Control Spotify on Mac OSX with NodeJS and AppleScript.

Installation

npm install spotify-node-applescript

Running unit tests

npm test

API

Play a track with Spotify URI uri .

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.playTrack( 'spotify:track:3AhXZa8sUQht0UEdBJgpGc' , function ( ) { });

Play a track in context of for example an album.

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.playTrackInContext( 'spotify:track:0R8P9KfGJCDULmlEoBagcO' , 'spotify:album:6ZG5lRT77aJ3btmArcykra' , function ( ) { });

Get the current track. callback is called with the current track as second argument.

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.getTrack( function ( err, track ) { });

Get player state.

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.getState( function ( err, state ) { });

Jump to a specific second of the current song.

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.jumpTo( 15 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Jumped 15th second of the song' ); });

Resume playing current track.

Pause playing track.

Toggle play.

Play next track.

Play previous track.

Turn volume up.

Turn volume down.

Sets the volume.

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.setVolume( 42 , function ( ) { spotify.getState( function ( err, state ) { console .log(state.volume); }); });

Reduces audio to 0, saving the previous volume.

Returns audio to original volume.

Check if Spotify is running.

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.isRunning( function ( err, isRunning ) { console .log(isRunning); });

Is repeating on or off?

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.isRepeating( function ( err, shuffling ) { console .log(shuffling); });

Is shuffling on or off?

var spotify = require ( 'spotify-node-applescript' ); spotify.isShuffling( function ( err, shuffling ) { console .log(shuffling); });

Sets repeating on or off

Sets shuffling on or off

Toggles repeating

Toggles shuffling

Contributors

License

MIT