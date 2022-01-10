Handlebars.js is an extension to the Mustache templating language created by Chris Wanstrath. Handlebars.js and Mustache are both logicless templating languages that keep the view and the code separated like we all know they should be.
Checkout the official Handlebars docs site at http://www.handlebarsjs.com.
Installing Handlebars is easy. Simply download the package from the official site or the bower repository and add it to your web pages (you should usually use the most recent version).
Alternatively, if you prefer having the latest version of handlebars from
the 'master' branch, passing builds of the 'master' branch are automatically
published to S3. You may download the latest passing master build by grabbing
a
handlebars-latest.js file from the builds page. When the
build is published, it is also available as a
handlebars-gitSHA.js file on
the builds page if you need a version to refer to others.
handlebars-runtime.js builds are also available.
Note: The S3 builds page is provided as a convenience for the community, but you should not use it for hosting Handlebars in production.
In general, the syntax of Handlebars.js templates is a superset of Mustache templates. For basic syntax, check out the Mustache manpage.
Once you have a template, use the
Handlebars.compile method to compile
the template into a function. The generated function takes a context
argument, which will be used to render the template.
var source = "<p>Hello, my name is {{name}}. I am from {{hometown}}. I have " +
"{{kids.length}} kids:</p>" +
"<ul>{{#kids}}<li>{{name}} is {{age}}</li>{{/kids}}</ul>";
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);
var data = { "name": "Alan", "hometown": "Somewhere, TX",
"kids": [{"name": "Jimmy", "age": "12"}, {"name": "Sally", "age": "4"}]};
var result = template(data);
// Would render:
// <p>Hello, my name is Alan. I am from Somewhere, TX. I have 2 kids:</p>
// <ul>
// <li>Jimmy is 12</li>
// <li>Sally is 4</li>
// </ul>
You can register helpers that Handlebars will use when evaluating your template. Here's an example, which assumes that your objects have a URL embedded in them, as well as the text for a link:
Handlebars.registerHelper('link_to', function() {
return "<a href='" + this.url + "'>" + this.body + "</a>";
});
var context = { posts: [{url: "/hello-world", body: "Hello World!"}] };
var source = "<ul>{{#posts}}<li>{{{link_to}}}</li>{{/posts}}</ul>"
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);
template(context);
// Would render:
//
// <ul>
// <li><a href='/hello-world'>Hello World!</a></li>
// </ul>
Helpers take precedence over fields defined on the context. To access a field
that is masked by a helper, a path reference may be used. In the example above
a field named
link_to on the
context object would be referenced using:
{{./link_to}}
By default, the
{{expression}} syntax will escape its contents. This
helps to protect you against accidental XSS problems caused by malicious
data passed from the server as JSON.
To explicitly not escape the contents, use the triple-mustache
(
{{{}}}). You have seen this used in the above example.
Handlebars.js adds a couple of additional features to make writing templates easier and also changes a tiny detail of how partials work.
Handlebars.js supports an extended expression syntax that we call paths. Paths are made up of typical expressions and . characters. Expressions allow you to not only display data from the current context, but to display data from contexts that are descendants and ancestors of the current context.
To display data from descendant contexts, use the
. character. So, for
example, if your data were structured like:
var data = {"person": { "name": "Alan" }, "company": {"name": "Rad, Inc." } };
You could display the person's name from the top-level context with the following expression:
{{person.name}}
You can backtrack using
../. For example, if you've already traversed
into the person object you could still display the company's name with
an expression like
{{../company.name}}, so:
{{#person}}{{name}} - {{../company.name}}{{/person}}
would render:
Alan - Rad, Inc.
When calling a helper, you can pass paths or Strings as parameters. For instance:
Handlebars.registerHelper('link_to', function(title, options) {
return "<a href='/posts" + this.url + "'>" + title + "!</a>"
});
var context = { posts: [{url: "/hello-world", body: "Hello World!"}] };
var source = '<ul>{{#posts}}<li>{{{link_to "Post"}}}</li>{{/posts}}</ul>'
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);
template(context);
// Would render:
//
// <ul>
// <li><a href='/posts/hello-world'>Post!</a></li>
// </ul>
When you pass a String as a parameter to a helper, the literal String gets passed to the helper function.
Handlebars.js also adds the ability to define block helpers. Block helpers are functions that can be called from anywhere in the template. Here's an example:
var source = "<ul>{{#people}}<li>{{#link}}{{name}}{{/link}}</li>{{/people}}</ul>";
Handlebars.registerHelper('link', function(options) {
return '<a href="/people/' + this.id + '">' + options.fn(this) + '</a>';
});
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);
var data = { "people": [
{ "name": "Alan", "id": 1 },
{ "name": "Yehuda", "id": 2 }
]};
template(data);
// Should render:
// <ul>
// <li><a href="/people/1">Alan</a></li>
// <li><a href="/people/2">Yehuda</a></li>
// </ul>
Whenever the block helper is called it is given one or more parameters,
any arguments that are passed in the helper in the call and an
options
object containing the
fn function which executes the block's child.
The block's current context may be accessed through
this.
Block helpers have the same syntax as mustache sections but should not be
confused with one another. Sections are akin to an implicit
each or
with statement depending on the input data and helpers are explicit
pieces of code that are free to implement whatever behavior they like.
The mustache spec
defines the exact behavior of sections. In the case of name conflicts,
helpers are given priority.
You can register additional templates as partials, which will be used by
Handlebars when it encounters a partial (
{{> partialName}}). Partials
can either be String templates or compiled template functions. Here's an
example:
var source = "<ul>{{#people}}<li>{{> link}}</li>{{/people}}</ul>";
Handlebars.registerPartial('link', '<a href="/people/{{id}}">{{name}}</a>')
var template = Handlebars.compile(source);
var data = { "people": [
{ "name": "Alan", "id": 1 },
{ "name": "Yehuda", "id": 2 }
]};
template(data);
// Should render:
// <ul>
// <li><a href="/people/1">Alan</a></li>
// <li><a href="/people/2">Yehuda</a></li>
// </ul>
You can add comments to your templates with the following syntax:
{{! This is a comment }}
You can also use real html comments if you want them to end up in the output.
<div>
{{! This comment will not end up in the output }}
<!-- This comment will show up in the output -->
</div>
Handlebars allows templates to be precompiled and included as javascript code rather than the handlebars template allowing for faster startup time.
The precompiler script may be installed via npm using the
npm install -g handlebars
command.
Precompile handlebar templates. Usage: handlebars template... Options: -a, --amd Create an AMD format function (allows loading with RequireJS) [boolean] -f, --output Output File [string] -k, --known Known helpers [string] -o, --knownOnly Known helpers only [boolean] -m, --min Minimize output [boolean] -s, --simple Output template function only. [boolean] -r, --root Template root. Base value that will be stripped from template names. [string] -c, --commonjs Exports CommonJS style, path to Handlebars module [string] -h, --handlebarPath Path to handlebar.js (only valid for amd-style) [string] -n, --namespace Template namespace [string] -p, --partial Compiling a partial template [boolean] -d, --data Include data when compiling [boolean] -e, --extension Template extension. [string] -b, --bom Removes the BOM (Byte Order Mark) from the beginning of the templates. [boolean]
If using the precompiler's normal mode, the resulting templates will be
stored to the
Handlebars.templates object using the relative template
name sans the extension. These templates may be executed in the same
manner as templates.
If using the simple mode the precompiler will generate a single
javascript method. To execute this method it must be passed to the using
the
Handlebars.template method and the resulting object may be as
normal.
--known name argument may be used to optimize accesses to these
helpers for size and speed.
--knownOnly argument may be used
to optimize all block helper references.
@data variables can improve performance of
iteration centric templates by specifying
{data: false} in the compiler options.
Handlebars has been designed to work in any ECMAScript 3 environment. This includes
Older versions and other runtimes are likely to work but have not been formally tested.
In a rough performance test, precompiled Handlebars.js templates (in the original version of Handlebars.js) rendered in about half the time of Mustache templates. It would be a shame if it were any other way, since they were precompiled, but the difference in architecture does have some big performance advantages. Justin Marney, a.k.a. gotascii, confirmed that with an independent test. The rewritten Handlebars (current version) is faster than the old version, and we will have some benchmarks in the near future.
To build handlebars, just run
grunt build, and the build will output to the
dist directory.
See release-notes.md for upgrade notes.
class causes errors in IE browsers. (Instead, use
className)
Have a project using Handlebars? Send us a pull request!
To build Handlebars.js you'll need a few things installed.
Project dependencies may be installed via
npm install.
To build Handlebars.js from scratch, you'll want to run
grunt
in the root of the project. That will build Handlebars and output the
results to the dist/ folder. To re-run tests, run
grunt test or
npm test.
You can also run our set of benchmarks with
grunt bench.
The
grunt dev implements watching for tests and allows for in browser testing at
http://localhost:9999/spec/.
If you notice any problems, please report them to the GitHub issue tracker at http://github.com/wycats/handlebars.js/issues. Feel free to contact commondream or wycats through GitHub with any other questions or feature requests. To submit changes fork the project and send a pull request.
The current ember distribution should be tested as part of the handlebars release process. This requires building the
handlebars-source gem locally and then executing the ember test script.
grunt build release
export HANDLEBARS_PATH=`pwd`
cd $emberRepoDir
bundle exec rake clean
bundle exec rake test
Handlebars utilizes the release yeoman generator to perform most release tasks.
A full release may be completed with the following:
yo release:notes patch
yo release:release patch
npm publish
yo release:publish cdnjs handlebars.js dist/cdnjs/
yo release:publish components handlebars.js dist/components/
cd dist/components/
gem build handlebars-source.gemspec
gem push handlebars-source-*.gem
After this point the handlebars site needs to be updated to point to the new version numbers.
Handlebars.js is released under the MIT license.