This project provides a simple JavaScript interface for logging to HTTP Event Collector in Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud.
First, update npm to the latest version by running:
sudo npm install npm -g
Then run:
npm install --save splunk-logging
See the
examples folder for usage examples:
all_batching.js: Shows how to configure a logger with the 3 batching settings:
batchInterval,
maxBatchCount, &
maxBatchSize.
basic.js: Shows how to configure a logger and send a log message to Splunk.
custom_format.js: Shows how to configure a logger to log messages to Splunk using a custom format.
manual_batching.js: Shows how to queue log messages, and send them in batches by manually calling
flush().
retry.js: Shows how to configure retries on errors.
Note: SSL certificate validation is disabled by default.
To enable it, set
requestOptions.strictSSL = true on your
SplunkLogger instance:
var SplunkLogger = require("splunk-logging").Logger;
var config = {
token: "your-token-here",
url: "https://splunk.local:8088"
};
var Logger = new SplunkLogger(config);
// Enable SSL certificate validation
Logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true;
var SplunkLogger = require("splunk-logging").Logger;
var config = {
token: "your-token-here",
url: "https://splunk.local:8088"
};
var Logger = new SplunkLogger(config);
var payload = {
// Message can be anything; doesn't have to be an object
message: {
temperature: "70F",
chickenCount: 500
}
};
console.log("Sending payload", payload);
Logger.send(payload, function(err, resp, body) {
// If successful, body will be { text: 'Success', code: 0 }
console.log("Response from Splunk", body);
});
