Checks a given object against a given set of specifications to keep you from writing boilerplate tests.
var test = require('tape')
var spok = require('spok')
// this would be returned from a function you are testing
var object = {
one : 1
, two : 2
, three : 3
, four : 4
, helloWorld : 'hello world'
, anyNum : 999
, anotherNum : 888
, anArray : [ 1, 2 ]
, anotherArray : [ 1, 2, 3 ]
, anObject : {}
}
// custom specification
function hasThreeElements(a) {
return a.length === 3
}
test('my object meets the specifications', function(t) {
spok(t, object, {
$topic : 'spok-example'
, one : spok.ge(1)
, two : 2
, three : spok.range(2, 4)
, four : spok.lt(5)
, helloWorld : spok.startsWith('hello')
, anyNum : spok.type('number')
, anotherNum : spok.number
, anArray : spok.array
, anotherArray : hasThreeElements
, anObject : spok.ne(undefined)
})
t.end()
})
npm install spok
Spok can be used out of the box with
expect, for instance when running tests with
cypress.io.
Simply create a custom assert function and pass it to spok. The main difference to running
tests with
tape is that if a single property in the compared object doesn't match the test
fails immediately.
import spok from 'spok'
const t = spok.adapters.chaiExpect(expect)
spok(t, meta, {
err: null,
fee: 5000,
status: {
Ok: null,
},
})
spok(t, meta, {
err: null,
fee: 4000,
status: {
Ok: null,
},
})
deepEqual?
deepEqual works great for most cases, but in some cases you need more control, i.e.
By default spok prints the specification that a particular assertion satisified, i.e.
satisfies: spok.range(2, 4).
You can turn that off via
spok.printSpec = false.
On the other hand if you want more details about the satisified spec do
spok.printDescription = true instead to get
spok to print things like
satisfies: spok.range(2, 4) 2 <= value <= 4.
Specs and descriptions are printed in gray so you can focus on the actual values of the test output.
spok provides a few common specification functions. However you can write your own functions as well, just return
true
if specification was satisfied and
false if not (see example above).
If you write a specification function that would be useful to others please add it along with a test and provide a PR.
spok.* comparison function names are derived from bash comparison
operators to make them easier to remember.
Checks the given specifications against the object.
When the tests are run the actual values are printed to verify visually while each provided specification is validated and a test failure caused if one of them fails.
Parameters
t Object which has assertion functions
equal and
deepEqual (to compare objects) - use
tap, tape, assert or any other library that has those and thus is compatible
obj Object the object to verify the specifications against
specifications Object the specifications to verify
Version of
spok that is less strict about the relation of the
specification type, namely it allows overriding the type manually or
derives it from the supplied parameter.
Use ONLY when you cannot adjust the types, so plain
spok works.
Specififies that the given number is within the given range, i.e.
min<= x <=max.
var spec = {
x: spok.range(1, 2) // specifies that x should be >=1 and <=2
}
Parameters
Specififies that a number is greater than the given criteria.
var spec = {
x: spok.gt(1) // specifies that x should be >1
}
Parameters
n Number criteria
Specififies that a number is greater or equal the given criteria.
var spec = {
x: spok.ge(1) // specifies that x should be >=1
}
Parameters
n Number criteria
Specififies that a number is less than the given criteria.
var spec = {
x: spok.lt(1) // specifies that x should be < 1
}
Parameters
n Number criteria
Specififies that a number is less or equal the given criteria.
var spec = {
x: spok.le(1) // specifies that x should be <=1
}
Parameters
n Number criteria
Specifies that the value is not equal another.
var spec = {
x: spok.ne(undefined) // specifies that x should be defined
}
Parameters
value Any criteria
Specifies that the value is greater than zero
var spec = {
x: spok.gtz
}
Specifies that the value is greater or equal zero
var spec = {
x: spok.gez
}
Specifies that the value is less than zero
var spec = {
x: spok.ltz
}
Specifies that the value is less or equal zero
var spec = {
x: spok.lez
}
Specifies that the input is of a given type.
var spec = {
x: spok.type('number') // specifies that x should be a Number
}
Parameters
t String expected type
Specifies that the input is an array.
var spec = {
x: spok.array // specifies that x should be an Array
}
Specifies that the input is an array with a specific number of elements
var spec = { x: spok.arrayElements(2) // specifies that x should be an Array with 2 elements }
Parameters
n Number number of elements
Specifies that the input is an array with a number of elements in a given range
var spec = { x: spok.arrayElementsRange(2, 4) // specifies that x should be an Array with 2-4 elements }
Parameters
Specifies that the input of type number and
isNaN(x) returns
false.
var spec = {
x: spok.number // specifies that x should be a Number
}
Specifies that the input is a string.
var spec = {
x: spok.string // specifies that x should be a String
}
Specifies that the input is a function.
var spec = {
x: spok.function // specifies that x should be a function
}
Specifies that the input is an object and it is not
null.
var spec = {
x: spok.definedObject // specifies that x is a non-null object
}
Specifies that the string starts with the specified substring.
NOTE: only available with node.js which has an ES6
startsWith function
var spec = {
x: spok.startsWith('hello') // specifies that x should start with 'hello'
}
Parameters
what String substring the given string should start with
Specifies that the string ends with the specified substring.
NOTE: only available with node.js which has an ES6
endsWith function
var spec = {
x: spok.endsWith('hello') // specifies that x should start with 'hello'
}
Parameters
what String substring the given string should start with
Specifies that the string needs to match the given regular expression.
var spec = {
x: spok.test(/hello$/) // specifies that x should match /hello$/
}
Parameters
regex RegExp regular expression against which the string is checked via
test
Specifies that a value is defined, i.e. it is neither
null nor
undefined.
var spec = {
x: spok.defined
}
Specifies that a value is notDefined, i.e. it is either
null or
notDefined.
var spec = {
x: spok.notDefined
}
MIT