This project provides a Bunyan stream for HTTP Event Collector in Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud.
npm install --save bunyan).
First, update npm to the latest version by running:
sudo npm install npm -g.
Then run:
npm install --save splunk-bunyan-logger.
See the
examples folder for usage examples:
all_batching.js: Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream with the 3 batching settings:
batchInterval,
maxBatchCount, &
maxBatchSize.
basic.js: Shows how to configure a Bunyan stream and send a log message to Splunk.
custom_format.js: Shows how to configure a Bunyan Stream to log messages to Splunk using a custom format.
manual_batching.js: Shows how to queue log messages, and send them in batches by manually calling
flush().
retry.js: Shows how to configure retries on errors.
Note: SSL certificate validation is diabled by default.
To enable it, set
logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true on your
SplunkStream instance:
var bunyan = require("bunyan");
var splunkBunyan = require("splunk-bunyan-logger");
var config = {
token: "your-token-here",
url: "https://splunk.local:8088"
};
var splunkStream = splunkBunyan.createStream(config);
// Enable SSL certificate validation
stream.logger.requestOptions.strictSSL = true;
// Note: splunkStream must be set to an element in the streams array
var Logger = bunyan.createLogger({
name: "my logger",
streams: [
splunkStream
]
});
var payload = {
// Message can be anything; doesn't have to be an object
message: {
temperature: "70F",
chickenCount: 500
}
};
console.log("Sending payload", payload);
Logger.info(payload, "Chicken coup looks stable.");
The Splunk HTTP Event Collector Stream for Bunyan is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. Details can be found in the LICENSE file.