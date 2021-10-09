openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

spm-agent-nodejs

by sematext
4.1.4 (see all)

NodeJS Monitoring Agent

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

803

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

spm-agent-nodejs

npm-stats

This is the Node.js monitoring agent for Sematext Cloud.

The following information is collected and transmitted to SPM (Cloud or On-Premises version):

  • OS Metrics (CPU / Mem)
  • Process Memory
  • EventLoop stats
  • Garbage Collector stats
  • Web server stats (requests, error rate, response times etc.) Working for all web servers frameworks that use Node.js http/https module including
    • "connect" based frameworks
    • Express.js,
    • Sails.js
    • Hapi.js
    • Restify
    • and others ...

The module is able to run in cluster mode (master/worker).

Status

Supported Node-Versions: Node >= 6.x.

Please check our blog for more information or contact us at npmjs@sematext.com.

Installation


    npm install spm-agent-nodejs

Get a free account and create a Node.js API token at sematext.com/spm

Configuration

We use https://www.npmjs.com/package/rc for configuration. This means config parameters can be passed via several config locations command-line args or ENV variables. We recommend to use a file in current directory in INI or JSON format called ".spmagentrc". This file can be generated by calling a helper script:

    export MONITORING_TOKEN=YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN
    export INFRA_TOKEN=YOUR-INFRA-MONITORING-TOKEN
    node ./node_modules/spm-agent-nodejs/bin/spmconfig.js

The command above generates following default configuration file (YAML format):

    # Directory for buffered metrics
    dbDir: ./spmdb

    # Application Token for SPM
    tokens:
      monitoring: YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN
      infra: YOUR-INFRA-MONITORING-TOKEN

    logger
      # log file directory default is ./spmlogs
      dir: ./spmlogs
      # silent = true means no creation of log files
      silent: false
      # log level for output - debug, info, error, defaults to error to be quiet
      level: error

The only required setting is the SPM Application Token, this could be set via config file ".spmagentrc" or environment variable:

export spmagent_tokens__monitoring=YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN

Please note the use of double "_" for nested properties

Configuration via Environment Variables

export MONITORING_TOKEN=YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN
export INFRA_TOKEN=YOUR-INFRA-MONITORING-TOKEN
# default is SaaS at sematext.com, URL needs to be changed for on-prem to the local SPM receiver
export SPM_RECEIVER_URL=https://local-spm-server:8084/_bulk
export EVENTS_RECEIVER_URL=https://local-event-receiver/
export SPM_DB_DIR=/tmp
export SPM_LOG_DIRECTORY=./logs
export SPM_LOG_LEVEL=error
export SPM_LOG_TO_CONSOLE=true
export HTTPS_PROXY=http://my-local-proxy-server

Changing API endpoints for Sematext Cloud EU

export SPM_RECEIVER_URL=https://spm-receiver.eu.sematext.com/receiver/v1
export EVENTS_RECEIVER_URL=https://event-receiver.eu.sematext.com

Usage

Method 1: Preloading spm-agent-nodejs - no source code modifications requred

The command line option "-r" preloads node modules before the actual application is started. In this case the original source code needs no modification:

  node -r './spm-agent-nodejs' yourApp.js

Method 2: Add spm-agent-nodejs to your source code

Add this line at the begin of your source code / main script / app.js

# add spm-agent-nodejs to your project
npm i spm-agent-nodejs --save

require('spm-agent-nodejs')

With PM2

Use the absolute path to your .env file to enable PM2 monitoring.

// load env vars if you're using dotenv
require('dotenv').config({ path: '/absolute/path/to/your/project/.env' })
// start agent
require('spm-agent-nodejs')

pm2 start app.js -i max

Results

Troubleshooting

Please visit our documentation for more information.

Other monitoring packages

Please check out spm-metrics-js to monitor any custom metric in your application.

Sematext Docker Agent (see also: https://sematext.com/docker and https://sematext.com/kubernetes)

LICENSE

Apache 2 - see LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial