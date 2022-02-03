Standalone and test framework agnostic JavaScript test spies, stubs and mocks (pronounced "sigh-non", named after Sinon, the warrior).

Compatibility

For details on compatibility and browser support, please see COMPATIBILITY.md

Installation

via npm

npm install sinon

or via sinon's browser builds available for download on the homepage. There are also npm based CDNs one can use.

Usage

See the sinon project homepage for documentation on usage.

If you have questions that are not covered by the documentation, you can check out the sinon tag on Stack Overflow or drop by #sinon.js on irc.freenode.net:6667.

You can also search through the Sinon.JS mailing list archives.

Goals

No global pollution

Easy to use

Require minimal “integration”

Easy to embed seamlessly with any testing framework

Easily fake any interface

Ship with ready-to-use fakes for XMLHttpRequest, timers and more

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how you can contribute to Sinon.JS

Licence

Sinon.js was released under BSD-3