)

Toggle play.

next(callback)

Play next track.

previous(callback)

Play previous track.

volumeUp(callback)

Turn volume up.

volumeDown(callback)

Turn volume down.

setVolume(volume, callback)

Sets the volume.

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.setVolume(42, function() {
    spotify.getState(function(err, state) {
        console.log(state.volume);
    });
});

muteVolume(callback)

Reduces audio to 0, saving the previous volume.

unmuteVolume(callback)

Returns audio to original volume.

isRunning(callback)

Check if Spotify is running.

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.isRunning(function(err, isRunning){
    console.log(isRunning); // true
});

isRepeating(callback)

Is repeating on or off?

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.isRepeating(function(err, shuffling){
    console.log(shuffling); // true || false
});

isShuffling(callback)

Is shuffling on or off?

var spotify = require('spotify-node-applescript');

spotify.isShuffling(function(err, shuffling){
    console.log(shuffling); // true || false
});

setRepeating(repeating/*boolean*/, callback)

Sets repeating on or off

setShuffling(shuffling/*boolean*/, callback)

Sets shuffling on or off

toggleRepeating(callback)

Toggles repeating

toggleShuffling(callback)

Toggles shuffling

Contributors

License

MIT

