Download audio files from spotify links
Get FFMPEG (Node.js 14)[https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager/]
Note: if you run into issues related to puppeteer chromium download p[lease pretend install with
PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD=true
A simple commandline utility that allows you to download Spotify Songs, Shows, Episodes, Playlists and Albums from Youtube.
PLEASE NOTE:
Install from npm registry
npm install -g spotify-dl
or You can do manually
git clone https://github.com/SwapnilSoni1999/spotify-dl
cd spotify-dl
npm install
npm link
PS: You may need to type
termux-setup-storage first and allow storage permission
sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SwapnilSoni1999/spotify-dl/master/tools/termux.sh)"
Build docker image:
git clone https://github.com/SwapnilSoni1999/spotify-dl
cd spotify-dl
docker build -t spotify-dl .
To download highest quality audio file
spotifydl <spotify track/album/playlist link> ...
Example
$ spotifydl https://open.spotify.com/track/xyz
|Flag
|Long Flag
|Usage
|--o
|--output
|takes valid output path argument
|--es
|--extra-search
|takes extra search string/term to be used for youtube search
|--oo
|--output-only
|enforces all downloaded songs in the output dir
|--st
|--saved-tracks
|download spotify saved tracks
|--ss
|--saved-songs
|download spotify saved shows
|--sp
|--saved-playlists
|download spotify saved playlists
|--sa
|--saved-albums
|download spotify saved albums
|--l
|--login
|Requests a login in an external window (non tty should use --u and --p)
|--u
|--username
|spotify username for headless long
|--p
|--password
|spotify password
|--cf
|--cache-file
|takes valid output file name path argument
|--dr
|--download-report
|output a download report of what files failed
|--cof
|--cookie-file
|takes valid file name path argument to a txt file for youtube cookies
|--v
|--version
|returns current version
|--h
|--help
|outputs help text
if you receive 'Got a spotify api error WebapiRegularError: An error occurred while communicating with Spotify's Web API
Details: non existing id' you may need to provide auth either use
--l for manual login prompt or
--u username --p password for headless login
If you receive a 429 error please provide a cookies file given the
--cof flag, to generate a cookies file please refer to Chrome or Firefox
docker run -it --user=$(id -u):$(id -g) -v $(pwd):/download --rm spotify-dl <options-to-spotify-dl defaults to --help>
docker run -it --user=$(id -u):$(id -g) -v $(pwd):/download --rm spotify-dl "https://open.spotify.com/...."
thanks to icons8 for icons in hero image and all the contributors for PR, suggestions and testing :love:
MIT © Swapnil Soni