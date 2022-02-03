Standalone and test framework agnostic JavaScript test spies, stubs and mocks (pronounced "sigh-non", named after Sinon, the warrior).
For details on compatibility and browser support, please see
COMPATIBILITY.md
via npm
$ npm install sinon
or via sinon's browser builds available for download on the homepage. There are also npm based CDNs one can use.
See the sinon project homepage for documentation on usage.
If you have questions that are not covered by the documentation, you can check out the
sinon tag on Stack Overflow or drop by #sinon.js on irc.freenode.net:6667.
You can also search through the Sinon.JS mailing list archives.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how you can contribute to Sinon.JS
Sinon.js was released under BSD-3