Node.js port of the popular SpoofMAC Python utility (GitHub: feross/SpoofMAC).
I made this because changing your MAC address on macOS is harder than it should be. The Wi-Fi card needs to be manually disassociated from any connected networks in order for the change to apply correctly – super annoying! Doing this manually each time is tedious and lame.
Instead, just run
spoof and change your MAC address in one command.
Now for Windows and Linux, too!
Here are some easy install instructions for complete beginners.
Install node.js (it's a programming platform like Python, Java, etc.)
Open Terminal. Let's use Spotlight to find it.
Install spoof by typing this command and pressing
Enter.
npm install spoof -g
That's it! spoof is installed.
Now, let's print out the help page. Just like before, run this command in Terminal.
spoof --help
Now, let's print out all our network devices.
spoof list
Find the device you want to set or randomize the MAC address for in the list. Wi-Fi is usually called
en0 on modern Macs. Then, run this command:
sudo spoof randomize en0
You may need to reconnect to the Wi-Fi hotspot you were connected to. But, that's it! Your MAC address is changed. You can confirm by re-running:
spoof list
You can always see up-to-date usage instructions by running spoof --help.
spoof list
- "Ethernet" on device "en0" with MAC address 70:56:51:BE:B3:00
- "Wi-Fi" on device "en1" with MAC address 70:56:51:BE:B3:01 currently set to 70:56:51:BE:B3:02
- "Bluetooth PAN" on device "en1"
spoof list --wifi
- "Wi-Fi" on device "en0" with MAC address 70:56:51:BE:B3:6F
You can use the hardware port name, such as:
spoof randomize wi-fi
or the device name, such as:
spoof randomize en0
spoof set 00:00:00:00:00:00 en0
While not always possible (because sometimes the original hardware MAC
isn't available), you can try setting the MAC address of a device back
to its burned-in address using
reset:
spoof reset wi-fi
On macOS, another option to reset your MAC address is to simply restart your computer. macOS doesn't preserve changes to your MAC address between restarts.
Yep!
Linux support requires the
ifconfig utility to be installed. It comes
pre-installed with most Linux distributions.
Yep!
If you want to set or randomize your MAC address and have it persist between restarts on macOS, consider using the Python version of this program, SpoofMAC, and following the instructions for running automatically on startup.
MIT. Copyright Feross Aboukhadijeh.