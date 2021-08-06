openbase logo
splunk-bunyan-logger

by splunk
0.11.0 (see all)

A Bunyan stream for Splunk's HTTP Event Collector

Documentation
4.5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan

Version 0.11.0

This project provides a Bunyan stream for HTTP Event Collector in Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud.

Requirements

  • Node.js v4 or later. Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan is tested with Node.js v10.0 and v14.0.
  • Splunk Enterprise 6.3.0 or later, or Splunk Cloud. Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan is tested with Splunk Enterprise 8.0 and 8.2.0.
  • An HTTP Event Collector token from your Splunk Enterprise or Splunk Cloud server.
  • Bunyan (npm install --save bunyan).

Installation

First, update npm to the latest version by running: sudo npm install npm -g.

Then run: npm install --save splunk-bunyan-logger.

Usage

See the examples folder for usage examples:

  • all_batching.js: Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream with the 3 batching settings: batchInterval, maxBatchCount, & maxBatchSize.
  • basic.js: Shows how to configure a Bunyan stream and send a log message to Splunk.
  • custom_format.js: Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream to log messages to Splunk using a custom format.
  • manual_batching.js: Shows how to queue log messages, and send them in batches by manually calling flush().
  • retry.js: Shows how to configure retries on errors.

SSL

Note: SSL certificate validation is diabled by default. To enable it, set logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true on your SplunkStream instance:

var bunyan = require("bunyan");
var splunkBunyan = require("splunk-bunyan-logger");

var config = {
    token: "your-token-here",
    url: "https://splunk.local:8088"
};

var splunkStream = splunkBunyan.createStream(config);
// Enable SSL certificate validation
stream.logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true;

// Note: splunkStream must be set to an element in the streams array
var Logger = bunyan.createLogger({
    name: "my logger",
    streams: [
        splunkStream
    ]
});

Basic example

var bunyan = require("bunyan");
var splunkBunyan = require("splunk-bunyan-logger");

var config = {
    token: "your-token-here",
    url: "https://splunk.local:8088"
};

var splunkStream = splunkBunyan.createStream(config);

// Note: splunkStream must be set to an element in the streams array
var Logger = bunyan.createLogger({
    name: "my logger",
    streams: [
        splunkStream
    ]
});

var payload = {
    // Message can be anything; doesn't have to be an object
    message: {
        temperature: "70F",
        chickenCount: 500
    }
};

console.log("Sending payload", payload);
Logger.info(payload, "Chicken coup looks stable.");

Community

Stay connected with other developers building on Splunk software.

Email devinfo@splunk.com
Issues https://github.com/splunk/splunk-bunyan-logger/issues/
Answers http://answers.splunk.com/
Blog http://blogs.splunk.com/dev/
Twitter @splunkdev

Contact us

You can contact support if you have Splunk related questions.

You can reach the developer platform team at _devinfo@splunk.com_.

License

The Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. Details can be found in the LICENSE file.

