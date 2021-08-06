Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan

Version 0.11.0

This project provides a Bunyan stream for HTTP Event Collector in Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud.

Requirements

Node.js v4 or later. Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan is tested with Node.js v10.0 and v14.0.

Splunk Enterprise 6.3.0 or later, or Splunk Cloud. Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan is tested with Splunk Enterprise 8.0 and 8.2.0.

An HTTP Event Collector token from your Splunk Enterprise or Splunk Cloud server.

Bunyan ( npm install --save bunyan ).

Installation

First, update npm to the latest version by running: sudo npm install npm -g .

Then run: npm install --save splunk-bunyan-logger .

Usage

See the examples folder for usage examples:

all_batching.js : Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream with the 3 batching settings: batchInterval , maxBatchCount , & maxBatchSize .

: Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream with the 3 batching settings: , , & . basic.js : Shows how to configure a Bunyan stream and send a log message to Splunk.

: Shows how to configure a Bunyan stream and send a log message to Splunk. custom_format.js : Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream to log messages to Splunk using a custom format.

: Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream to log messages to Splunk using a custom format. manual_batching.js : Shows how to queue log messages, and send them in batches by manually calling flush() .

: Shows how to queue log messages, and send them in batches by manually calling . retry.js : Shows how to configure retries on errors.

SSL

Note: SSL certificate validation is diabled by default. To enable it, set logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true on your SplunkStream instance:

var bunyan = require ( "bunyan" ); var splunkBunyan = require ( "splunk-bunyan-logger" ); var config = { token : "your-token-here" , url : "https://splunk.local:8088" }; var splunkStream = splunkBunyan.createStream(config); stream.logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true ; var Logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : "my logger" , streams : [ splunkStream ] });

Basic example

var bunyan = require ( "bunyan" ); var splunkBunyan = require ( "splunk-bunyan-logger" ); var config = { token : "your-token-here" , url : "https://splunk.local:8088" }; var splunkStream = splunkBunyan.createStream(config); var Logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : "my logger" , streams : [ splunkStream ] }); var payload = { message : { temperature : "70F" , chickenCount : 500 } }; console .log( "Sending payload" , payload); Logger.info(payload, "Chicken coup looks stable." );

Community

Stay connected with other developers building on Splunk software.

Email devinfo@splunk.com Issues https://github.com/splunk/splunk-bunyan-logger/issues/ Answers http://answers.splunk.com/ Blog http://blogs.splunk.com/dev/ Twitter @splunkdev

You can contact support if you have Splunk related questions.

You can reach the developer platform team at _devinfo@splunk.com_.

License

The Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. Details can be found in the LICENSE file.