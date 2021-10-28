Javascript lib to create Splunk Logs via HTTP
This library is published in the NPM registry and can be installed using any compatible package manager.
npm install splunk-events --save
# For yarn, use the command below.
yarn add splunk-events
This module has an UMD bundle available through JSDelivr and Unpkg CDNs.
<!-- For UNPKG use the code below. -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/splunk-events"></script>
<!-- For JSDelivr use the code below. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/splunk-events"></script>
<script>
// UMD module is exposed through the "SplunkEvents" global variable.
console.log(window.SplunkEvents)
</script>
Here you can find some examples on how to start using this library.
import SplunkEvents from 'splunk-events';
const splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents();
splunkEvents.config({
token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE', // required
});
splunkEvents.logEvent(
'Critical',
'Info',
'WeaponConstruction',
'DeathStar',
{ username: 'vader'}
);
var SplunkEvents = require('splunk-events');
var splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents();
splunkEvents.config({
token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE', // required
});
splunkEvents.logEvent(
'Critical',
'Info',
'WeaponConstruction',
'DeathStar',
{ username: 'vader'}
);
config(params)
{
// Required. Splunk server endpoint
endpoint: 'YOUR_SPLUNK_ENDPOINT',
// Required. This is provided by the Splunk administrator
token: 'YOUR_TOKEN',
// Optional. Index created in Splunk. The 'token' option already associates the index info.
// This option is useful when the token have multiple indexes.
index: 'YOUR_INDEX',
// Optional. Unique identifier in your system used to associate the events with the device
host: 'YOUR_HOST',
// A debounced function will automatically flush your events after some time
autoFlush: true, //default
// Add useful info
injectAditionalInfo: false, //default
// Send the current time to Splunk
injectTimestamp: false, //default
// Inactive time to wait until flush events. Requires 'autoFlush' option.
debounceTime: 2000, //default
// Max time to wait until flush events. Requires 'autoFlush' option.
debounceMaxWait: 5000, //default
// Fetcher to do Splunk Events requests
request: ({url, method, data, headers, responseType}) => {
// a function with the same signature as `axios` that uses global Fetch API by default
}, // default (see more details below)
// If the request fail, retry to send events using the debounced flush function
autoRetryFlush: true, //default
// Splunk's default path
path: '/services/collector/event', //default
// Important steps will be logged in the console
debug: false, //default
// Source of the logs
source: 'splunkeventsjs', //default
// Wether or not Splunk Events should parse the event data with the function `parseEventData`
shouldParseEventData: true // default
}
logEvent(level, type, workflowType, workflowInstance, eventData, account)
level is the criticality of the event ('Critical','Important','Debug').
type is the type of the event ('Error','Warn','Info').
workflowType is an action or a flow's stage in the system.
workflowInstance defines what id/element is being processed/executed/created in the workflowType.
eventData is an object containing your custom data to send to Splunk. This object should be flat and properties with a 'null' or 'undefined' value will be omitted.
account is the
accountName (e.g. 'dreamstore','gatewayqa','instoreqa').
If
injectAditionalInfo is set to true, this function adds some default data to the event
navigator.userAgent)
navigator.browserLanguage or
navigator.language)
window.screen.availWidth and
window.screen.availHeight)
window.location.hostname)
window.location.pathname)
window.location.protocol)
window.location.hash)
flush()
Immediately send all queued events to Splunk Server.
This is not required when using the
autoFlush option.
By default this lib doesn't have any dependencies for the newer browsers (it tries to use Fetch API).
But to make it work on old browsers and Node you must use axios (0.13+) as a dependency by installing it (
npm install --save axios) and setting it on Splunk events config:
import SplunkEvents from 'splunk-events';
import axios from 'axios';
const splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents();
splunkEvents.config({
token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE', // required
request: axios, // this make it work on old browsers and node environments
});
You can also write your own fetcher to choose your own dependencies for doing the requests (see the next section).
Just like you can pass axios as a request config (see section above), you can write your own fetcher by just following the same signature that axios use (see axios API documentation: https://github.com/mzabriskie/axios#axios-api).
The following example is how to make the node-fetch (https://github.com/bitinn/node-fetch) module work with axios signature:
import SplunkEvents from 'splunk-events';
import fetch from 'node-fetch';
function nodeFetchRequest(context) {
return fetch(context.url, {
...context,
body: context.data
})
.then((response) => {
if (context.responseType === 'json') {
return response.json();
}
return response;
});
}
const splunkEvents = new SplunkEvents();
splunkEvents.config({
token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE', // required
request: nodeFetchRequest,
});
Insert your splunk endpoint in your app policies (located at manifest.json) like so:
{
"policies": [
{
"name": "outbound-access",
"attrs": {
"host": "YOUR_SPLUNK_ENDPOINT",
"path": "*"
}
}
]
}
If your endpoint has a port you don't need to add it here and neither the protocol, only the host.
Then you have to create a new fetcher or tweak your if you already have one. This is to add headers so IO can properly proxy the request.
function splunkCustomFetcher(context) {
const headers = context.headers || {}
return axios({
...context,
headers: {
...headers,
// this authtoken comes from your app's ColossusContext
'Proxy-Authorization': 'YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN',
// here you can proxy to https and add ports if you need to
'X-Vtex-Proxy-To': `https://${YOUR_SPLUNK_ENDPOINT}:8080`,
}
})
}
Finally you can configure your splunk cient like so:
splunkEvents.config({
// add your endpoint with http protocol and no ports, let IO do the proxying, trust the headers.
endpoint: `http://${SPLUNK_ENDPOINT}`,
request: splunkCustomFetcher,
token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE',
})
http://dev.splunk.com/view/event-collector/SP-CAAAE6P
After setting up the project with
npm install or
yarn, you can run
npm build and
npm link to test it on another project (see examples on how to test it above).
To deploy this package to npm, install the releasy package with
npm install -g releasy
Make sure you are logged with the correct user (use
npm login command)
Then choose between patch, minor and major version to release with the commands:
releasy patch --stable
releasy minor --stable
releasy major --stable
After that, several bundles will be generated with Rollup and uploaded to the npm registry with the new version.
Released under MIT License.