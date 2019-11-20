Splitster

Javascript AB testing tool

Configuration

import splitsterInit from "splitster" splitsterInit(config)

Where config is an object with following structure:

const config = { tests, userGroups, tracks, options, } export default config

tests

Object of key value pairs representing running tests.

Key: string id of test

Value: test configuration

// Your tests specified by id const tests = { // Test with id test_1 test_1: { // Short description - optional description: "Check if user likes more red, blue or green button", // Groups which user must satisfy - optional userGroups: ["enUsers"], // Overall usage of test in % - optional - if not specified 100 is used usage: 100, // Array of tracks to use when test is ran - optional runTrack: [], // Array of tracks to use when test is being first time applied in code - optional useTrack: [], // Array of tracks to use when test is successful endTrack: [], // Test is disabled, always return default variant disabled: false, // Default variant id defaultVariant: "RED", // Variants of the test specified by id. variants: { // Variant with id RED RED: { // If test is not ran, variant with specified default value is always returned // Actual value of variant. Will be return by calling splitser.get(test_id).value value: "RED", // Ratio of probability distribution against other variants // ratio 1-1 (also 50-50) means 50% probability ratio: 3, }, BLUE: { value: "BLUE", ratio: 4, }, // Shorthand - value is same as ID GREEN: 2, }, }, }

tracks

Track may be string ID of object specified in general tracks section, or inline function taking result of test:

[ GENERAL_TRACK_ID, (res) => {}, ]

runTrack

tracks used when experiment is ran - this happens only one per test life

splitster.run(test_id) // Runs one experiment // OR splitster.runAll() // Runs all experiments

useTrack

tracks used when experiment value is required. Runs only once. Useful to make sure user has really seen experiment in action

const variant = splitster.get(test_id) //useTracks calling if (variant.value === 1) { // Do stuff } else if (variant.value === 2) { // Do other stuff }

endTrack

final tracks when test is successful. May be called multiple times.

document.getElementById("button").addEventListener("click", () => { splitster.track(test_id) //endTracks calling })

userGroups

Defines groups which user must satisfies if test can be started.

import splitsterInit from "splitster" splitsterInit(config, user)

Object of key value pairs

const userGroups = { enUsers: [ {"language": ["en", "hi"]} ], customUsers: [ (user) => user.isValid(), ] }

one group is an array of rules which user object must satisfies.

Rule can be object: defining structure of user object

or function which takes user object and if returns true, rule passed

tracks

Object of tracks specified by id

Track is a function taking test object and doing developer specified tasks. Useful for logging, sending results etc.

tracks = { CONSOLE_TRACK: (test) => { console.log(test) }, }

options

Other options to set

separateTest: if true, only one test is used at time. Test is chosen randomly. Useful when you don't want to pollute your results with too many tests running at the same time.

cookies

disabled: if true, tests will not be saved to cookies. Initialization won't get result from cookies but always run.

expiration: number of days cookies should last.

name: prefix of cookies set in browser - default splitster {name_test_id}