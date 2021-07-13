Splitpanes
A Vue.js reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer.
Vue 3 compatible.
Installation
npm i splitpanes
Vue 3
npm i splitpanes@next
Demo & Documentation
https://antoniandre.github.io/splitpanes
Try it yourself
https://codepen.io/antoniandre/pen/XybPKP
Browser Support
Contributing
If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature, or fork Splitpanes and submit your changes back to me.
Release Notes
- Version 2.3.0 Support rtl direction
- Version 2.2.0 Add
firstSplitter option allow
v-if on panes and other improvements
- Version 2.0.0 Fix reactivity issues
- Version 1.14.0 Programmatically set pane size
- Version 1.13.0 Emit event on splitter click
- Version 1.12.0 Double click splitter to maximize is now an option
- Version 1.11.0 Persist panes size after slots changed
- Version 1.10.0 Add maximum size feature on panes
- Version 1.9.0 Emit event on resize & watch slots optional
- Version 1.8.0 Watch slots
- Version 1.7.0 Double click splitter to maximize next pane
- Version 1.6.0 Emit events
- Version 1.5.0 Add default size feature on panes (max feature coming soon!)
- Version 1.4.0 Add minimum size feature on panes
- Version 1.3.0 Splitpanes slots are now reactive (add/remove on the fly)
- Version 1.2.0 Add a
default-theme CSS class to load default theme
- Version 1.1.0 Allow pushing other panes while dragging splitter
- Version 1.0.0 First public release