A JavaScript implementation of descriptive, regression, and inference statistics.
Implemented in literate JavaScript with no dependencies, designed to work in all modern browsers (including IE) as well as in node.js.
simple-statistics module, using
npm install simple-statistics,
then include the code with require or import:
require function to use modules in my project. (most likely)
require, you have the freedom to assign the module to any
variable name you want, but you need to specify the module's name exactly:
in this case, 'simple-statistics'. The
require method returns an object
with all of the module's methods attached to it.
var ss = require('simple-statistics')
import to use modules in my project. I'm probably using Babel,
@std/esm, Webpack, or Rollup.
import * as ss from 'simple-statistics'Include a specific named export:
import {min} from 'simple-statistics'Simple statistics has only named exports for ES6.
ss. You can reassign this variable to
another name if you want to, but doing so is optional.
<script src='https://unpkg.com/simple-statistics@7.7.2/dist/simple-statistics.min.js'>
</script>
?module query parameter of unpkg. If you
specify
type='module' in your script tag, you'll be able to import simple-statistics
directly - through
index.js and with true ES6 import syntax and behavior.
This feature is still experimental in unpkg and very bleeding-edge.
<script type='module'>
import {min} from "https://unpkg.com/simple-statistics@7.7.2/index.js?module"
console.log(min([1, 2, 3]))
</script>