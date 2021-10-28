Splunk Events

Javascript lib to create Splunk Logs via HTTP

Node (with axios as dependency)

Browser (IE8+, Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Opera)

Installation

This library is published in the NPM registry and can be installed using any compatible package manager.

npm install splunk-events --save yarn add splunk-events

Installation from CDN

This module has an UMD bundle available through JSDelivr and Unpkg CDNs.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/splunk-events" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/splunk-events" > </ script > < script > console .log( window .SplunkEvents) </ script >

Examples

Here you can find some examples on how to start using this library.

ES6 Example

import SplunkEvents from 'splunk-events' ; const splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents(); splunkEvents.config({ token : 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' , }); splunkEvents.logEvent( 'Critical' , 'Info' , 'WeaponConstruction' , 'DeathStar' , { username : 'vader' } );

CommonJS

var SplunkEvents = require ( 'splunk-events' ); var splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents(); splunkEvents.config({ token : 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' , }); splunkEvents.logEvent( 'Critical' , 'Info' , 'WeaponConstruction' , 'DeathStar' , { username : 'vader' } );

API

{ endpoint : 'YOUR_SPLUNK_ENDPOINT' , token : 'YOUR_TOKEN' , index : 'YOUR_INDEX' , host : 'YOUR_HOST' , autoFlush : true , injectAditionalInfo : false , injectTimestamp : false , debounceTime : 2000 , debounceMaxWait : 5000 , request : ( {url, method, data, headers, responseType} ) => { }, autoRetryFlush : true , path : '/services/collector/event' , debug : false , source : 'splunkeventsjs' , shouldParseEventData : true }

level is the criticality of the event ('Critical','Important','Debug').

type is the type of the event ('Error','Warn','Info').

workflowType is an action or a flow's stage in the system.

workflowInstance defines what id/element is being processed/executed/created in the workflowType.

eventData is an object containing your custom data to send to Splunk. This object should be flat and properties with a 'null' or 'undefined' value will be omitted.

account is the accountName (e.g. 'dreamstore','gatewayqa','instoreqa').

If injectAditionalInfo is set to true, this function adds some default data to the event

User Agent ( navigator.userAgent )

) Browser Language ( navigator.browserLanguage or navigator.language )

or ) Screen Resolution ( window.screen.availWidth and window.screen.availHeight )

and ) URI Host ( window.location.hostname )

) URI Path ( window.location.pathname )

) URI Protocol ( window.location.protocol )

) URI Hash ( window.location.hash )

Immediately send all queued events to Splunk Server.

This is not required when using the autoFlush option.

Working on Node and old browsers

By default this lib doesn't have any dependencies for the newer browsers (it tries to use Fetch API).

But to make it work on old browsers and Node you must use axios (0.13+) as a dependency by installing it ( npm install --save axios ) and setting it on Splunk events config:

import SplunkEvents from 'splunk-events' ; import axios from 'axios' ; const splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents(); splunkEvents.config({ token : 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' , request : axios, });

You can also write your own fetcher to choose your own dependencies for doing the requests (see the next section).

Write your own fetcher

Just like you can pass axios as a request config (see section above), you can write your own fetcher by just following the same signature that axios use (see axios API documentation: https://github.com/mzabriskie/axios#axios-api).

The following example is how to make the node-fetch (https://github.com/bitinn/node-fetch) module work with axios signature:

import SplunkEvents from 'splunk-events' ; import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; function nodeFetchRequest ( context ) { return fetch(context.url, { ...context, body : context.data }) .then( ( response ) => { if (context.responseType === 'json' ) { return response.json(); } return response; }); } const splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents(); splunkEvents.config({ token : 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' , request : nodeFetchRequest, });

Using in VTEX IO (node app example)

Insert your splunk endpoint in your app policies (located at manifest.json) like so:

{ "policies" : [ { "name" : "outbound-access" , "attrs" : { "host" : "YOUR_SPLUNK_ENDPOINT" , "path" : "*" } } ] }

If your endpoint has a port you don't need to add it here and neither the protocol, only the host.

Then you have to create a new fetcher or tweak your if you already have one. This is to add headers so IO can properly proxy the request.

function splunkCustomFetcher ( context ) { const headers = context.headers || {} return axios({ ...context, headers : { ...headers, 'Proxy-Authorization' : 'YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN' , 'X-Vtex-Proxy-To' : `https:// ${YOUR_SPLUNK_ENDPOINT} :8080` , } }) }

Finally you can configure your splunk cient like so:

splunkEvents.config({ endpoint : `http:// ${SPLUNK_ENDPOINT} ` , request : splunkCustomFetcher, token : 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' , })

Splunk Documentation

Development

After setting up the project with npm install or yarn , you can run npm build and npm link to test it on another project (see examples on how to test it above).

Deploy

To deploy this package to npm, install the releasy package with npm install -g releasy

Make sure you are logged with the correct user (use npm login command)

Then choose between patch, minor and major version to release with the commands:

releasy patch --stable

releasy minor --stable

releasy major --stable

After that, several bundles will be generated with Rollup and uploaded to the npm registry with the new version.

License

Released under MIT License.