Splitting.js is a JavaScript microlibrary designed to split (section off) an element in a variety of ways, such as words, characters, child nodes, and more!
Most Splitting methods utilize a series of
<span>s populated with CSS variables and data attributes unlocking transitions and animations that were previously not feasible with CSS.
Install with
npm i splitting -s or Download.
Consult the guide & documentation for more details and installation instructions.
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Stephen Shaw
|@shshaw
|@shshaw
|Christopher Wallis
|@notoriousb1t
|@notoriousb1t