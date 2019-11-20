Javascript AB testing tool
import splitsterInit from "splitster"
splitsterInit(config)
Where config is an object with following structure:
const config = {
tests,
userGroups,
tracks,
options,
}
export default config
Object of key value pairs representing running tests.
Key: string id of test
Value: test configuration
// Your tests specified by id
const tests = {
// Test with id test_1
test_1: {
// Short description - optional
description: "Check if user likes more red, blue or green button",
// Groups which user must satisfy - optional
userGroups: ["enUsers"],
// Overall usage of test in % - optional - if not specified 100 is used
usage: 100,
// Array of tracks to use when test is ran - optional
runTrack: [],
// Array of tracks to use when test is being first time applied in code - optional
useTrack: [],
// Array of tracks to use when test is successful
endTrack: [],
// Test is disabled, always return default variant
disabled: false,
// Default variant id
defaultVariant: "RED",
// Variants of the test specified by id.
variants: {
// Variant with id RED
RED: {
// If test is not ran, variant with specified default value is always returned
// Actual value of variant. Will be return by calling splitser.get(test_id).value
value: "RED",
// Ratio of probability distribution against other variants
// ratio 1-1 (also 50-50) means 50% probability
ratio: 3,
},
BLUE: {
value: "BLUE",
ratio: 4,
},
// Shorthand - value is same as ID
GREEN: 2,
},
},
}
Track may be string ID of object specified in general tracks section, or inline function taking result of test:
[
GENERAL_TRACK_ID,
(res) => {},
]
tracks used when experiment is ran - this happens only one per test life
splitster.run(test_id) // Runs one experiment
// OR
splitster.runAll() // Runs all experiments
tracks used when experiment value is required. Runs only once. Useful to make sure user has really seen experiment in action
const variant = splitster.get(test_id) //useTracks calling
if (variant.value === 1) {
// Do stuff
} else if (variant.value === 2) {
// Do other stuff
}
final tracks when test is successful. May be called multiple times.
document.getElementById("button").addEventListener("click", () => {
splitster.track(test_id) //endTracks calling
})
Defines groups which user must satisfies if test can be started.
import splitsterInit from "splitster"
splitsterInit(config, user)
Object of key value pairs
const userGroups = {
enUsers: [
{"language": ["en", "hi"]}
],
customUsers: [
(user) => user.isValid(),
]
}
one group is an array of rules which user object must satisfies.
Rule can be object: defining structure of user object
or function which takes user object and if returns true, rule passed
Object of tracks specified by id
Track is a function taking test object and doing developer specified tasks. Useful for logging, sending results etc.
tracks = {
CONSOLE_TRACK: (test) => { console.log(test) },
}
Other options to set
separateTest: if true, only one test is used at time. Test is chosen randomly. Useful when you don't want to pollute your results with too many tests running at the same time.
disabled: if true, tests will not be saved to cookies. Initialization won't get result from cookies but always run.
expiration: number of days cookies should last.
name: prefix of cookies set in browser - default splitster {name_test_id}