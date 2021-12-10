spok

Checks a given object against a given set of specifications to keep you from writing boilerplate tests.

var test = require ( 'tape' ) var spok = require ( 'spok' ) var object = { one : 1 , two : 2 , three : 3 , four : 4 , helloWorld : 'hello world' , anyNum : 999 , anotherNum : 888 , anArray : [ 1 , 2 ] , anotherArray : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , anObject : {} } function hasThreeElements ( a ) { return a.length === 3 } test( 'my object meets the specifications' , function ( t ) { spok(t, object, { $topic : 'spok-example' , one : spok.ge( 1 ) , two : 2 , three : spok.range( 2 , 4 ) , four : spok.lt( 5 ) , helloWorld : spok.startsWith( 'hello' ) , anyNum : spok.type( 'number' ) , anotherNum : spok.number , anArray : spok.array , anotherArray : hasThreeElements , anObject : spok.ne( undefined ) }) t.end() })

Installation

npm install spok

Cypress/Chai Expect Support

Spok can be used out of the box with expect , for instance when running tests with cypress.io.

Simply create a custom assert function and pass it to spok. The main difference to running tests with tape is that if a single property in the compared object doesn't match the test fails immediately.

import spok from 'spok' const t = spok.adapters.chaiExpect(expect)

spok(t, meta, { err : null , fee : 5000 , status : { Ok : null , }, })

spok(t, meta, { err : null , fee : 4000 , status : { Ok : null , }, })

Why not just deepEqual ?

deepEqual works great for most cases, but in some cases you need more control, i.e.

values don't exactly match, but are in a given range

you want to provide a predicate to determine if a value is correct or not

you only want to check a subset of values contained in the object

Adjusting Print Details

By default spok prints the specification that a particular assertion satisified, i.e. satisfies: spok.range(2, 4) . You can turn that off via spok.printSpec = false .

On the other hand if you want more details about the satisified spec do spok.printDescription = true instead to get spok to print things like satisfies: spok.range(2, 4) 2 <= value <= 4 .

Specs and descriptions are printed in gray so you can focus on the actual values of the test output.

spok provides a few common specification functions. However you can write your own functions as well, just return true if specification was satisfied and false if not (see example above).

If you write a specification function that would be useful to others please add it along with a test and provide a PR.

spok.* comparison function names are derived from bash comparison operators to make them easier to remember.

spok

Checks the given specifications against the object.

When the tests are run the actual values are printed to verify visually while each provided specification is validated and a test failure caused if one of them fails.

Parameters

t Object which has assertion functions equal and deepEqual (to compare objects) - use tap , tape , assert or any other library that has those and thus is compatible

which has assertion functions and (to compare objects) - use , , or any other library that has those and thus is compatible obj Object the object to verify the specifications against

the object to verify the specifications against specifications Object the specifications to verify

Version of spok that is less strict about the relation of the specification type, namely it allows overriding the type manually or derives it from the supplied parameter.

Use ONLY when you cannot adjust the types, so plain spok works.

Specififies that the given number is within the given range, i.e. min<= x <=max .

var spec = { x : spok.range( 1 , 2 ) }

Parameters

min Number minimum

minimum max Number maximum

Specififies that a number is greater than the given criteria.

var spec = { x : spok.gt( 1 ) }

Parameters

n Number criteria

Specififies that a number is greater or equal the given criteria.

var spec = { x : spok.ge( 1 ) }

Parameters

n Number criteria

Specififies that a number is less than the given criteria.

var spec = { x : spok.lt( 1 ) }

Parameters

n Number criteria

Specififies that a number is less or equal the given criteria.

var spec = { x : spok.le( 1 ) }

Parameters

n Number criteria

Specifies that the value is not equal another.

var spec = { x : spok.ne( undefined ) }

Parameters

value Any criteria

Specifies that the value is greater than zero

var spec = { x : spok.gtz }

Specifies that the value is greater or equal zero

var spec = { x : spok.gez }

Specifies that the value is less than zero

var spec = { x : spok.ltz }

Specifies that the value is less or equal zero

var spec = { x : spok.lez }

Specifies that the input is of a given type.

var spec = { x : spok.type( 'number' ) }

Parameters

t String expected type

Specifies that the input is an array.

var spec = { x : spok.array }

Specifies that the input is an array with a specific number of elements

var spec = { x: spok.arrayElements(2) // specifies that x should be an Array with 2 elements }

Parameters

n Number number of elements

Specifies that the input is an array with a number of elements in a given range

var spec = { x: spok.arrayElementsRange(2, 4) // specifies that x should be an Array with 2-4 elements }

Parameters

min Number min number of elements

min number of elements max Number max number of elements

Specifies that the input of type number and isNaN(x) returns false .

var spec = { x : spok.number }

Specifies that the input is a string.

var spec = { x: spok .string }

Specifies that the input is a function.

var spec = { x: spok .function }

Specifies that the input is an object and it is not null .

var spec = { x : spok.definedObject }

Specifies that the string starts with the specified substring.

NOTE: only available with node.js which has an ES6 startsWith function

var spec = { x : spok.startsWith( 'hello' ) }

Parameters

what String substring the given string should start with

Specifies that the string ends with the specified substring.

NOTE: only available with node.js which has an ES6 endsWith function

var spec = { x : spok.endsWith( 'hello' ) }

Parameters

what String substring the given string should start with

Specifies that the string needs to match the given regular expression.

var spec = { x : spok.test( /hello$/ ) }

Parameters

regex RegExp regular expression against which the string is checked via test

Specifies that a value is defined, i.e. it is neither null nor undefined .

var spec = { x : spok.defined }

Specifies that a value is notDefined, i.e. it is either null or notDefined .

var spec = { x : spok.notDefined }

License

MIT