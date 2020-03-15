CSS Vars for split words, chars & more!

Splitting.js is a JavaScript microlibrary designed to split (section off) an element in a variety of ways, such as words, characters, child nodes, and more!

Most Splitting methods utilize a series of <span> s populated with CSS variables and data attributes unlocking transitions and animations that were previously not feasible with CSS.

Install with npm i splitting -s or Download.

Consult the guide & documentation for more details and installation instructions.

Maintainers