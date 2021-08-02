The Splunk Enterprise Software Development Kit for JavaScript

Version 1.10.0

The Splunk Enterprise Software Development Kit (SDK) for JavaScript contains library code and examples designed to enable developers to build applications using the Splunk platform and JavaScript. This SDK supports server-side and client-side JavaScript.

For more information, see Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript on the Splunk Developer Portal.

Requirements

Node.js v 8.17.0, or v14 or later The Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript was tested with Node.js v8.17.0, v14.

Splunk Enterprise 8.0 or 8.2, or Splunk Cloud The Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript was tested with Splunk Enterprise 8.0 or 8.2, or Splunk Cloud.

Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript Download the SDK as a ZIP file or clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/splunk/splunk-sdk-javascript.git

Installation

This section describes the basic steps for installing the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript.

Use the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript components on your web page

To use the components from the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript on your web page, copy the /splunk-sdk-javascript/client directory to your web server. Then, include the splunk.js or splunk.min.js file from this directory in your code.

For example, include one of the following tags in your code:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/yourpath/splunk.js" > </ script >

Or:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/yourpath/splunk.min.js" > </ script >

You can also include the UI components, such as the Timeline and Charting controls. These UI component files (splunk.ui.timeline and splunk.ui.charting) are also in the /splunk-sdk-javascript/client directory.

Install Node.js in your project

To use the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript with your Node.js programs, install the SDK by running npm in your project's directory as follows:

npm install splunk-sdk

Then, to include the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript, use the require function in your code:

var splunkjs = require ( 'splunk-sdk' );

Usage

The following examples show you how to list search jobs using client-side and server-side code.

Client-side code example

This HTML example uses the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript to list all jobs:

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "splunk.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" > var service = new splunkjs.Service({ username : "admin" , password : "changed!" }); service.login( function ( err, success ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( "Login was successful: " + success); service.jobs().fetch( function ( err, jobs ) { var jobList = jobs.list(); for ( var i = 0 ; i < jobList.length; i++) { console .log( "Job " + i + ": " + jobList[i].sid); } }); }); </ script >

Node.js code example

This example shows how to use the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript and Node.js to list all jobs:

var splunkjs = require ( 'splunk-sdk' ); var service = new splunkjs.Service({ username : "admin" , password : "changed!" }); service.login( function ( err, success ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( "Login was successful: " + success); service.jobs().fetch( function ( err, jobs ) { var jobList = jobs.list(); for ( var i = 0 ; i < jobList.length; i++) { console .log( "Job " + i + ": " + jobList[i].sid); } }); });

SDK examples

The Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript contains several server- and client-based examples. For details, see the Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript Examples on the Splunk Developer Portal.

Create a .splunkrc convenience file

To connect to Splunk Enterprise, many of the SDK examples and unit tests take command-line arguments that specify values for the host, port, and login credentials for Splunk Enterprise. For convenience during development, you can store these arguments as key-value pairs in a text file named .splunkrc. Then, the SDK examples and unit tests use the values from the .splunkrc file when you don't specify them.

Note: Storing login credentials in the .splunkrc file is only for convenience during development. This file isn't part of the Splunk platform and shouldn't be used for storing user credentials for production. And, if you're at all concerned about the security of your credentials, enter them at the command line rather than saving them in this file.

To use this convenience file, create a text file with the following format:

host =localhost port = 8089 username =admin password =changed! scheme =https version = 8.2

Save the file as .splunkrc in the current user's home directory.

For example on OS X, save the file as: ~/.splunkrc

On Windows, save the file as: C: \ Users \ currentusername \ . splunkrc You might get errors in Windows when you try to name the file because ".splunkrc" appears to be a nameless file with an extension. You can use the command line to create this file by going to the C:\Users\<currentusername> directory and entering the following command: Notepad .exe .splunkrc Click Yes, then continue creating the file.

Client-side examples

The Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript includes several browser-based examples, which you can run from the Examples web page.

To start a simple web server and open the Examples page in a web browser, enter:

node sdkdo examples

Node.js examples

The Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript includes several command-line examples, which are located in the /splunk-sdk-javascript/examples/node directory. These examples run with Node.js and use the command-line arguments from the .splunkrc file, if you set this up with your login credentials.

For example, to run the jobs.js example, open a command prompt in the /splunk-sdk-javascript/examples/node directory and enter:

node jobs .js list

If you aren't storing your login credentials in .splunkrc, enter the following command, providing your own values:

node jobs .js --username yourusername --password yourpassword list

Your output should look something like this:

~\splunk-sdk-javascript\examples

ode> node .\jobs.js list Job 1 sid: scheduler__nobody__search_VG9wIGZpdmUgc291cmNldHlwZXM_at_1323917700_79740ae7e22350d6 Job 2 sid: scheduler__nobody__search_VG9wIGZpdmUgc291cmNldHlwZXM_at_1323917400_0dceb302931a2b3f Job 3 sid: scheduler__nobody__search_SW5kZXhpbmcgd29ya2xvYWQ_at_1323917100_48fb4cc65a25c5b1 Job 4 sid: scheduler__nobody__search_SW5kZXhpbmcgd29ya2xvYWQ_at_1323916200_b2f239fef7834523 Job 5 sid: scheduler__nobody__unix_QWxlcnQgLSBzeXNsb2cgZXJyb3JzIGxhc3QgaG91cg_at_1323914400_96cb9084680b25d7 Job 6 sid: admin__admin__search_TXkgQXdlc29tZSBTYXZlZCBTZWFyY2g_1323901055.6 ==============

Development

The Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript infrastructure relies on Node.js to build files, run examples, run tests, and generate documentation.

All development activities are managed by a helper script called sdkdo . For a list of possible commands and options, open a command prompt in the splunk-sdk-javascript directory and enter:

node sdkdo -- help

Compile the browser files

To rebuild and minify the browser files, open a command prompt in the splunk-sdk-javascript directory and enter:

node sdkdo compile

Run unit tests

The Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript includes several unit tests for each component. You can run individual test modules or run all tests. Some searches need to be running in your Splunk Enterprise instance before you run these tests. You can start some searches by logging into Splunk Web and opening the Search app, which runs a few searches to populate the dashboard.

Note: The SDK App Collection app is required for running unit tests.

To run the unit tests, open a command prompt in the splunk-sdk-javascript directory, then run the following commands.

To run all tests, enter:

node sdkdo tests

To run the HTTP and the Async tests, enter:

node sdkdo tests http, async

To run tests containing a particular string, enter:

node sdkdo tests --grep "While success"

To run the browser tests, enter:

node sdkdo tests-browser

To run all unit tests without log messages, enter:

node sdkdo tests --quiet

To run all the tests and generate test report in splunk-sdk-javascript/mochawesome-report/mochawesome.html, enter:

node sdkdo tests --reporter mochawesome

To get more info to run tests, enter:

make test_specific

Repository

Directory Description /bin Executable files (such as sdkdo) /client Pre-built files for the browser /contrib Packaged third-party dependencies (such as test runners) /docs API reference documentation /examples Examples /lib The SDK code files /licenses License information for packaged third-party dependencies /node_modules JavaScript modules used by Node.js /tests Unit tests

Changelog

The CHANGELOG contains a description of changes for each version of the SDK. For the latest version, see the CHANGELOG.md on GitHub.

Branches

The master branch represents a stable and released version of the SDK. To learn about our branching model, see Branching Model on GitHub.

Documentation and resources

Community

Stay connected with other developers building on the Splunk platform.

Contributions

If you would like to contribute to the SDK, see Contributing to Splunk. For additional guidelines, see CONTRIBUTING.

Support

You will be granted support if you or your company are already covered under an existing maintenance/support agreement. Submit a new case in the Support Portal and include "Splunk Enterprise SDK for JavaScript" in the subject line. If you are not covered under an existing maintenance/support agreement, you can find help through the broader community at Splunk Answers.

Splunk will NOT provide support for SDKs if the core library (the code in the /splunklib directory) has been modified. If you modify an SDK and want support, you can find help through the broader community and Splunk Answers. We would also like to know why you modified the core library, so please send feedback to _devinfo@splunk.com_.

File any issues on GitHub.

You can reach the Splunk Developer Platform team at _devinfo@splunk.com_.

License

The Splunk Enterprise Software Development Kit for JavaScript is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. See LICENSE for details.