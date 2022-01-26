Spotify Downloader





Download audio files from spotify links



Required

Get FFMPEG (Node.js 14)[https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager/]

Note: if you run into issues related to puppeteer chromium download p[lease pretend install with PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD=true

spotifydl

A simple commandline utility that allows you to download Spotify Songs, Shows, Episodes, Playlists and Albums from Youtube.

PLEASE NOTE:

The ability to find a video is dependent on the fact it is hosted on youtube, and even then there is a chance it is still incorrectly matched

Some items may only be available to spotify premium users, please be sure to provide a username and password when this is the case

Installation

NPM

Install from npm registry

npm install -g spotify-dl

or You can do manually

git clone https://github.com/SwapnilSoni1999/spotify-dl cd spotify-dl npm install npm link

Android (Termux)

PS: You may need to type termux-setup-storage first and allow storage permission

sh -c " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SwapnilSoni1999/spotify-dl/master/tools/termux.sh) "

Docker

Build docker image:

git clone https://github.com/SwapnilSoni1999/spotify-dl cd spotify-dl docker build -t spotify-dl .

Usage

To download highest quality audio file

spotifydl <spotify track/album/playlist link> ...

Example

$ spotifydl https://open.spotify.com/track/xyz

Options

Flag Long Flag Usage --o --output takes valid output path argument --es --extra-search takes extra search string/term to be used for youtube search --oo --output-only enforces all downloaded songs in the output dir --st --saved-tracks download spotify saved tracks --ss --saved-songs download spotify saved shows --sp --saved-playlists download spotify saved playlists --sa --saved-albums download spotify saved albums --l --login Requests a login in an external window (non tty should use --u and --p) --u --username spotify username for headless long --p --password spotify password --cf --cache-file takes valid output file name path argument --dr --download-report output a download report of what files failed --cof --cookie-file takes valid file name path argument to a txt file for youtube cookies --v --version returns current version --h --help outputs help text

Notes

if you receive 'Got a spotify api error WebapiRegularError: An error occurred while communicating with Spotify's Web API Details: non existing id' you may need to provide auth either use --l for manual login prompt or --u username --p password for headless login

If you receive a 429 error please provide a cookies file given the --cof flag, to generate a cookies file please refer to Chrome or Firefox

Docker

docker run -it --user=$(id -u):$(id -g) -v $( pwd ):/download --rm spotify-dl <options-to-spotify-dl defaults to -- help > docker run -it --user=$(id -u):$(id -g) -v $( pwd ):/download --rm spotify-dl "https://open.spotify.com/...."

Acknowledgements

thanks to icons8 for icons in hero image and all the contributors for PR, suggestions and testing :love:

License

MIT © Swapnil Soni