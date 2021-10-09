This is the Node.js monitoring agent for Sematext Cloud.

The following information is collected and transmitted to SPM (Cloud or On-Premises version):

OS Metrics (CPU / Mem)

Process Memory

EventLoop stats

Garbage Collector stats

Web server stats (requests, error rate, response times etc.) Working for all web servers frameworks that use Node.js http/https module including "connect" based frameworks Express.js, Sails.js Hapi.js Restify and others ...



The module is able to run in cluster mode (master/worker).

Status

Supported Node-Versions: Node >= 6.x.

Please check our blog for more information or contact us at npmjs@sematext.com.

Installation

npm install spm-agent-nodejs

Get a free account and create a Node.js API token at sematext.com/spm

Configuration

We use https://www.npmjs.com/package/rc for configuration. This means config parameters can be passed via several config locations command-line args or ENV variables. We recommend to use a file in current directory in INI or JSON format called ".spmagentrc". This file can be generated by calling a helper script:

export MONITORING_TOKEN=YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN export INFRA_TOKEN=YOUR-INFRA-MONITORING-TOKEN node ./node_modules/spm-agent-nodejs/bin/spmconfig.js

The command above generates following default configuration file (YAML format):

dbDir: ./spmdb tokens: monitoring: YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN infra: YOUR-INFRA-MONITORING-TOKEN logger dir: ./spmlogs silent: false level: error

The only required setting is the SPM Application Token, this could be set via config file ".spmagentrc" or environment variable:

export spmagent_tokens__monitoring=YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN

Please note the use of double "_" for nested properties

Configuration via Environment Variables

export MONITORING_TOKEN=YOUR-NODEJS-MONITORING-TOKEN export INFRA_TOKEN=YOUR-INFRA-MONITORING-TOKEN export SPM_RECEIVER_URL=https:// local -spm-server:8084/_bulk export EVENTS_RECEIVER_URL=https:// local -event-receiver/ export SPM_DB_DIR=/tmp export SPM_LOG_DIRECTORY=./logs export SPM_LOG_LEVEL=error export SPM_LOG_TO_CONSOLE= true export HTTPS_PROXY=http://my-local-proxy-server

Changing API endpoints for Sematext Cloud EU

export SPM_RECEIVER_URL=https: export EVENTS_RECEIVER_URL=https:

Usage

Method 1: Preloading spm-agent-nodejs - no source code modifications requred

The command line option "-r" preloads node modules before the actual application is started. In this case the original source code needs no modification:

node -r './spm-agent-nodejs' yourApp.js

Method 2: Add spm-agent-nodejs to your source code

Add this line at the begin of your source code / main script / app.js

npm i spm-agent-nodejs --save

require ( 'spm-agent-nodejs' )

With PM2

Use the absolute path to your .env file to enable PM2 monitoring.

require ( 'dotenv' ).config({ path : '/absolute/path/to/your/project/.env' }) require ( 'spm-agent-nodejs' )

pm2 start app.js -i max

Results

Troubleshooting

Please visit our documentation for more information.

Other monitoring packages

Please check out spm-metrics-js to monitor any custom metric in your application.

Sematext Docker Agent (see also: https://sematext.com/docker and https://sematext.com/kubernetes)

LICENSE

Apache 2 - see LICENSE file.