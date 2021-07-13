openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spl

splitpanes

by Antoni
2.3.8 (see all)

A Vue 2 & 3 reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.7K

GitHub Stars

921

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Split Pane

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Splitpanes

Latest Version on NPM Software License npm npm

A Vue.js reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer. Vue 3 compatible.

Installation

npm i splitpanes

Vue 3

npm i splitpanes@next

Demo & Documentation

https://antoniandre.github.io/splitpanes

Try it yourself

https://codepen.io/antoniandre/pen/XybPKP

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdgeIE
Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔10+ ✔

Donating

If you like this library, you can buy me a beer!

paypal Thank you!

If you are using this library for profit business, please consider backing me up! It ensures that the project your products rely on keep being actively maintained. :)

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature, or fork Splitpanes and submit your changes back to me.

Release Notes

  • Version 2.3.0 Support rtl direction
  • Version 2.2.0 Add firstSplitter option allow v-if on panes and other improvements
  • Version 2.0.0 Fix reactivity issues
  • Version 1.14.0 Programmatically set pane size
  • Version 1.13.0 Emit event on splitter click
  • Version 1.12.0 Double click splitter to maximize is now an option
  • Version 1.11.0 Persist panes size after slots changed
  • Version 1.10.0 Add maximum size feature on panes
  • Version 1.9.0 Emit event on resize & watch slots optional
  • Version 1.8.0 Watch slots
  • Version 1.7.0 Double click splitter to maximize next pane
  • Version 1.6.0 Emit events
  • Version 1.5.0 Add default size feature on panes (max feature coming soon!)
  • Version 1.4.0 Add minimum size feature on panes
  • Version 1.3.0 Splitpanes slots are now reactive (add/remove on the fly)
  • Version 1.2.0 Add a default-theme CSS class to load default theme
  • Version 1.1.0 Allow pushing other panes while dragging splitter
  • Version 1.0.0 First public release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vms
vue-multi-split-paneA component based on Vue.js. Provides unlimited resizable pane support. Like in codepen.io
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
132
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
msp
msplitA resizable multi-split-pane
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layoutsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
897
vue-split-layoutDraggable split panes for vuejs
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
83
vs
vue-splitpaneSplit-Pane component built with vue2.0, can be split vertically or horizontally. http://panjiachen.github.io/split-pane/demo/index.html
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial