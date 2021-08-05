Splunk logging for JavaScript

Version 0.11.1

This project provides a simple JavaScript interface for logging to HTTP Event Collector in Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud.

Requirements

Node.js v4 or later. Splunk logging for Javascript is tested with Node.js v10.0 and v14.0.

Splunk Enterprise 6.3.0 or later, or Splunk Cloud. Splunk logging for Javascript is tested with Splunk Enterprise 8.0 and 8.2.0.

An HTTP Event Collector token from your Splunk Enterprise server.

Installation

First, update npm to the latest version by running:

sudo npm install npm -g

Then run:

npm install --save splunk-logging

Usage

See the examples folder for usage examples:

all_batching.js : Shows how to configure a logger with the 3 batching settings: batchInterval , maxBatchCount , & maxBatchSize .

: Shows how to configure a logger with the 3 batching settings: , , & . basic.js : Shows how to configure a logger and send a log message to Splunk.

: Shows how to configure a logger and send a log message to Splunk. custom_format.js : Shows how to configure a logger to log messages to Splunk using a custom format.

: Shows how to configure a logger to log messages to Splunk using a custom format. manual_batching.js : Shows how to queue log messages, and send them in batches by manually calling flush() .

: Shows how to queue log messages, and send them in batches by manually calling . retry.js : Shows how to configure retries on errors.

SSL

Note: SSL certificate validation is disabled by default. To enable it, set requestOptions.strictSSL = true on your SplunkLogger instance:

var SplunkLogger = require ( "splunk-logging" ).Logger; var config = { token : "your-token-here" , url : "https://splunk.local:8088" }; var Logger = new SplunkLogger(config); Logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true ;

Basic example

var SplunkLogger = require ( "splunk-logging" ).Logger; var config = { token : "your-token-here" , url : "https://splunk.local:8088" }; var Logger = new SplunkLogger(config); var payload = { message : { temperature : "70F" , chickenCount : 500 } }; console .log( "Sending payload" , payload); Logger.send(payload, function ( err, resp, body ) { console .log( "Response from Splunk" , body); });

Community

Stay connected with other developers building on Splunk software.

Email devinfo@splunk.com Issues https://github.com/splunk/splunk-javascript-logging/issues/ Answers http://answers.splunk.com/ Blog http://blogs.splunk.com/dev/ Twitter @splunkdev

Support

The Splunk logging library for JavaScript is community-supported.

You can find help through our community on Splunk Answers (use the logging-library-javascript tag to identify your questions). File issues on GitHub.

You can contact support if you have Splunk related questions.

You can reach the Dev Platform team at devinfo@splunk.com.

License

The Splunk Logging Library for JavaScript is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. Details can be found in the LICENSE file.