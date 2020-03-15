openbase logo
spl

splitting

by Shaw
1.0.6 (see all)

JavaScript microlibrary to split an element by words, characters, children and more, populated with CSS variables!

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Splitting.js

CSS Vars for split words, chars & more!

The current build status based on whether tests are passing The Uncompressed size of Splitting The GZIP size of Splitting License: MIT

Splitting.js is a JavaScript microlibrary designed to split (section off) an element in a variety of ways, such as words, characters, child nodes, and more!

Most Splitting methods utilize a series of <span>s populated with CSS variables and data attributes unlocking transitions and animations that were previously not feasible with CSS.

Install with npm i splitting -s or Download.

Consult the guide & documentation for more details and installation instructions.

Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubTwitter
Stephen Shaw@shshaw@shshaw
Christopher Wallis@notoriousb1t@notoriousb1t

